Ready, Set, Network!

From the casual chatter that keeps conversation flowing to informed discussions that lead to deeper connections, the career fair’s bustling atmosphere offers students a unique chance to speak directly with employers and get comfortable pitching themselves for internships, co-ops, and full-time jobs.

For the six dedicated members in the Career Development Services (CDS) office, the career fair is a massive undertaking that takes months to plan. Just two months after the spring career fair in February 2025 advertising for the Fall 2025 career fair began.

This year’s turnout was another one for the books. The WEC booked 238 companies out of its 240-company maximum. NJIT continues to see growing interest from companies, which contrasts with the overall decreasing trend of company participation at college job fairs across the country, according to Patrick Young, the Interim Executive Director of the CDS office.

This year saw a greater number of freshmen than in previous years, with first-year students making up 17.9% of undergraduate attendance. Attendance consisted of 2,737 undergrads, 375 graduate students, and about 160 alumni; turnout has remained consistently high over the last few years. About 43.9% of students were from the Newark College of Engineering, 36% from the Ying Wu College of Computing, 7.3% from the Jordan Hu College of Science and Liberal Arts, 7.1% from the Hillier College of Architecture and Design, and 5.7% from the Martin Tuchman School of Management.

The most popular majors represented at the career fair were Computer Science at 19.4%, Mechanical Engineering at 10.7%, Information Technology at 8.4%, Civil Engineering at 6%, and Architecture at 5.8%.

About 48.5% of students visited one to five employers, 27.3% visited six to ten employers, and 22.7% visited 11 to 20 employers. Young attributes this to students being more selective about what companies they choose to visit.

In hindsight, Young is most proud when he sees alumni come back as successful professionals, standing behind the employer tables and eager to hire NJIT students. “The energy over the Career Fair is thrilling and exhilarating,” Young said, adding that it’s something that he looks forward to each time he steps into the WEC.