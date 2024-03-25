Latest Stories
An Amtrak Acela Express train passing through Old Saybrook, Connecticut in 2011. | Photo from Shreder 9100 | CC-BY-SA-3.0
Amtrak Retires the Original Acela Generation
March 25, 2024
Graphic by Areej Qamar
Student Senate Square
March 10, 2024
A Rising Metropolis: How Newark’s Horizontal Housing Expansion Is Changing the City
February 3, 2024
Image from SpaceX
SpaceX Test Flight Ends 2023 with a Bang
January 27, 2024
NJIT Provides Cybersecurity Training for All Community Members
January 27, 2024
Circulating the Sports Sphere: Spring 2024
March 25, 2024
Circulating the Sports Sphere: Fall 2023
November 29, 2023
Kicking Off the NFL Season
September 29, 2023
Photo from Pixabay
Dr. Bruce Bukiet Explains Baseball Predictions 
April 21, 2023
Khalil Thompson: An Olympic Highlander
August 25, 2021
Best Visuals awardees Smita More-Patdar and Kantida Nanon | Photo Courtesy of Graduate Student Association
NJIT Graduate Students Showcase Innovative Research
March 25, 2024
Graphic by Areej Qamar
Student Senate Square
March 10, 2024
Groundskeeper Omar Garcia stands next to a heart-shaped bush of his own creation on Summit Street.
The Unrecognized Importance of NJIT’s Groundskeepers
February 24, 2024
Main entrance of Newark Penn Station in 2015 | Photo from King of Hearts | CC-BY-SA-3.0
The History of the NEC Line
February 15, 2024
‘Legally Blonde’
February 15, 2024
Despite Sparking Controversy around Ethics, Sora Can Be Beneficial with Proper Regulations
March 25, 2024
Legalizing Same-Sex Marriage
March 3, 2024
From left to right: Dr. Marybeth Boger, Vice President for Student Affairs and Dean of Students; Udochukwu (Laura) Nwanebu, first-year Newark Mayors Scholar and Albert Dorman Honors Scholar; Dr. Brittney Cooper; Dr. David E. Jones, Chief Diversity Officer; Dr. Angela Garretson, Chief Government and Community Relations Officer − Photo Courtesy of Black History Month speaker series organizers
Reflections on Black Feminism, As Told by Dr. Brittney Cooper
March 3, 2024
Valentine’s Day Is for the Birds
February 15, 2024
Flyer by NJIT Office of Prevention and Advocacy
Black Feminism
February 15, 2024
Image from Spotify
With ‘TEXAS HOLD ‘EM,’ Beyoncé Embraces Her Country Roots
March 25, 2024
Circulating the Sports Sphere: Spring 2024
March 25, 2024
Photo from Netflix
The Imperfectly Perfect Portrayal of Love in Netflix’s ‘One Day’
March 10, 2024
Image from Spotify
‘Epic the Musical’
February 15, 2024
Image from Spotify
Scrutinizing ‘Stick Season’ Singles
February 3, 2024
Amtrak Retires the Original Acela Generation

Jack Grube, Contributing WriterMarch 25, 2024
An+Amtrak+Acela+Express+train+passing+through+Old+Saybrook%2C+Connecticut+in+2011.+%7C+Photo+from+Shreder+9100+%7C+CC-BY-SA-3.0
An Amtrak Acela Express train passing through Old Saybrook, Connecticut in 2011. | Photo from Shreder 9100 | CC-BY-SA-3.0

For over 20 years, Amtrak Acela trainsets have hauled millions of people between the major American cities of the Northeast megalopolis, connecting vacationers, college students, and businesspeople alike with destinations including Washington, D.C., New York City, Philadelphia, and Boston.  

However, the current trains, built from 1998 to 2001, are beginning to show their age. Their reliability is slowly decreasing, and numerous incidents involving mechanical failures on these trains have been documented by the media, ranging from simple power failures to a train separating into two cars during a trip around six years ago.  

To ease these woes, Amtrak is testing the next generation of Acela trainsets, featuring expanded amenities and a higher top service speed of 160 miles per hour, as compared to 150 miles per hour for the original trains. The new trains also have a higher max design speed —186 miles per hour versus 165 miles per hour — but Amtrak does not have plans to run the new trains that fast.  

However, the capabilities of the old and new trains will continue to be limited by the infrastructure supporting them both north and south of New York Penn Station.  

According to Amtrak, the new trains will be phased in starting later this year, although this was originally planned for 2022. Trains aside, the original New York City to Washington, D.C. segment of the Northeast Corridor was constructed by the Pennsylvania Railroad more than 130 years ago and faces several challenges. There are many places where passenger trains compete with freight trains for use of the line, and its infrastructure is in poor condition.  

Many of its tunnels and bridges are outdated and severely deteriorated, including the North River Tunnels that carry trains under the Hudson River and the Palisades to and from New York Penn Station. Another piece of infrastructure that causes headaches for commuters and crews alike is the notorious Portal Bridge over the Hackensack River — it is synonymous with long delays and waiting trains every time it must be opened for marine traffic, since it does not always close reliably. The Gateway Project, a plan to update the Northeast Corridor line from Newark to New York City, aims to address these shortcomings, but the envisioned upgrades won’t be fully completed until well beyond 2030.  

The New York City to Boston segment has newer infrastructure, but the route has more curves than the section south of New York City; even though the Boston route contains one of two sections of the route where the speed limit is 150 miles per hour, trains don’t always have a chance to reach their maximum speed. Various upgrades are necessary to increase the average speed along the entire line, but these are not likely to happen soon.  

Overall, while Amtrak’s attempts to improve service for Northeast Corridor frequenters, and by extension the NJ Transit customers who use the same rails, are underway, these will not be majorly beneficial without improvements to surrounding infrastructure. 
