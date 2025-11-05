Snapshots – Week of 10/26/25

Mid-Autumn Festival — October 21, 2025

Students gathered to celebrate the Mid-Autumn Festival with crafts such as painting, bracelet making, and writing down their wishes for the year. There were also cultural performances, which highlighted the beauty and tradition of the holiday. The event brought the NJIT community together to honor culture, enjoy good food, and connect through art and celebration.

Knit n’ Crochet at Day Crafts Event — October 22, 2025

If you can, be sure to join Knit n’ Crochet for their weekly meetings! They’re beginner friendly and provide all the materials you need. It’s a great way to destress, hang out with friends, and take part in creative crafting, whether you’re knitting, crocheting, or just relaxing with friends.