Snapshots – Week of 10/26/25

Taylor Swift’s ‘The Life of a Showgirl’: More Meh Than Marquee
November 5, 2025
Ballots Over Bullets
October 21, 2025
from Pixabay
Newark Becomes Rain Ready
October 9, 2025
Ready, Set, Network!
October 9, 2025
from pexels.com
New Jersey 2025 Gubernatorial Election
September 24, 2025
from Pixabay
Exploring NJIT’s Honors Summer Research Institute Program
October 25, 2025
by wal_172619 from Pixabay
Power vs. People: Newark’s Latest Power Plant Operation
October 25, 2025
from pexels.com
New Jersey 2025 Gubernatorial Election
September 24, 2025
Stage II of the Garden: The Sighting of the First Sproutlings
Stage II of the Garden: The Sighting of the First Sproutlings
September 24, 2025
Meet The Vector’s 2025-2026 E-Board!
September 5, 2025
from pixabay.com
Doing Nothing Feels Impossible
September 24, 2025
graphic by Esai Jacobson
The Children Yearn for the 90s, Apparently
September 24, 2025
My Personal Favorites (Professor Edition)
March 26, 2025
from FreeMalaysiaToday
Kendrick Wins the Big Game
March 6, 2025
made with Undraw
A Waste of Wellness Days?
February 19, 2025
Peacemaker, from HBO
“Peacemaker” Season 2 Struggles to Hit the Mark
October 25, 2025
"Wednesday", from Netflix
A Woe-ful Review of “Wednesday”
October 5, 2025
graphic by Esai Jacobson
The Summer I Turned Pretty
September 24, 2025
from IMDb
A Review of “The Summer I Turned Pretty”
April 9, 2025
from "Severance", Apple TV+
Work, Life, and the Great Divide: Unpacking “Severance”
April 9, 2025
By New York Red Bulls Facebook
First-Year Students Spread the Red (Bulls)
October 7, 2024
Brighton v Spurs Amex Opening 30/7/11 and Manchester United v Everton (4-0) by James Boyes, Premier League, Old Trafford, Manchester, Greater Manchester, England, 17 September 2017 by Ardfern
Everton vs. Brighton Lineups, Standings, and Predictions
September 3, 2024
Circulating the Sports Sphere: Spring 2024
Circulating the Sports Sphere: Spring 2024
April 23, 2024
Circulating the Sports Sphere: Fall 2023
Circulating the Sports Sphere: Fall 2023
November 29, 2023
Kicking Off the NFL Season
Kicking Off the NFL Season
September 29, 2023
Snapshots - Week of 11/2/25
Snapshots – Week of 11/2/25
November 4, 2025
Snapshots - Week of 10/26/25
Snapshots – Week of 10/26/25
October 28, 2025
Snapshots - Week of 10/19/25
Snapshots – Week of 10/19/25
October 25, 2025
Snapshots - Week of 10/12/25
Snapshots – Week of 10/12/25
October 19, 2025
Snapshots - Week of 10/5/25
Snapshots – Week of 10/5/25
October 9, 2025
Snapshots – Week of 10/26/25

October 28, 2025

Mid-Autumn Festival — October 21, 2025

Students gathered to celebrate the Mid-Autumn Festival with crafts such as painting, bracelet making, and writing down their wishes for the year. There were also cultural performances, which highlighted the beauty and tradition of the holiday. The event brought the NJIT community together to honor culture, enjoy good food, and connect through art and celebration.

Knit n’ Crochet at Day Crafts Event — October 22, 2025

If you can, be sure to join Knit n’ Crochet for their weekly meetings! They’re beginner friendly and provide all the materials you need. It’s a great way to destress, hang out with friends, and take part in creative crafting, whether you’re knitting, crocheting, or just relaxing with friends.

