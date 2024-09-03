NJIT's Student Newspaper

The Vector
Graphic by Areej Qamar
Student Senate Square
September 3, 2024
Maple Hall CityMD
Medic Clinic Opens in Maple Hall
September 3, 2024
Graphic by Areej Qamar
Student Senate Square
April 24, 2024
Brighton v Spurs Amex Opening 30/7/11 and Manchester United v Everton (4-0) by James Boyes, Premier League, Old Trafford, Manchester, Greater Manchester, England, 17 September 2017 by Ardfern
Everton vs. Brighton Lineups, Standings, and Predictions
September 3, 2024
Categories:

Student Senate Square

Hunter RussoSeptember 3, 2024
Areej Qamar
Graphic by Areej Qamar

Vol. CI | Fall | Issue I

Hello students of NJIT! We hope that you had an amazing summer and are ready for an even more amazing year! The Student Senate has some updates that we would like to share with you as the semester starts. 

To learn more about the Senate’s executive board for the 2024-2025 academic year, please follow this link.  

The Student Senate will be holding its general body meetings at a new time. Moving forward, these meetings will be held weekly on Wednesdays from 4–5:30 p.m. in the Agile Strategy Lab. The first Student Senate meeting will be on Wednesday, Sept. 11. We encourage students to sit in on these meetings to get an understanding of what we are working on and share their thoughts as a part of the public forum. 

One of the first things that the Student Senate has planned for this upcoming year is the return of Study Sync. This initiative will commence between Sept. 15–17 and will introduce the program, which is aimed to help students study material for common exams and will run every week that common exams take place. The first Study Sync will take place in Cypress 114.

The Student Senate Constitution was updated this summer. There were many amendments made including, but not limited to, changes to the standing rules, finance bylaws, purpose and duties, and student organization policies. We highly encourage all NJIT students to read over the Student Senate Constitution in preparation for the upcoming year. 

You can help set an example for the student body and lead NJIT into a successful academic year. Sign-ups for representative vacancies and students-at-large are open on the Student Senate’s Highlander Hub page.

With the semester starting, the first-year representative elections will be opening soon. The form to run for positions opens on Aug. 26. Campaigning will last from Sept. 9–20 and voting will take place between Sept. 16–20; results will be announced on Sept. 23. More information can be found on the Student Senate Highlander Hub in the new 2024-2025 First Year Representative Elections Packet. We can’t wait to see who the new leaders of the student body will be, and we hope to make this year spectacular for all of NJIT!

 

Hunter Russo is the Director of Public Relations for the NJIT Student Senate.

