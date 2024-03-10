Circulating the Sports Sphere: Spring 2024

Vol. C | Spring | Issue VII

Shubman Gill, Batsman

As a 24-year-old from Patiala, Gill has shown a lot of promise and potential with his 12 half-centuries and six centuries in 44 One Day International (ODI) matches, along with over 2,200 runs on a 61.4 average. Despite not having the greatest of performances in recent matches against South Africa and Australia, he will really pick his game up again with the Gujarat Titans of the Indian Premier League (IPL); he hit 890 runs and three centuries for them last season. Gill just needs to work on his determination skills, as there were times during the World Cup, especially against Australia, when he got out for four runs. Nevertheless, he will continue to be one of the biggest assets India will have over the next decade.

Mohammed Siraj, Bowler

A 29-year-old bowler from Hyderabad, Siraj has one of the most iconic stories of all time, having started the game of cricket at 19 years old. However, ever since he picked up the leather ball and started bowling seamers, he has never looked back, picking up 68 wickets in his first 41 matches, with an economy rate of just 5.09 per over. Siraj will be going into this IPL season with the Royal Challengers Bangalore, trying to build off an amazing year in ODI cricket with some clutch performances for India to take the country to the finals.

Yashasvi Jaiswal, Batsman

As a young superstar batter, Jaiswal has proven to be one of the best batters in the world in all formats, as he does not have much ODI experience yet but will play once either Virat Kohli or Rohit Sharma retires in the next two to three years. Jaiswal has proven his worth after hitting four centuries in a singular IPL season as the opening batter for the Rajasthan Royals, and even scored 971 runs in just 15 test innings. His classical shots and rhythm to hit sixes will be a game changer, as India really needs a new batsman with a star batter from the last decade, Sharma, losing a lot of power.

Hardik Pandya, All-Rounder

Ever since changing his lifestyle and becoming completely sober, Hardik Pandya has completely shifted his game around by being the leader that India needed in a couple of years. Picking up 84 wickets in 86 matches, while hitting 11 half-centuries for India, Pandya has become one of the most-well known all-rounders around the world and led his former team, the Gujarat Titans, to a finals victory in his first season as a captain. Coming from a very humble background, he is someone who has continued to build his life and turn into one of the best Indian cricketers of all time while also adding a different flair to his game. Now that he has also learned how to be more patient as a batter, India knows that it has the right man in charge for the near future, especially in ODI matches.

Vol. C | Spring | Issue VI

My Indian Premier League Predictions

Here are my cricket season predictions for the TATA Indian Premier League 2024:

Chennai Super Kings: 12-4 Gujarat Titans: 11-5 Kolkata Knight Riders: 10-6 Royal Challengers Bangalore: 10-6 Lucknow Super Giants: 9-7 Rajasthan Royals: 8-8 Mumbai Indians: 8-8 Delhi Capitals: 7-9 Sunrisers Hyderabad: 7-9 Punjab Kings: 5-11

Championship: Royal Challengers Bangalore beats Gujarat Titans

Most Valuable Player: Rachin Ravindra, Chennai Super Kings

Orange Cap (Leading Batsman): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rajasthan Royals

Rebuilding an NFL Team Part One: Carolina Panthers

As the worst-performing National Football League team last season, with an unsatisfactory record of 2-15, the Carolina Panthers have a lot of building up to do in order to become as dominant as their former quarterback Cam Newton and help their young quarterback Bryce Young develop. Here is my advice for them:

During free agency, the Panthers should attempt to target a wide receiver like Mike Evans, Michael Pittman Jr., or Odell Beckham Jr. to be a top-tier wide receiver two, or, at best, moving into tier one. On top of that, they could either sign former player Curtis Samuel as their third pass catcher or take on wide receivers Troy Franklin from Oregon or Keon Coleman from Florida State. This will end up moving the other wide receivers that the Panthers could trade for picks, including Terrace Marshall Jr., who has been underwhelming for a second-round pick, Laviska Shenault Jr., and one-year wonder D.J. Chark Jr.

Finally, to start building on the offensive line that was ranked dead last in the 2023-2024 season, the Panthers should sign center Brian Allen, who started for six seasons with the Los Angeles Rams and won a Super Bowl, while also attempting a shot at former Dallas Cowboys left tackle Tyron Smith. On defense, they will be losing defensive end Brian Burns, but have two wonderful players in the front seven, including defensive tackle Derrick Brown and defensive end Yetur Gross-Matos, whom they should either re-sign or franchise tag. To add more strength to the front seven, they could get cheaper options like defensive end Dorance Armstrong from the Cowboys, inside linebacker Bobby Wagner from Seattle, and a defensive tackle like Bilal Nichols from the Raiders.

