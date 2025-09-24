NJIT's Student Newspaper

The Vector
from pexels.com
New Jersey 2025 Gubernatorial Election
September 24, 2025
graphic by Allie He
Revitalizing a Rooftop: A Campus Effort to Create Gardening Plots for Students
June 20, 2025
from NJIT (https://news.njit.edu/princeton-review-recognizes-njits-sustainability-success)
Energy Moves to the Future: Understanding NJIT’s Sustainability Goals
May 7, 2025
Honors Students planting native species outside of Eberhardt Hall in 2021. (Photo courtesy of Xavier Reyes, Class of 2022)
The Future of Biodiversity: NJIT’s Pledge to Build a Blossoming Planet
April 22, 2025
created by Allie He
The Future of DEI at NJIT
April 9, 2025
from pexels.com
New Jersey 2025 Gubernatorial Election
September 24, 2025
Stage II of the Garden: The Sighting of the First Sproutlings
Stage II of the Garden: The Sighting of the First Sproutlings
September 24, 2025
Meet The Vector’s 2025-2026 E-Board!
September 5, 2025
Reflection on Student Summers
Reflection on Student Summers
September 5, 2025
Photo from SIGCHI
The Rise of Human-Computer Interaction at NJIT
May 8, 2025
from pixabay.com
Doing Nothing Feels Impossible
September 24, 2025
graphic by Esai Jacobson
The Children Yearn for the 90s, Apparently
September 24, 2025
My Personal Favorites (Professor Edition)
March 26, 2025
from FreeMalaysiaToday
Kendrick Wins the Big Game
March 6, 2025
made with Undraw
A Waste of Wellness Days?
February 19, 2025
graphic by Esai Jacobson
The Summer I Turned Pretty
September 24, 2025
from IMDb
A Review of “The Summer I Turned Pretty”
April 9, 2025
from "Severance", Apple TV+
Work, Life, and the Great Divide: Unpacking “Severance”
April 9, 2025
from Marvel Studios
A Review of “Daredevil: Born Again”
April 9, 2025
Nu Metro
Clichés Done Right: A Review of “Last Breath”
April 9, 2025
By New York Red Bulls Facebook
First-Year Students Spread the Red (Bulls)
October 7, 2024
Brighton v Spurs Amex Opening 30/7/11 and Manchester United v Everton (4-0) by James Boyes, Premier League, Old Trafford, Manchester, Greater Manchester, England, 17 September 2017 by Ardfern
Everton vs. Brighton Lineups, Standings, and Predictions
September 3, 2024
Circulating the Sports Sphere: Spring 2024
Circulating the Sports Sphere: Spring 2024
April 24, 2024
Circulating the Sports Sphere: Fall 2023
Circulating the Sports Sphere: Fall 2023
November 29, 2023
Kicking Off the NFL Season
Kicking Off the NFL Season
September 29, 2023
Snapshots - Week of 9/21/25
Snapshots – Week of 9/21/25
September 25, 2025
Snapshots - Week of 9/14/25
Snapshots – Week of 9/14/25
September 19, 2025
Snapshots - Week of 8/31/25
Snapshots – Week of 8/31/25
September 5, 2025
Snapshots - Week of 3/30/25
Snapshots – Week of 3/30/25
April 2, 2025
Snapshots - Week of 3/2/25
Snapshots – Week of 3/2/25
March 5, 2025
Read the latest edition!
NJIT's Student Newspaper

The Vector
NJIT's Student Newspaper

The Vector
Categories:

Meet The Vector’s 2025-2026 E-Board!

Arwa Ouali, Aneri Shethji, Hafsa Ali, Esai Jacobson, Alisha Valentin, and Shreyal SharmaSeptember 5, 2025

Editor-in-Chief

Hello! I’m Arwa, a third-year Chemical Engineering major and I will be this year’s Editor-in-Chief for The Vector. I joined in my first year as a writer. I wanted to continue reporting and be able to write freely outside of a classroom setting. As EIC, I manage The Vector from a high-level perspective and ensure the biweekly issues are printed and ready to be distributed while also serving as the main contact for this organization. Outside of the classroom, I enjoy strolling in the park and finding new topics to explore.

One thing I wish I knew before starting NJIT is everyone’s journey looks differently and comparing your path with others will lead you nowhere. Take a step back, remember you were accepted into NJIT, and move forward with a sense of confidence and pride in all that you have done thus far.

 

Managing Editor

Hi everyone! I’m Aneri Shethji, a second-year Biology major at NJIT. I’m so excited to serve as The Vector’s Managing Editor this year. Even though I have just been a part of The Vector for one year, I’ve had an amazing time with the organization. My role includes creating story ideas, working with writers and copy editors to publish pieces, and working with the EIC to ensure issues are ready for all of NJIT to read. Outside of The Vector, I’m involved at NJIT as a writing tutor, and I conduct research. I also love music, taking walks, and learning new things.

The advice I would give any new student at NJIT is to not be afraid of failure. Enjoy the journey, take all setbacks as learning opportunities and keep moving forward, no matter what. Don’t look back on this time and think of all the mistakes you made, only the lessons you learned and the people you met along the way.

