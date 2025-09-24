New Jersey 2025 Gubernatorial Election

New Jersey’s 2025 gubernatorial election, set to be held on Nov. 4, is down to a tight matchup between Mikie Sherrill, U.S. representative of NJ’s 11th congressional district and member of the Democratic Party, and Jack Ciattarelli, former NJ general assemblyman representing the Republican Party. September polling data show a 10-point divide between Sherrill and Ciattarelli at 47% and 37%, respectively (Newsweek-Quantus Insights poll, Sept. 7). As a result, the race has evolved into a high-stakes run that could alter the policy landscape of the Garden State.

Furthermore, it could shed light on the voting patterns of suburban voters within the mid-Atlantic region, raising implications about politics at a national level. The gubernatorial election is occurring against the backdrop of incumbent governor Phil Murphy’s two terms in office coming to a close on Jan. 20, 2026. New Jersey election law states that governors cannot seek a third term in office.

Mikie Sherrill, a former Navy pilot and federal prosecutor who serves NJ’s 11th congressional district after flipping a Republican-held U.S. House district back in 2018, stood out among a pack of competitive candidates ranging from veteran state leaders to city mayors, such as Ras Baraka of Newark, by winning the Democratic Gubernatorial primary on June 10, 2025. Likewise, Jack Ciattarelli, who was the Republican nominee back in 2021 for NJ governor against incumbent Murphy, also stood out in a full GOP primary through support from the state party and notable endorsements such as that of President Trump. Both Sherrill and Ciattarelli contextualize the election around their solution to issues like housing, transit, taxes, and affordability.

The latest September polling, Sherrill’s 10-point lead against Ciattarelli, just two months before election day, highlights the neck-and-neck nature of their campaigns. The tight margins of their race were apparent from the onset of their campaigns, based on the polling data trends after each candidate won their primary. In a July 2nd polling from Rutgers-Eagleton, Sherill was leading with 51% of the support as opposed to Ciattarelli’s 31% share of the support, highlighting an initial two-digit wide advantage that, by a late July polling by Fairleigh Dickinson University, adjusted back to a single-digit margin with Sherrill leading by 45% and Ciattarelli by 37%. The polling data from late July also indicates another trend: the sizable population of undecided voters, which stood at 16% for the poll and was significantly more prevalent for independent voters, where 41% of them were undecided.

Fairleigh Dickinson’s polling revealed that highlighting local issues such as NJ Transit, energy bills, and flood mitigation boosted Ciattarelli’s support among independents by 7%. Moreover, shifting focus to national issues such as the Trump administration and its immigration policy decreased Ciattarelli’s support from independent voters by 4%. One of the pollsters from Fairleigh Dickinson, Dan Cassino, states, “The more nationalized this race is, the worse Ciattarelli does overall.” Due to these factors, his campaign is emphasizing local issues to narrow the gap from Sherrill’s lead.

On the other hand, Sherill’s lead in the race is partly the result of her framing of local problems within the bigger picture of national issues, such as connecting the current presidential administration’s immigration policy to its impact on New Jersey residents. Altogether, the candidates’ focus on either only local issues or only how national issues affect local ones contributes a significant portion to their current polling and will continue to influence the polls as Nov. 4 draws closer.

The success of the election race for both Sherrill and Ciattarelli rests upon their messaging of local issues in a current climate where national politics is increasingly intertwining with state-wide affairs, as echoed by election observers. To voters, the governor is responsible for the state budget, extensive transportation projects, and zoning reforms, all of which are affected by taxes, transit, and housing costs. As such, the governor will be the face of all of these responsibilities, the burden falling onto them. Within a national context, the state election will act as a litmus test of a broader trend of suburban voters’ attitudes after the 2024 presidential election and as proof of whether Democrats are capable of holding governor positions in states with fiscal pressures and affordability concerns, such as New Jersey.

In late July, political analysts stressed the shifting trend of the Garden State electorate, where unaffiliated voters formed the largest voting demographic, dwarfing that of Republican registrations even as Democrats retain a significant lead in registered Democratic voters. Consequently, winning over these independent voters could be the tie-breaker in the race. Furthermore, the Democratic National Committee pledged $1.5 million to support Sherrill’s campaign, revealing the strategic gravity of the election for the party.

All these factors categorize New Jersey’s gubernatorial election as a key off-year race that may forecast electorate trends ahead of the 2026 midterms. As the election in early November approaches, both Sherill and Ciattarelli’s campaigns are scaling their resources towards voter registration, early voting measures, and persuading undecided voters in key swing suburban regions.

As of early September and at the time of writing this article, political analysts overall characterize the 2025 NJ gubernatorial election as leaning Democratic in Sherill’s favor, but too close to call nonetheless. Numerous factors, like Ciattarelli’s campaign as a known Republican nominee who performed strongly in the 2021 state election, Sherrill as a super PAC-backed Democratic challenger, and a variety of pressing local issues ensure the election will remain closely watched through October and into Nov. 4. As voters head into the final stretch toward election day, Democratic nominee Rep. Mikie Sherrill continues to hold a consistent 8-10 point lead over Republican challenger and former candidate Jack Ciattarelli.

Ultimately, political analysts reiterate that the margin may and most likely will narrow depending on how much the campaign shifts toward local concerns. In conclusion, recent polls, combined with messaging and voter sentiment, reveal an election increasingly defined by affordability, energy costs, transportation reform, and, by and large, what direction New Jersey should head towards.