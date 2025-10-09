Snapshots – Week of 10/5/25

Brews & Brains — September 29, 2025

SAC and other organizations collaborations such as Nucleus, WJTB, Dice & Decks, and Trivia Club hosted Brews & Brains, a cozy afternoon filled with coffee, sandwiches, and tasty treats. Attendees enjoyed fun trivia sessions and games across different categories. It was the perfect way to relax, connect with friends, and make lasting memories.

Latin Night — October 1, 2025

Hosted by SHPE (Society of Hispanic Professional Engineers), Latin Night brought the energy with a vibrant evening of music, dancing, and culture. Attendees enjoyed delicious cultural foods and celebrated the richness of Latin traditions in a lively, welcoming atmosphere.

Lambda Jeopardy — October 3, 2025

To celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month, Lambda Jeopardy! participants were able to test their knowledge, represent their culture, and compete for gift cards. The event combined fun and learning while highlighting pride and unity within the community.