Snapshots – Week of 9/28/25

Bob Ross Painting Event— September 26, 2025
The Art Club hosted a relaxing Bob Ross Painting session, where members followed along with one of his tutorials. It was a calm environment for everyone to enjoy.
GirlHacks Hackathon — September 27, 2025
GirlHacks returned with a Greek Goddesses theme! Hosted by NJIT’s Women in Computing Society, the annual hackathon featured technical workshops, sponsor networking, and an opportunity for students to build projects while competing for prizes. The event welcomed participants of all majors and genders, fostering teamwork and innovation.