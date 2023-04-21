Club Spotlight: Chinese Undergraduate Student Association 

(Photo from NJIT CUSA)

This semester, the Chinese Undergraduate Student Association has been revived by students dedicated to embracing their culture on campus. The purpose of the organization is to promote, spread, and inform the student body about Chinese culture through food, music, history, dance, and language.

It has already participated in many events with other organizations such as the Student Senate for the Multicultural Festival. In collaboration with Society of Musical Arts and Filipinos In Newark Engaging In Sociocultural Traditions, the club hosted a Karaoke Night with Asian food, drinks, and desserts served. The final event planned for this semester is Cooking Night on April 27 from 6–9 p.m. in Laurel Hall’s kitchen.

Eric Huang, club president and first-year business and information systems major, said that next year, the organization is planning to hold seasonal events such as the Mid-Autumn Festival and Lunar New Year. In addition to the ones mentioned, the club might be able to host events like the Moon Festival and a Winter Solstice night along with its general body meetings.

“I am proud of the NJIT Asian community for pulling together behind this club and growing it over the course of only a few months,” Huang said. “I really enjoyed the various cultural-based events that I’ve attended, both at NJIT and at Rutgers. I really hope I can bring that close-knit atmosphere here to NJIT for people of Chinese or Asian American descent.”

He added that students who are interested in experiencing Chinese culture and bonding with others interested in Chinese, Taiwanese, and Asian American culture are welcome to join the club.

Anyone interested in connecting with the Chinese Undergraduate Student Association can follow it on Instagram @njit.cusa, join its Discord server at discord.gg/suDs98a6hq, and visit its Highlander Hub page at https://njit.campuslabs.com/engage/organization/cusa.