Get Ready for Homecoming!

The October air will soon buzz with excitement as the Highlander community comes together for Homecoming 2025. On Oct. 18, you can ditch your textbooks, deadlines, and endless group projects for food trucks, carnival games, and maybe even some goats at the petting zoo. Homecoming at NJIT is all about letting go, spending time with your family, reconnecting with friends, and exploring what NJIT has to offer beyond the classroom. Think of it as a study break — just with better food and no pop quizzes.

“We’re thrilled to welcome back many alumni to campus; just know that a lot of familiar faces will be present!” shares Krystal Aguilar, an Office for Student Involvement and Leadership (OSIL) liaison and one of the event’s main organizers. The day will begin with a warm Welcome Ceremony hosted by NJIT President Teik C. Lim from 11:45 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. in the Campus Center Atrium. Open to all students, alumni, faculty, and friends, this short but meaningful gathering will set the tone for the celebration ahead, and it’s free to attend!

No Homecoming is complete without great food, and this year NJIT is bringing in a lineup of food trucks offering dishes from around the world. Bro-Ritos Food Truck will serve its signature burrito-inspired comfort foods, and D’Albano Food Truck will offer hearty Italian classics. Fans of Asian street food can look forward to Ms. Fu’s Yummy Food Truck, known for its grilled meats. For a modern twist on American favorites, Matrix on the Go Food Truck has you covered. And if none of the trucks catch your eye, or if you’re just looking for another bite, you can always head over to Highlander Commons, the dining hall located in the Campus Center, where a $20 pass gives you access to buffet-style dining with a wide variety of options.

Families and kids will love the petting zoo located on CKB Green. The animals appearing this year are a surprise, which only adds to the excitement! It could be sheep, goats, or something completely unexpected, so be sure to stop by and say hello to our furry friends. For those interested in STEM, the Innovation Fair near Fenster Hall will be a highlight. NJIT departments and student organizations will showcase their research, physical designs, and projects to offer a hands-on look at the innovative ideas shaping the future.

Homecoming is also about fun and games, and there will be plenty of activities for all ages. Inflatable bounce houses, obstacle courses, balloon artists, and face painters will keep the energy high throughout the day. For a $15 entrance fee, students and guests who are 21 and over can attend the Oktoberfest-themed Beer Garden which will run from 2:00 – 3:00 p.m. on the Campus Center’s third floor Terrace. Guests can enjoy beer, non-alcoholic beverages, snacks, and camaraderie in a lively setting. Dedicated spaces will also be available for alumni affinity groups, including the Albert Dorman Honors College, Black Alumni Society, the Hispanic and Latinx Leadership Council (HLLC), Golden Highlanders, and Greek Life. It’s a great place to catch up with old friends or connect with new ones.

Although Saturday’s Makerspace tickets have already sold out, there are still tickets available for Friday, Oct. 17. If you plan on attending on Saturday, however, there’s still plenty of excitement in store on campus. The NJIT Men’s Soccer Game will offer a thrilling alternative, giving attendees the chance to cheer on the Highlanders and share the pride of supporting NJIT athletics.

Homecoming 2025 is designed to bring the NJIT community together through food, fun, innovation, and tradition. From President Lim’s welcoming remarks to the Innovation Fair, petting zoo, carnival games, food trucks, and Beer Garden, Homecoming at NJIT is a day filled with excitement and celebration. Whether you’re a student exploring new experiences, an alum returning to campus, or a family coming to join in on the fun, there will be something for everyone. Don’t miss the chance to be part of this year’s unforgettable Homecoming on Oct. 18, because let’s be honest — you deserve at least one Saturday where your biggest worry is choosing between tacos and burritos.