On top of that, some expensive players that could be installed in the defense could include defensive end Danielle Hunter and outside linebackers Leonard Floyd or Josh Allen based on the team’s finances. Finally, on defense, the Panthers could use athletic corners like Emmanuel Moseley or C.J. Gardner-Johnson through cheaper deals to pair with safety Jeremy Chinn and corner Jaycee Horn to round out the defense.

As the Panthers have five picks in this draft, here is my mock draft for them:

Round 1: Troy Franklin, wide receiver, University of Oregon

Round 2: Blake Corum, running back, University of Michigan

Round 3: Max Melton, cornerback, Rutgers University

Round 4: Roger Rosengarten, offensive tackle, University of Washington

Round 5: Luke McCaffrey, wide receiver, Rice University

Round 6: Kingsley Eguakun, interior offensive line, University of Florida

Before the season begins, the Panthers could make a couple more big-time moves to improve the structure of their team. Here are some players they should try to sign right before the season starts:

Running back Derrick Henry

Defensive end Leonard Williams

Defensive tackle Chris Jones

Free safety Budda Baker

Therefore, it will be exciting to see how the 2024-2025 season of the Panthers will go after hiring head coach Dave Canales and an upcoming offseason with lots of cap room. This should include many trials and tribulations, but it will be interesting to witness the Panthers trying to get back into the playoffs for the first time since 2017.

Vol. C | Spring | Issue V

The Yashasvi Jaiswal Dominance Continues

The young 22-year-old Indian batter, Yashasvi Jaiswal, has been one of the best things that has happened to India in the last 10 years after winning the 2011 International Cricket Council World Cup. In 17 matches in T20 International, Jaiswal has already hit 4 fifties and has a batting average of 33.5, officially top 15 in the world.

People have even claimed that he should take 24-year-old batter Shubman Gill’s position after recent struggles because Jaiswal has been playing in tests. It is truly spectacular, as he has an average of 71.8 in tests, which is currently number one in the world with 3 hundreds and 2 fifties.

But why bring him up now specifically? Well, India’s batting was rattling against England in this past series until Jaiswal came in and broke the record with 214 runs at Edgbaston Stadium in Birmingham, England. Many others like batters Rohit Sharma and Rajat Patidar got out, but Jaiswal gave this team the stability he needed. He did it alongside the amazing debut of Sarfaraz Khan who hit a half-century in his first batting action ever for the squad in any format.

All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja was also a huge contributor with his century in the first innings, but Jaiswal took control in the second innings and kept his spot on the team by playing some wonderful shots. What is even crazier is that just last year at this time, many coaches never believed Jaiswal would ever play for India, but after a masterful Indian Premier League for the Rajasthan Royals in which he hit 625 runs and 5 fifties, his life completely changed around.

It is going be something to watch for the next decade or so, as Jaiswal should be one of the key players on this young India roster including Shubman Gill, batter Dhruv Jurel, batter Sarfaraz Khan, and bowler Prasidh Krishna.

Top Five Teams Heading into Indian Premier League 2024

Team Name: Chennai Super Kings

Best Players: MS Dhoni — Wicket Keeper, India; Rachin Ravindra — All-rounder, New Zealand; Mitchell Santer — All-rounder, New Zealand; Ravindra Jadeja — All-rounder, India; Devon Conway — Batsman, New Zealand

Surprise Player Heading into Season: Daryl Mitchell — All-rounder; New Zealand Team Name: Gujarat Titans

Best Players: Shubman Gill — Batsman, India; Mohammed Shami — Bowler, India; Kane Williamson — Batsman, New Zealand; David Miller — Batsman, India

Surprise Player Heading into Season: Mohit Sharma — Bowler, India Team Name: Kolkata Knight Riders

Best Players: Radumullah Gurbaz — Batsman, Afghanistan; Rinku Singh — Batsman, India; Andre Russell — All-rounder, West Indies; Venkatesh Iyer-All-rounder, India

Surprise Player Heading into Season: Dushmantha Chameera — Bowler, Sri Lanka Team Name: Lucknow Super Giants

