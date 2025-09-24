Meet The Vector’s 2025-2026 E-Board!

Editor-in-Chief

Hello! I’m Arwa, a third-year Chemical Engineering major and I will be this year’s Editor-in-Chief for The Vector. I joined in my first year as a writer. I wanted to continue reporting and be able to write freely outside of a classroom setting. As EIC, I manage The Vector from a high-level perspective and ensure the biweekly issues are printed and ready to be distributed while also serving as the main contact for this organization. Outside of the classroom, I enjoy strolling in the park and finding new topics to explore.

One thing I wish I knew before starting NJIT is everyone’s journey looks differently and comparing your path with others will lead you nowhere. Take a step back, remember you were accepted into NJIT, and move forward with a sense of confidence and pride in all that you have done thus far.

Managing Editor

Hi everyone! I’m Aneri Shethji, a second-year Biology major at NJIT. I’m so excited to serve as The Vector’s Managing Editor this year. Even though I have just been a part of The Vector for one year, I’ve had an amazing time with the organization. My role includes creating story ideas, working with writers and copy editors to publish pieces, and working with the EIC to ensure issues are ready for all of NJIT to read. Outside of The Vector, I’m involved at NJIT as a writing tutor, and I conduct research. I also love music, taking walks, and learning new things.

The advice I would give any new student at NJIT is to not be afraid of failure. Enjoy the journey, take all setbacks as learning opportunities and keep moving forward, no matter what. Don’t look back on this time and think of all the mistakes you made, only the lessons you learned and the people you met along the way.

Web and Multimedia Editor

Hi! I’m Hafsa, a fourth-year Financial Technology and Business double major, and I will be working as The Vector’s Web and Multimedia Editor for the second year in a row! I first joined the newspaper in my freshman year as a copy editor and writer, and now my responsibilities include managing the website and the online publishing process, increasing engagement on our social media, writing our biweekly newsletters, and updating our website with new content! My hobbies include photography, crocheting, and reading.

One thing I wish I knew before starting at NJIT is how important it is to build relationships with your peers, mentors, and professors. These relationships will not only improve your college experience, but they can also help create opportunities for you to advance your career and receive support during challenging situations.

Don’t forget to follow us on Instagram and TikTok @njit_vector! As always, feel free to reach out if you have any questions, suggestions, or concerns about the website or our social media.

Design Editor

Hi! I’m Esai, a fourth-year Digital Design major. I will be working as The Vector’s Design Editor this year. I joined last year as a member of the design team and look forward to being able to contribute to this year’s publication. In this role, I will be managing the graphic design of the newspaper—from page layouts and artwork to flyers and other creative materials. I love watching the special features about the behind the scenes for my favorite movies and working on my own creative projects.

If I could give my past self advice before starting at NJIT, I would say: don’t hesitate to step outside your comfort zone and try new opportunities. NJIT offers countless ways to explore—through classes, clubs, and beyond—if you’re open to them. From attending the SIGGRAPH conference to engaging in on-campus research, I’ve been able to take part in so many rewarding experiences here.

Business Manager

Hello! I’m Shreyal, a fourth-year Computer Science major with a minor in Communication. This is my third year as The Vector’s Business Manager, and I’m excited to start another productive year with everyone at The Vector. I love writing and journalism in general. Interviewing people about their lives without getting dirty looks is a dream for curious people like me. I joined The Vector to learn about the NJIT community and contribute to it. I also really wanted to make friends when I started in my first year, and joining The Vector definitely helped with that.

One thing I wish I had known when I joined NJIT is how valuable it is to get involved in student organizations early. It is not just about building your resume; it’s a great way to meet people, explore your interests, and make the most out of your college experience.

Audiovisual Editor

Hello everyone! My name is Alisha, and I’m a senior majoring in Cyberpsychology. This year, I’m excited to serve as the Audiovisual Editor for The Vector! I first joined The Vector during my freshman year as a photographer, and I immediately loved how flexible it was. I could attend events and take photos whenever I had free time, which fit perfectly with my schedule. As Audiovisual Editor, my responsibilities will consist of editing the snapshots taken by me or other photographers from The Vector and helping with the layout for our biweekly issues. Since photography is one of my passions, it didn’t take long before I earned a senior staff position. That role gave me the opportunity to spend more time in the office and hold weekly office hours, where anyone could stop by to ask questions or talk about The Vector.

My advice for incoming freshmen that I wish I knew when I joined NJIT is to not be afraid to step out of your comfort zone. Explore clubs, attend events, and try new things. You will be surprised by the amazing people you’ll meet along the way. College is such a unique time to discover your passions and grow, both personally and professionally. The experiences you take on now can shape your path in ways you might not expect, so take every opportunity you can.