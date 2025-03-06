Club Spotlight: Out & United Together (OUT)

Out & United Together, or OUT, serves as NJIT’s premier campus LGBTQIA+ club and the NJIT Out in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math (oSTEM) Chapter, representing and holding events for all LGBTQIA+ students on campus with the goal of promoting inclusivity at NJIT. Allies are also welcome at OUT’s meetings and events, the former being held biweekly from 4–5:30 p.m. at the Campus Center Pub, with events happening throughout the semester. Last semester, OUT hosted a myriad of activities, including a Halloween Movie Night, Gaym Night, and a Gender Affirming Makeup Workshop, with more to come this spring. Treasurer Benjamin Shuster, a fourth year Web and Information Systems major, is proud of the family they’ve built within this organization, highlighting the support the members have shown each other through providing resources, answering questions, or just talking. You are guaranteed to find a safe, welcoming environment that accepts you for who you are at OUT.

The e-board includes President Ky Havers, Vice President Phoebe McAleer, Secretary Maharshi Vyas, Social Coordinator Sophia Rollo, Event Coordinator Wyatt Gray, and oSTEM Liaison Jaren Alana Mackay. For more information, visit https://linktr.ee/NJITOUT.