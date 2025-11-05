Snapshots – Week of 10/19/25

SHLA Telenovela Night — October 15, 2025

Students took a break from classes to enjoy an evening of novelas, popcorn, and laughter. It was the perfect way to relax and celebrate the closing day of Hispanic Heritage Month together.

SAC Homecoming Movie Night — October 16, 2025

SAC brought the nostalgia with an 80s-themed Homecoming Movie Night, featuring Ferris Bueller’s Day Off under the stars. Students enjoyed free food, drinks, and candy while playing Movie Bingo and showing off their best 80s looks in the Costume Contest. The night wrapped up with a spectacular fireworks show hosted by the office for student involvement and leadership.

Fall Cookie Decorating with The Baking Club — October 17, 2025

The Baking Club hosted a fall-themed cookie decorating event. Participants decorated their own cookies inspired by autumn and Halloween themes. With all materials provided such as candy corns, icing, sprinkles, and much more. It was a cozy and relaxing afternoon for all skill levels.

NJIT Women’s Volleyball vs. Coppin State — October 17, 2025

NJIT’s Women’s Volleyball team faced off against Coppin State in an exciting home game that brought energy and school spirit to the court. Fans packed the stands to cheer on the Highlanders!

Breakfast with the Deans — October 18, 2025

As part of NJIT’s Homecoming celebrations, alumni, parents, students, faculty, and staff gathered for Breakfast with the Deans. Guests enjoyed a morning of good food, networking, and meaningful conversation with NJIT’s Deans and Associate Deans. The event offered a warm and welcoming space to reconnect with the NJIT community.

2025 NJIT Homecoming — October 18, 2025

NJIT’s annual Homecoming brings students, alumni, and families together for a day full of spirit and celebration. The event featured games, music, food, and campus pride.

NJIT Men’s Soccer vs. UMass Lowell — October 18, 2025

NJIT’s Men’s Soccer team took on UMass Lowell in a thrilling match that kept fans on their feet. The Highlanders showed strong teamwork and determination throughout the game with supporters filling the stands to cheer them on. It was an exciting display of Highlander pride and competitive spirit on the field.