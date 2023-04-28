Campus Catalog: Kevin Colonia 

(Photo by Yukthi Sangoi)

Kevin Colonia

Fourth-year Civil Engineering Major

The Vector’s Distribution Manager

What are your interests like?

My hobbies include playing sports, generally tennis, but I dabble in soccer, volleyball, running, and swimming. I also like to eat food; Peruvian cuisines are my favorite, but I have a strong interest in Asian cuisines. Another interest I have is traveling. I’ve traveled through some states, but I wish to try out some countries. I plan to travel this winter to Japan and hope to see their culture and landscape with my own eyes.

What do you like most about food?

I always look forward to new food. When I was younger, I would always eat Peruvian food at home or whatever my school had for lunch, and those were the only types of food I experienced. Once in college, I got to try out some Asian food like Indian, Japanese, Korean, and even Thai food. There’s something special about finding new food and being glad you discovered it.

How did you first get into traveling?

Back in middle school, I always went to North Carolina. My parents had to visit there, so they always took me and my sister with them to make it a family road trip. We would stop and check out some food or attractions on the way to the state and made a vacation out of it. I was also fortunate enough to go to Peru when I was in middle school. I saw how different life is over there and met some family there. It’s been a while since I traveled, and I miss it; I plan to save up some money and hopefully have enough to go to another country. Japan is my next target — I want to see all the good food and famous landmarks when I get there. I know that seeing it in person will be different from witnessing the environment through a screen.

What are your favorite parts about visiting Peru other than meeting with family?

I love seeing all the food and unique places over there. I’ve mainly seen traditional Hispanic and street food. As for the places, I saw some landscapes and places such as some ruins, parades with dancing, and hot springs. I especially liked the rural areas, where I was able to see more animals, plants, and even stars in the sky.

How do you keep in touch with your Peruvian roots while in America?

The way I reconnect with my culture is by eating foods part of Peruvian cuisine. By going to restaurants, festivals, or even home, the food is always a reminder of Peru — food like Ceviche, arroz chaufa, and tallarin verde. Also, in restaurants and during festivals, I would be amongst other Peruvians and can connect with them there.

What are some things you’ve cherished about your college experience?

I appreciate the time I’ve spent with my friends in college. It wouldn’t have been as fun without them. I was able to do more activities because of them like trying new food, checking out new places, and even finding fun things to do on campus.

What do you love most about The Vector?

I enjoy the atmosphere during the meetings. You can get comfortable, have some food, and listen in on some stories or take part in whatever activity is going on. I would recommend people to stop by to meet the people and also help eat the food.