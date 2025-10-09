NJIT's Student Newspaper

The Vector
Homecoming 2024 - photo from NJIT Office of Communications and Marketing
Get Ready for Homecoming!
October 9, 2025
from Pixabay
Newark Becomes Rain Ready
October 9, 2025
Ready, Set, Network!
October 9, 2025
from pexels.com
New Jersey 2025 Gubernatorial Election
September 24, 2025
graphic by Allie He
Revitalizing a Rooftop: A Campus Effort to Create Gardening Plots for Students
June 20, 2025
from pexels.com
New Jersey 2025 Gubernatorial Election
September 24, 2025
Stage II of the Garden: The Sighting of the First Sproutlings
Stage II of the Garden: The Sighting of the First Sproutlings
September 24, 2025
Meet The Vector’s 2025-2026 E-Board!
September 5, 2025
Reflection on Student Summers
Reflection on Student Summers
September 5, 2025
Photo from SIGCHI
The Rise of Human-Computer Interaction at NJIT
May 8, 2025
from pixabay.com
Doing Nothing Feels Impossible
September 24, 2025
graphic by Esai Jacobson
The Children Yearn for the 90s, Apparently
September 24, 2025
My Personal Favorites (Professor Edition)
March 26, 2025
from FreeMalaysiaToday
Kendrick Wins the Big Game
March 6, 2025
made with Undraw
A Waste of Wellness Days?
February 19, 2025
"Wednesday", from Netflix
A Woe-ful Review of “Wednesday”
October 5, 2025
graphic by Esai Jacobson
The Summer I Turned Pretty
September 24, 2025
from IMDb
A Review of “The Summer I Turned Pretty”
April 9, 2025
from "Severance", Apple TV+
Work, Life, and the Great Divide: Unpacking “Severance”
April 9, 2025
from Marvel Studios
A Review of “Daredevil: Born Again”
April 9, 2025
By New York Red Bulls Facebook
First-Year Students Spread the Red (Bulls)
October 7, 2024
Brighton v Spurs Amex Opening 30/7/11 and Manchester United v Everton (4-0) by James Boyes, Premier League, Old Trafford, Manchester, Greater Manchester, England, 17 September 2017 by Ardfern
Everton vs. Brighton Lineups, Standings, and Predictions
September 3, 2024
Circulating the Sports Sphere: Spring 2024
Circulating the Sports Sphere: Spring 2024
April 24, 2024
Circulating the Sports Sphere: Fall 2023
Circulating the Sports Sphere: Fall 2023
November 29, 2023
Kicking Off the NFL Season
Kicking Off the NFL Season
September 29, 2023
Snapshots – Week of 10/12/25
October 19, 2025
Snapshots - Week of 10/5/25
Snapshots – Week of 10/5/25
October 9, 2025
Snapshots - Week of 9/28/25
Snapshots – Week of 9/28/25
October 1, 2025
Snapshots - Week of 9/21/25
Snapshots – Week of 9/21/25
September 25, 2025
Snapshots - Week of 9/14/25
Snapshots – Week of 9/14/25
September 19, 2025
Read the latest edition!
NJIT's Student Newspaper

The Vector
NJIT's Student Newspaper

The Vector
Categories:

Newark Becomes Rain Ready

Sadman Mazumder, Staff WriterOctober 9, 2025
Kaique Rocha
from Pixabay

The streets of Newark, brimming with commuters heading to work and school, are becoming increasingly flooded with stormwater. Cars, trucks, and vehicles of all kinds stall in churning brown water, basement apartments fill up with murky runoff, and transit users watch hopelessly as water floods the tracks of Newark Penn Station. Such incidents are turning into the new norm. Scientists from across the nation warn about the increasing rates of intense, short rainfall — the kind that overwhelms drains and plumbing, producing flash floods within minutes. With Newark’s aging infrastructure in the backdrop of a rising current of social instability, much like the currents beneath the streets from overflowing drains, city hall must eventually confront the tide.

These climate developments are rooted in the impact of climate change. Rising carbon dioxide emissions are warming the atmosphere and allowing it to trap more moisture, and climate models show severe precipitation events as temperatures increase. Dense, metropolitan areas like Newark developed at a time when such weather patterns were rare, leaving the city’s infrastructure and local geography vulnerable to this new climate reality. If the trend continues, with storm drains and sewers overloaded beyond capacity, riverside floods will become the common narrative for such cities.

Most of Newark’s neighborhoods, especially the older ones, drain into combined sewer systems that carry stormwater and sewage in the same pipes simultaneously. Whenever storms exceed capacity, the stormwater and raw sewage flood streets and basements. The Passaic River borders the eastern edge of the city and is one of the most polluted rivers in the nation, according to national conservation nonprofit American Rivers. With a water quality significantly below EPA standards, the river will raise health hazards if it floods into the city from heavy rainfall.

However, Newark is not waiting around. Last year, the city’s Water & Sewer Department launched an initiative known as “RainReady Newark,” which aims to increase stormwater capture, reduce the runoff, and provide aid to neighborhoods across the city during storms. RainReady Newark implements rain gardens, tree planting, and permeable pavements to slow water down before it floods streets and enters the sewers. In addition, city planners decided to coordinate emergency responses by mapping out flood-prone regions in order to utilize resources effectively for intense rainfall events. Nevertheless, these significant steps are unfortunately not enough to combat the implications of the changing rainfall patterns and won’t fix aging pipes or cracked roads. Ambitious funding and coordination are necessary to tackle the tide of rainfall headfirst. 

Consequently, the impact of the intense rainfall will not be felt equally. Residents in low-income neighborhoods of the city and renters inhabiting the lower floors of apartment buildings are the most prone to experiencing effects from street flooding and sewage backflow. The aftermath of the floods will raise repair costs, damage property, and cause lost work hours. In the long term, frequent floods will cause economic repercussions. With businesses rethinking investment, property values in vulnerable parts of Newark will fall behind, and municipal budgets will be under more of a chokehold than they are now. Altogether, this raises the disparity in how different neighborhoods of Newark will face the challenges ahead.

Ultimately, the fate of the city’s response is at the behest of the officials in charge and the responsibility they owe to their constituents. In the immediate term, heavy rain events and flash floods will become frequent occurrences. Residents across the city and country at large must pressure their leaders to implement community-driven projects and climate-conscious initiatives to withstand these changing weather conditions. Heavy rain will keep coming, but we have the potential to be just as heavily prepared.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
Donate to The Vector

Your donation will support the student journalists of New Jersey Institute of Technology. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in News
Homecoming 2024 - photo from NJIT Office of Communications and Marketing
Get Ready for Homecoming!
Ready, Set, Network!
from pexels.com
New Jersey 2025 Gubernatorial Election
graphic by Allie He
Revitalizing a Rooftop: A Campus Effort to Create Gardening Plots for Students
from NJIT (https://news.njit.edu/princeton-review-recognizes-njits-sustainability-success)
Energy Moves to the Future: Understanding NJIT’s Sustainability Goals
Honors Students planting native species outside of Eberhardt Hall in 2021. (Photo courtesy of Xavier Reyes, Class of 2022)
The Future of Biodiversity: NJIT's Pledge to Build a Blossoming Planet
Donate to The Vector