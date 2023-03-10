It’s a Privilege to Pee 

(Photo by Yukthi Sangoi)

In a town not too far away, but in a parallel universe, residents are suffering through a water shortage that caused the government to prohibit any use of private toilets. The public pay-to-pee system is owned and operated by the corrupt Urine Good Company — anyone who fails to abide by the law is sent to Urinetown; no one hears from them again.

The Rutgers-NJIT Theatre Program has worked day and night to prepare “Urinetown: The Musical” under the direction of Dr. Michael Kerley, Associate Director of the Theatre Arts and Technology Division at NJIT. The cast and crew have performed on March 1 and 2, and they will continue to entertain audiences on Friday, March 3 at 7 p.m.; Saturday, March 4 at 7 p.m.; and Sunday, March 5 at 2:30 p.m. in NJIT’s Jim Wise Theatre in Kupfrian Hall. Tickets to a show cost $15 each and can be purchased by scanning the QR code to the right.

The musical lasts about three hours with an intermission and is bound to tell a captivating and humorous story for the viewers. The satirical comedy touches on themes like capitalism, the legal system, social responsibility, corporate corruption, and environmentalism. With months of work put in by students and staff, the acting and musical numbers are sure to make the viewer appreciate their privilege to pee!