Meet your 2023-2024 Student Senate Eboard 

Vice President of Finance

Beshoy Sefen

Third-year biomedical engineering major

As a first-year representative two years ago, Sefen noticed that “first-year students have a lot of potential but are just so occupied by getting acclimated to the new environment.” He appreciated seeing first-years networking, socializing, and getting out of their comfort zones during an ice cream social hosted that year while he was on the finance committee. “The most prominent issue that I plan on tackling is extra funding for clubs. Most clubs just choose not to request extra funds that they may need because of the long-winded process,” he stated. “I want to work with the [university’s Committee on Finances] to return a sum of funds to students in any form, whether it be scholarships or certain programs with grants.” Sefen would also like to make tutorials for organizations to learn how to use eMerchant properly.