Best Players: KL Rahul — Batsman, India; Quinton De Kock — Wicket Keeper, South Africa; Kyle Mayers — All-rounder, West Indies; Mark Wood — Bowler, England; Ravi Bishnoi — Bowler, India

Surprise Player Heading into Season: Ayush Badoni — All-rounder, India Team Name: Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Best Players: Faf Du Plessis — Batsman, South Africa; Virat Kohli — Batsman, India; Cameron Green — All-rounder, Australia; Glenn Maxwell — All-rounder, Australia; Mohammed Siraj — Bowler, India

Surprise Player Heading into Season: Lockie Ferguson — Bowler, New Zealand

Vol. C | Spring | Issue IV

West Indies Finally Wins a Match Against Australia

It finally happened — West Indies beat Australia for the first time in three weeks when bowler Shamar Joseph had the seven-wicket miracle. This time, it was not a test match; it was a T20 International, which is a format in which Australia is ranked four spots above West Indies. Going into this match, a lot of shade had been thrown at the West Indies team for its lack of effort in the first two T20 matches which they had convincingly lost in the series.

But now, this victory has changed the perception, as many people think this team is back because they did it without Joseph and on the back of an amazing performance from all-rounder Andre Russell. He hit a career-best 71 runs off 29 balls, which helped the West Indies score over 220 runs in 20 overs, while the other all-rounder Sherfane Rutherford added 67 runs.

All-rounder Roston Chase continued with his consistency, as he scored 37 more runs and has been one of the biggest players for the West Indies since 2016. The bowling woke up as well, with both Chase and Rutherford having two wickets each and Akeal Hossein picking up a wicket too. They were not able to keep Australia’s batter David Warner in check, with his 81 runs and another half-century, but held all-rounder Mitchell Marsh to 17 as Australia’s third high scorer.

Batter Tim David had an amazing score line at the end, but it did not matter because Australia was already out of the match from the tenth over onwards. Glenn Maxwell, who has been Australia’s best fielder and batter for the last year, went out for 12 runs, and batter Josh Inglis went for one run. This was massive, as he was another Australian who was getting in form with Marcus Labuschagne and Steve Smith out.

It has given hope to all the islands in the West Indies, as they have been waiting since the 1980s to dominate on the cricket pitch and will be very interesting to see where they end up going from here.

NFL Mock Draft Part 2

Here is the second part of my Mock Draft 1.0 after the Kansas City Chiefs won the Super Bowl for the 2024 NFL Season:

17. Jacksonville Jaguars: Cooper DeJean, cornerback, Iowa

18. Cincinnati Bengals: Troy Fatanu, offensive tackle, Washington

19. Los Angeles Rams: Nate Wiggins, cornerback, Clemson

20. Pittsburgh Steelers: Michael Penix Jr, quarterback, Washington

21. Miami Dolphins: Terrion Arnold, cornerback, Alabama

22. Philadelphia Eagles: Kamari Lassiter, cornerback, Georgia

23. Houston Texans: Demeioun Robinson, edge rusher, Penn State

24. Dallas Cowboys: Graham Barton, offensive interior line, Duke

25. Green Bay Packers: Balen Trice, edge rusher, Washington

26. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Jordan Morgan, offensive tackle, Arizona

27. Arizona Cardinals: Quinyon Mitchell, cornerback, Toledo

28. Buffalo Bills: Kamren Kitchens, safety, Miami

29. Detroit Lions: Byron Murphy, defensive line, Texas

30. Baltimore Ravens: Keon Coleman, wide receiver, Florida State

31. Kansas City Chiefs: Brian Thomas Jr., wide receiver, Louisiana State

32. San Francisco 49ers: Tyler Guyton, offensive tackle, Oklahoma

Vol. C | Spring | Issue III

The Rachin Ravindra Show Continues

The New Zealand cricket batter, Rachin Ravindra, has been playing some top-class cricket since June 2023, and there is no chance of stopping him. Just recently, he hit 240 runs in a test match against South Africa while creating a partnership with captain Kane Williamson for over 200 runs.

Even though New Zealand’s other star batter Devon Conway got out at one run, Ravindra’s twenty-six fours and three sixes helped bolster his squad to a total of 511 runs. He has already started dominating in the One Day International (ODI) format by hitting three 50s and 100s for a 41.0 average, but once he gets rolling in Twenty20 (T20) matches, New Zealand has found its new opening batters after legend Martin Guptill’s retirement. Getting to his 7,346 ODI and 3,531 T20 runs will be a tough ask for Ravindra, but at just the age of 24, he still has a lot of time to cruise past those marks.

