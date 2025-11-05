Snapshots – Week of 11/2/25

Hey! I’m Alisha, a Cyberpsychology student currently trying to land an internship this year and The Vector’s Audiovisual Editor for the 2025-2026 academic year. I’ve loved photography since I was little and The Vector has been the perfect place to grow that passion. Outside of snapping photos, you’ll probably catch me reading webtoons or working on my book scrap projects. I also stay busy in other clubs. I’m the secretary for the Society of Hispanic and Latine Appreciation this year (and last year I proudly repped Puerto Rico as cultural head). Overall, I like keeping life colorful, creative, and keeping myself occupied