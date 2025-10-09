Snapshots – Week of 10/12/25

LED Paint in the Dark — October 8, 2025

The Art Club hosted a fun and creative Paint in the Dark event where participants exchanged paint palettes every five minutes. The twist? The lights were completely off until the very end! Despite the challenge, everyone ended up with amazing colorful paintings.

Laurel Hall Presents: Pet Therapy — October 8, 2025

RA Jacob from Laurel Hall hosted a relaxing pet therapy event where residents got to unwind, enjoy some snacks, and spend time with NJIT’s very own K-9 Jersey Girl. It was the perfect way to de-stress and connect with other students. They will be hosting this event again on Nov. 5 and Dec. 3, so be sure to check it out!