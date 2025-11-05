Snapshots – Week of 11/2/25

1st Gen Student: Proud to Be First — October 29, 2025
Students celebrated being first-generation college students by sharing their stories, embracing their accomplishments, and enjoying donuts while connecting with the First Fellows’ e-board members and other campus resources.
Salsa Pot Paining & Bracelets — October 29, 2025
Students spent a creative afternoon painting salsa pots and making friendship bracelets with The Society of Hispanic and Latine Appreciation and The Art Club. Everyone enjoyed a relaxing and fun hands-on activity.
Nightmare on SAC Street — October 31, 2025
SAC’s annual Halloween event brought students together for pumpkin painting, a rage room, snacks, drinks, and a thrilling costume contest.
SHLA Making Ofrenda — November 3, 2025
The Society of Hispanic and Latine Appreciation (SHLA) created an Ofrenda for Día de los Muertos, honoring and sharing the stories of those featured to celebrate tradition and remembrance. Stop by to see the people featured this year.