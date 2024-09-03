Everton vs. Brighton Lineups, Standings, and Predictions

With a new season underway, Everton Football Club — an English Premier League club — hopes to keep its spirits high and streak of not getting relegated. In contrast, Brighton & Hove Albion Football Club — commonly known as just Brighton — hopes to cultivate new players who can benefit veterans in a hunt for the top eight position. Below are standings, a list of lineups, marquee injuries, and recent performances, which help create a possible outcome for this potentially new great head-to-head.

Everton vs. Brighton Preview

One of the most historic teams in Everton is one team of only six that have never been relegated from Premier League action. Trying to keep up its name, Everton players are ready for a steady improvement that could move them into the top 10 after a couple of years. With scoring being a major issue, Abdoulaye Doucouré is Everton’s main scorer and hopes to continue turning into a world-known figure heading into his prime. After scoring seven goals last season, a ton of offense came from Doucouré’s way alongside a much younger rising star — Dwight McNeil. During the season, McNeil scored three times as well while assisting six goals and even added 44 defensive tackles.

With another strong year from him, Everton’s strongest forward Dominic Calvert-Lewin should score over 10 goals next year after scoring a total of seven in an up-and-down season for him. With this team having the strongest defense, its very athletic backline includes James Tarkowski, who has 82 clearances and has shown tremendous promise with his jumping ability to deflect shots. Having him along with young Jarrad Branthwaite, who has 55 clearances, adds a lot of pressure on the opposing backline to defend with the ball mostly there. 38-year-old legend Ashley Young continues to be a dominating presence with over 60% of tackles won and strengthens the group.

Meanwhile, Brighton is hoping to get most of its main players back after some tragic injuries last year and get into the sixth to eighth placed team range that they were once in. Up front, Brighton’s main leader, João Pedro, continues being a creative scorer without the ball and someone who could strike from the wings. Having scored nine goals, he and Danny Welbeck, with five goals, will have to create the most opportunities with young Irish star Evan Ferguson ruled out. With Simon Adingra, who has made six goals, as a potential option off the bench, his fresh energy can help win all the one-on-one battles and lead to many chances on goal.