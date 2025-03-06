Club Spotlight: Chinese Undergraduate Student Association (CUSA)

The Chinese Undergraduate Student Association (CUSA) is one of NJIT’s most prominent undergraduate cultural clubs. Led by President Pei Liao, CUSA aims to promote, highlight, and celebrate Chinese and ethnically Chinese culture through various events and activities. During the Fall 2024 semester, the club hosted events featuring cultural food and performances such as the Mid-Autumn Festival and Night Market, and so far in Spring 2025, CUSA held a Lunar New Year celebration. CUSA’s collaboration with the Vietnamese Student Association (VSA) led to the formation of a Lion Dancing Group, which now holds practices throughout the week (timings can be found on the Corq app). General body meetings take place on Wednesdays during common hour.

CUSA also recently launched weekly Mandarin lessons in tandem with the Office of Global Initiatives, featuring a professor from Taipei Tech. CUSA leadership — composed of Pei Liao, Stephanie Ng, Jonathan Ocampo, Camila Koc, Emma Lee, Albert Guo, Amelia Jacob, and Julia Zhu — encourages students to join and gain new friends and connections to Chinese culture. CUSA is open to anyone interested in Chinese culture, and President Liao is dedicated to fostering an inclusive community that he feels gave so much to him. For further information, you can reach out to the club via email at [email protected] or via Instagram @njit.cusa.