NJIT Researchers Find a Way to Efficiently Detect ‘Forever Chemicals’
April 8, 2024
From left to right: Edie Westrich, Hope De Jesus, Samantha Montalbine, Namitha Yalla.
April 8, 2024
Graphic by Areej Qamar
April 8, 2024
An Amtrak Acela Express train passing through Old Saybrook, Connecticut in 2011. | Photo from Shreder 9100 | CC-BY-SA-3.0
March 25, 2024
A Rising Metropolis: How Newarks Horizontal Housing Expansion Is Changing the City
February 3, 2024
Circulating the Sports Sphere: Spring 2024
April 8, 2024
Circulating the Sports Sphere: Fall 2023
November 29, 2023
Kicking Off the NFL Season
September 29, 2023
Photo from Pixabay
April 21, 2023
Khalil Thompson: An Olympic Highlander
August 25, 2021
How Blind Date with a Book Blossomed
April 8, 2024
Graphic by Areej Qamar
April 8, 2024
Best Visuals awardees Smita More-Patdar and Kantida Nanon | Photo Courtesy of Graduate Student Association
March 25, 2024
Groundskeeper Omar Garcia stands next to a heart-shaped bush of his own creation on Summit Street.
February 24, 2024
Main entrance of Newark Penn Station in 2015 | Photo from King of Hearts | CC-BY-SA-3.0
February 15, 2024
Student Senate Logo
April 8, 2024
Police officers check bags at the subway station | Photo by Adam Gray | The New York Times
April 8, 2024
The Top Three Tech Fails of 2023
April 8, 2024
Standardized Examinations Should Be Required — with Proper Preparation for Students
April 8, 2024
Despite Sparking Controversy around Ethics, Sora Can Be Beneficial with Proper Regulations
March 25, 2024
Circulating the Sports Sphere: Spring 2024
April 8, 2024
Image from Spotify
March 25, 2024
Photo from Netflix
March 10, 2024
Image from Spotify
February 15, 2024
Image from Spotify
February 3, 2024
Standardized Examinations Should Be Required — with Proper Preparation for Students

Potri Abhisri Barama, Contributing WriterApril 8, 2024
After four years of being test-optional, Yale University is requiring students to submit standardized test scores beginning in the Fall 2025 admission cycle. They are allowing students to submit a variety of examinations, including the SAT, ACT, Advanced Placement exams, and International Baccalaureate exams. These test scores will be considered as a part of a holistic process that takes activities, essays, recommendation letters, and transcripts into consideration. 

The university claims that these examinations are necessary to confirm whether a student can handle Yale’s course load and curriculum. However, critics have been arguing that it could hurt low-income students and worsen admission chances for minority students.  

Statistically speaking, according to “The Harvard Gazette,” researchers have found that there is a wide gap between wealthy and low-income students in SAT and ACT scores. The research team found that, “children of the wealthiest 1 percent of Americans were 13 times likelier than the children of low-income families to score 1300 or higher on SAT/ACT tests.” These results were due to the access of opportunities and academic preparation starting from a young age.  

Children from wealthy families are able to afford attending top private schools, intensive summer courses, and access to tutors. The disparity in scores stems from the support and opportunity that wealthier families can provide for their children. However, we can overcome this by requiring public schools to provide students with additional preparation for exams and support to do well in an academic setting.   

The requirement for standardized test scores should be in place, but there should also be opportunities for students to do well on these examinations. Schools should implement study programs and summer sessions without charge to teach students how to prepare for such tests. They should also supply practice exams, preparation books, and allow students to take the exam at school with a fee waiver.  

This way, we can ensure that all students get a fair chance to prepare for and take the exam. Requiring exams is an important part of an application because it is the only way to compare many students’ academic performances and understand how well they can do with the same material. A transcript and grade point average can’t accurately determine how well a student does academically, because schools and teachers teach differently, set different requirements, and grade differently; based on this alone, it is hard to tell how well a student can perform in college.  

Standardized tests are given to students in equal difficulty, and are graded by a computer, so there is no bias when computing scores. Additionally, exams are a very important part of many courses in college, so doing well on the SAT is a good indicator that a student can do well on college exams. Therefore, I think that colleges should require students to submit examination scores, but high schools should be required to provide the opportunity for students to prepare for these examinations. 
