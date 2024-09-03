NJIT's Student Newspaper

The Vector
Graphic by Areej Qamar
Student Senate Square
September 3, 2024
We're Just The Best Radio
We’re Just The Best Radio
September 3, 2024
Maple Hall CityMD
Medic Clinic Opens in Maple Hall
September 3, 2024
Association for Column Making
Association for Column Making
September 3, 2024
Graphic by Areej Qamar
Student Senate Square
April 24, 2024
Brighton v Spurs Amex Opening 30/7/11 and Manchester United v Everton (4-0) by James Boyes, Premier League, Old Trafford, Manchester, Greater Manchester, England, 17 September 2017 by Ardfern
Everton vs. Brighton Lineups, Standings, and Predictions
September 3, 2024
Circulating the Sports Sphere: Spring 2024
Circulating the Sports Sphere: Spring 2024
April 24, 2024
Circulating the Sports Sphere: Fall 2023
Circulating the Sports Sphere: Fall 2023
November 29, 2023
Kicking Off the NFL Season
Kicking Off the NFL Season
September 29, 2023
Photo from Pixabay
Dr. Bruce Bukiet Explains Baseball Predictions 
April 21, 2023
Meet The Vector’s 2024-2025 Eboard!
September 3, 2024
We're Just The Best Radio
We’re Just The Best Radio
September 3, 2024
Meet the 2024-2025 Student Senate Eboard!
May 5, 2024
Graphic by Areej Qamar
Student Senate Square
April 24, 2024
How Blind Date with a Book Blossomed
How Blind Date with a Book Blossomed
April 8, 2024
Français : Épreuve de boxe aux Jeux Olympiques 2024, arena Paris Nord, Villepinte en Seine-Saint-Denis, 1 August 2024 by Chabe01
The 2024 Olympic Games Depict Hypocrisies of Womanhood
September 3, 2024
How to Talk with Your Roommate
How to Talk with Your Roommate
April 24, 2024
Student Senate Logo
Make Democracy Work — Vote in the Student Senate Elections
April 8, 2024
Police officers check bags at the subway station | Photo by Adam Gray | The New York Times
National Guard Deployed in NYC Subways: A Commuter’s Concerns
April 8, 2024
The Top Three Tech Fails of 2023
The Top Three Tech Fails of 2023
April 8, 2024
Disney/Pixar's Inside Out 2
A Film about Healthy Emotional Processing? Sign Me Up!
September 3, 2024
Brighton v Spurs Amex Opening 30/7/11 and Manchester United v Everton (4-0) by James Boyes, Premier League, Old Trafford, Manchester, Greater Manchester, England, 17 September 2017 by Ardfern
Everton vs. Brighton Lineups, Standings, and Predictions
September 3, 2024
Circulating the Sports Sphere: Spring 2024
Circulating the Sports Sphere: Spring 2024
April 24, 2024
Image from Spotify
With ‘TEXAS HOLD ‘EM,’ Beyoncé Embraces Her Country Roots
March 25, 2024
Photo from Netflix
The Imperfectly Perfect Portrayal of Love in Netflix’s ‘One Day’
March 10, 2024
Snapshots - Week of 9/8/24
Snapshots – Week of 9/8/24
September 10, 2024
  • Big changes are coming to The Vector! Please be patient as we update our website!
NJIT's Student Newspaper

The Vector
NJIT's Student Newspaper

The Vector
Categories:

Everton vs. Brighton Lineups, Standings, and Predictions

Neev Chopra, Senior Staff WriterSeptember 3, 2024
Brighton v Spurs Amex Opening 30/7/11 and Manchester United v Everton (4-0) by James Boyes, Premier League, Old Trafford, Manchester, Greater Manchester, England, 17 September 2017 by Ardfern

With a new season underway, Everton Football Club — an English Premier League club — hopes to keep its spirits high and streak of not getting relegated. In contrast, Brighton & Hove Albion Football Club — commonly known as just Brighton — hopes to cultivate new players who can benefit veterans in a hunt for the top eight position. Below are standings, a list of lineups, marquee injuries, and recent performances, which help create a possible outcome for this potentially new great head-to-head. 

Everton vs. Brighton Preview

One of the most historic teams in Everton is one team of only six that have never been relegated from Premier League action. Trying to keep up its name, Everton players are ready for a steady improvement that could move them into the top 10 after a couple of years. With scoring being a major issue, Abdoulaye Doucouré is Everton’s main scorer and hopes to continue turning into a world-known figure heading into his prime. After scoring seven goals last season, a ton of offense came from Doucouré’s way alongside a much younger rising star — Dwight McNeil. During the season, McNeil scored three times as well while assisting six goals and even added 44 defensive tackles.

With another strong year from him, Everton’s strongest forward Dominic Calvert-Lewin should score over 10 goals next year after scoring a total of seven in an up-and-down season for him. With this team having the strongest defense, its very athletic backline includes James Tarkowski, who has 82 clearances and has shown tremendous promise with his jumping ability to deflect shots. Having him along with young Jarrad Branthwaite, who has 55 clearances, adds a lot of pressure on the opposing backline to defend with the ball mostly there. 38-year-old legend Ashley Young continues to be a dominating presence with over 60% of tackles won and strengthens the group. 

Meanwhile, Brighton is hoping to get most of its main players back after some tragic injuries last year and get into the sixth to eighth placed team range that they were once in. Up front, Brighton’s main leader, João Pedro, continues being a creative scorer without the ball and someone who could strike from the wings. Having scored nine goals, he and Danny Welbeck, with five goals, will have to create the most opportunities with young Irish star Evan Ferguson ruled out. With Simon Adingra, who has made six goals, as a potential option off the bench, his fresh energy can help win all the one-on-one battles and lead to many chances on goal.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
Donate to The Vector

Your donation will support the student journalists of New Jersey Institute of Technology. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in Entertainment
Disney/Pixar's Inside Out 2
A Film about Healthy Emotional Processing? Sign Me Up!
Circulating the Sports Sphere: Spring 2024
Circulating the Sports Sphere: Spring 2024
Image from Spotify
With ‘TEXAS HOLD ‘EM,’ Beyoncé Embraces Her Country Roots
Photo from Netflix
The Imperfectly Perfect Portrayal of Love in Netflix’s ‘One Day’
Image from Spotify
‘Epic the Musical’
Image from Spotify
Scrutinizing 'Stick Season' Singles
More in Sports
Circulating the Sports Sphere: Fall 2023
Circulating the Sports Sphere: Fall 2023
Kicking Off the NFL Season
Kicking Off the NFL Season
Photo from Pixabay
Dr. Bruce Bukiet Explains Baseball Predictions 
Khalil Thompson: An Olympic Highlander
Khalil Thompson: An Olympic Highlander
Road to the Super Bowl: What No One Saw Coming
Road to the Super Bowl: What No One Saw Coming
COVID-19's Effect on NJIT Athletics
COVID-19's Effect on NJIT Athletics
About the Contributor
Neev Chopra, Senior Staff Writer
Donate to The Vector