Shamar Joseph Brings Back West Indies Cricket

On the other side, West Indies cricket is officially back like it was 20 years ago and bowler Shamar Joseph is a key reason. The issue for the West Indies was that many of the players did not care about the national team since the pay was much less and instead opted for richer areas of the world to earn more money.

Even when they were called up to the West Indies, a lot of them did not put in much effort, which led to them not even qualifying for the 2022 International Cricket Council World Cup over teams they were better than including Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Netherlands.

However, Joseph has seemed to change things around there as he caused a massive Test match to upset the world’s best team, Australia. The country was super confident in that match with just a target below 260 to chase, but that was all erased with Joseph’s seven wickets for just 68 runs by getting many major batters out. Joseph not only took out World Cup hero Glenn Maxwell, but also captain Steve Smith, vice-captain Pat Cummins, and many more.

After the match was over, he also announced that he was not playing for money but for his country, so he had to fight the hardest and is committed to continue playing for them, no matter how much he gets paid. This is an exceptional story for a young adult who just six years ago was working on a farm, but now is a hero to all Caribbean Islands and will be for years to come.

My Super Bowl Predictions

The Kansas City Chiefs will beat the San Francisco 49ers 34-27.

Patrick Mahomes will be given the Most Valuable Player Award, with 280 yards, two touchdowns, one interception.

Vol. C | Spring | Issue II

Patrick Mahomes Domination Continues

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has done it again — he has made it to his fourth Super Bowl in the last five years and is looking to win a third. No matter the controversies around him this season, including tight end Travis Kelce’s relationship with singer-songwriter Taylor Swift, defensive end Chris Jones’s lengthy contract, and wide receiver Kadarius Toney’s drops, Mahomes has been able to win three playoff games in a row and do something only Tom Brady has ever achieved.

Looking at the Baltimore Ravens’ game this week, although there was an exceptionally good shot that they could have lost that game, the team was able to knock off star quarterback Lamar Jackson. On top of that, the Chiefs did an amazing job defensively in their 17-7 victory, forcing three turnovers to a team that rarely ever turns the ball away.

L’Jarius Sneed, a cornerback, had a massive, forced fumble against wide receiver Zay Flowers at the end of the third quarter. Safety Deon Bush finally sealed in the fourth quarter with an interception intended for standout tight end Isaiah Likely. Defensive end George Karlaftis had four tackles, alongside safety Justin Reid.

This was a very shocking game to watch, as Super Bowl favorites the Baltimore Ravens lost all their momentum throughout the game and started committing inexcusable penalties. Now that the Ravens have been eliminated, the stage is set for the Super Bowl, as Mahomes and the Chiefs will look to dominate the San Francisco 49ers.

NFL Mock Draft 1.0

Here are my top ten picks for the upcoming NFL Draft:



Atlanta Falcons trade up with Chicago Bears: Caleb Williams, quarterback, University of Southern California Washington Commanders: Drake Maye, quarterback, University of North Carolina New England Patriots: Jayden Daniels, quarterback, Louisiana State University Arizona Cardinals: Marvin Harrison Jr., wide receiver, Ohio State University Los Angeles Chargers: Brock Bowers, tight end, University of Georgia New York Giants: Malik Nabers, wide receiver, Louisiana State University Tennessee Titans: Joe Alt, offensive tackle, University of Notre Dame Chicago Bears trade from Falcons Down: Dallas Turner, edge receiver, Alabama Chicago Bears: Olumuyiwa Fashanu, offensive tackle, Pennsylania State University New York Jets: JC Latham, offensive tackle, University of Alabama Minnesota Vikings: Laiatu Latu, edge rusher, UCLA Denver Broncos: Kool-Aid McKinstry, cornerback, University of Alabama Las Vegas Raiders: Taliese Fuaga, offensive tackle, Oregon State University New Orleans Saints: Amarius Mims, offensive tackle, University of Georgia Indianapolis Colts: Rome Odunze, wide receiver, University of Washington

Vol. C | Spring | Issue I



The Detroit Lions Have Made History

With the National Football League (NFL) playoffs underway a few weeks ago, all viewers had the same question: how would the Detroit Lions fare in the postseason after only securing two playoff victories since 1957? The query has been answered, as a football city entrenched in despair and affliction finally has hope for the first time in over 30 years.

