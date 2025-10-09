NJIT's Student Newspaper

Snapshots – Week of 10/12/25

October 19, 2025

LED Paint in the Dark — October 8, 2025

The Art Club hosted a fun and creative Paint in the Dark event where participants exchanged paint palettes every five minutes. The twist? The lights were completely off until the very end! Despite the challenge, everyone ended up with amazing colorful paintings.

Laurel Hall Presents: Pet Therapy — October 8, 2025

RA Jacob from Laurel Hall hosted a relaxing pet therapy event where residents got to unwind, enjoy some snacks, and spend time with NJIT’s very own K-9 Jersey Girl. It was the perfect way to de-stress and connect with other students. They will be hosting this event again on Nov. 5 and Dec. 3, so be sure to check it out!

About the Contributor
Alisha Valentin, Audiovisual Editor
Hey! I’m Alisha, a Cyberpsychology student currently trying to land an internship this year and The Vector’s Audiovisual Editor for the 2025-2026 academic year. I’ve loved photography since I was little and The Vector has been the perfect place to grow that passion. Outside of snapping photos, you’ll probably catch me reading webtoons or working on my book scrap projects. I also stay busy in other clubs. I’m the secretary for the Society of Hispanic and Latine Appreciation this year (and last year I proudly repped Puerto Rico as cultural head). Overall, I like keeping life colorful, creative, and keeping myself occupied