The last time the Lions won a playoff game before this season was in 1991, and that season marked both of their victories in the last 65 NFL seasons. Back then, the once-great running back Barry Sanders carried the team, clinching five of the franchise’s 15 playoff appearances in the last century. After that period, many skilled players, including quarterback Matthew Stafford, running back Reggie Bush, defensive tackle Ziggy Ansah, cornerbacks Quandre Diggs and Darius Slay, and safety Glover Quinn, came and went without any team success.

However, there was something different about this team’s direction ever since former NFL tight end Dan Campbell was hired by the Lions in 2021. Using various motivational phrases, including ‘biting kneecaps,’ this franchise was destined to head in a different direction. After starting with a 1-7 loss last season, they rebounded to a 9-8 record and eliminated their abhorred rivals, the Green Bay Packers.

This season was filled with many more expectations, as the Lions built very well around eight-year quarterback Jared Goff, and the team knocked out all of their opponents, including beating the previous season’s Super Bowl Champions, the Chiefs. Clinching the first division title in 30 years was another massive accomplishment, as no sports team in Detroit had won a division title since the early 2000s. Some key contributors to these important victories were wide receiver Amon Ra St. Brown, who made 119 catches in 1,515 yards, running backs Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery, who recorded more than 2,500 all-purpose yards and 25 touchdowns combined, while newcomer tight end Sam Laporta made 86 grabs for 889 yards and 10 touchdowns.

For Goff, the wild card win was a meaningful win for both the Lions and his legacy. Having been dumped by the Los Angeles Rams for not being skilled enough to win a Super Bowl, he was able to outplay their defense and Stafford for a massive victory and then repeat that performance against the red-hot Tampa Bay Buccaneers this past weekend.

Just as Goff’s drive shows, so does the rest of the team’s — they will be going to the National Football Conference Championship Game this week. It will be interesting to see if the Lions can beat the San Francisco 49ers and make a run at their first-ever Super Bowl.

Why the Ravens will Win the Super Bowl

The Baltimore Ravens have been the clear favorite to win the Super Bowl for the entire 2023-24 season, and there is a good reason. The team is led by Lamar Jackson, the second-best quarterback behind Kansas City Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes, who is about to run away with his Most Valuable Player award and prove that his doubters, like sports analysts Mel Kiper Jr. and Max Kellerman, were wrong in 2018. Running for over 800 yards and tossing the ball 3,600 yards in total, Jackson has helped his team progress into an offensive juggernaut and dominate some of the best teams in the league.

Unlike 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy, who is a system quarterback, Jackson can play well anytime and anywhere. He beat the Lions 38-6, the Miami Dolphins 56-19, the Cincinnati Bengals 34-20, the Seattle Seahawks 37-3, the Cleveland Browns 28-3, the Houston Texans twice — once in the playoffs last week — and the Rams 37-31. Most of these are skilled playoff teams, and he accomplished this with some help from wide receivers including rookie Zay Flowers, former Giants star Odell Beckham Jr, and Eagles legend Nelson Agholor.

The running backs Keaton Mitchell and Gus Edwards had a lot of running room because of the threat of Lamar taking the ball himself for a run. The emergence of tight end Isaiah Likely was impressive, but we cannot talk about this year’s Ravens without giving the defense its due credit. The best linebacker duo in the league, with middle linebacker Roquan Smith and outside linebacker Patrick Queen, have joined forces for over 280 tackles and nine sacks.

These incidences have made fans reminisce about Ray Lewis and Terrell Suggs being the star linebackers in Baltimore. In addition, defensive linemen Jadeveon Clowney and Justin Madubuike have combined for over 20 sacks. This lineup gets even better with safety Kyle Hamilton, cornerback Marlon Humphrey, and free safety Marcus Williams, who have been elite and locked down some of the premier wide receivers and tight ends.

The only name missing from this list is the third-year cornerback from Iowa, Geno Stone, who has racked up a league-high seven interceptions. This defense is a very tough unit and a championship-level defense from top to bottom, which will make Mahomes’ life difficult on Sunday for the American Football Conference Championship. As the runaway favorites, the Ravens will easily cruise their way to a Super Bowl unless someone figures out how to stop them in the ensuing two playoff weeks.