 

Web and Multimedia Editor 

Hi! I’m Hafsa, a fourth-year Financial Technology and Business double major, and I will be working as The Vector’s Web and Multimedia Editor for the second year in a row! I first joined the newspaper in my freshman year as a copy editor and writer, and now my responsibilities include managing the website and the online publishing process, increasing engagement on our social media, writing our biweekly newsletters, and updating our website with new content! My hobbies include photography, crocheting, and reading.

One thing I wish I knew before starting at NJIT is how important it is to build relationships with your peers, mentors, and professors. These relationships will not only improve your college experience, but they can also help create opportunities for you to advance your career and receive support during challenging situations.

Don’t forget to follow us on Instagram and TikTok @njit_vector! As always, feel free to reach out if you have any questions, suggestions, or concerns about the website or our social media.

 

Design Editor

Hi! I’m Esai, a fourth-year Digital Design major. I will be working as The Vector’s Design Editor this year. I joined last year as a member of the design team and look forward to being able to contribute to this year’s publication. In this role, I will be managing the graphic design of the newspaper—from page layouts and artwork to flyers and other creative materials. I love watching the special features about the behind the scenes for my favorite movies and working on my own creative projects.

If I could give my past self advice before starting at NJIT, I would say: don’t hesitate to step outside your comfort zone and try new opportunities. NJIT offers countless ways to explore—through classes, clubs, and beyond—if you’re open to them. From attending the SIGGRAPH conference to engaging in on-campus research, I’ve been able to take part in so many rewarding experiences here.

 

Business Manager

Hello! I’m Shreyal, a fourth-year Computer Science major with a minor in Communication. This is my third year as The Vector’s Business Manager, and I’m excited to start another productive year with everyone at The Vector. I love writing and journalism in general. Interviewing people about their lives without getting dirty looks is a dream for curious people like me. I joined The Vector to learn about the NJIT community and contribute to it. I also really wanted to make friends when I started in my first year, and joining The Vector definitely helped with that.

One thing I wish I had known when I joined NJIT is how valuable it is to get involved in student organizations early. It is not just about building your resume; it’s a great way to meet people, explore your interests, and make the most out of your college experience.

 

Audiovisual Editor

Hello everyone! My name is Alisha, and I’m a senior majoring in Cyberpsychology. This year, I’m excited to serve as the Audiovisual Editor for The Vector! I first joined The Vector during my freshman year as a photographer, and I immediately loved how flexible it was. I could attend events and take photos whenever I had free time, which fit perfectly with my schedule. As Audiovisual Editor, my responsibilities will consist of editing the snapshots taken by me or other photographers from The Vector and helping with the layout for our biweekly issues. Since photography is one of my passions, it didn’t take long before I earned a senior staff position. That role gave me the opportunity to spend more time in the office and hold weekly office hours, where anyone could stop by to ask questions or talk about The Vector.

My advice for incoming freshmen that I wish I knew when I joined NJIT is to not be afraid to step out of your comfort zone. Explore clubs, attend events, and try new things. You will be surprised by the amazing people you’ll meet along the way. College is such a unique time to discover your passions and grow, both personally and professionally. The experiences you take on now can shape your path in ways you might not expect, so take every opportunity you can.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
Donate to The Vector

Your donation will support the student journalists of New Jersey Institute of Technology. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in Club Spotlight
Club Spotlight: Lowlanders
Club Spotlight: Lowlanders
Club Spotlight: Chinese Undergraduate Student Association (CUSA)
Club Spotlight: Chinese Undergraduate Student Association (CUSA)
Club Spotlight: Out & United Together (OUT)
Club Spotlight: Out & United Together (OUT)
Club Spotlight: Tikkun Olam Makers (TOM) NJIT
Club Spotlight: Tikkun Olam Makers (TOM) NJIT
Club Spotlight: Society of Women Engineers (SWE)
Club Spotlight: Society of Women Engineers (SWE)
Club Spotlight: International Game Developers Association (IGDA)
Club Spotlight: International Game Developers Association (IGDA)
More in Features
New Jersey 2025 Gubernatorial Election
Stage II of the Garden: The Sighting of the First Sproutlings
Reflection on Student Summers
Reflection on Student Summers
Photo from SIGCHI
The Rise of Human-Computer Interaction at NJIT
photo by Jacob Weinzettel from Unsplash
Featuring the Industrial Design Major!
image from AIAS
The Future of HCAD
About the Contributors
Arwa Ouali, Editor-in-Chief
Hi, I’m Arwa, a chemical engineering student focused on water remediation and nuclear engineering. I love exploring my niche interests whether that be researching topics down a rabbit hole, collecting trinkets, or touching grass. While on campus, I try to remain active through orgs, visiting friends, or sitting outside on the green
Aneri Shethji, Managing Editor
Hi, my name is Aneri Shethji, and I’m a second-year biology major at NJIT and the Managing Editor for the 2025-2026 academic year! I love writing for the Vector, and I also work at the Writing Center. In the future, I’m excited to become a physician. Some of my favorite things include music, spending time with family and friends, reading, crocheting, and going on adventures.
Hafsa Ali, Web and Multimedia Editor
Hafsa Ali is a fourth-year honors student double majoring in Financial Technology and Business at NJIT. She joined The Vector in her freshman year as a copy editor and has since been committed to giving your words the perfect makeover to make your writing look its absolute best. Hafsa is The Vector’s Web and Multimedia Editor, dedicating her time to managing the newspaper’s website, social media, and online publishing process to ensure that our writers get the recognition they deserve. In addition to writing, arguing with imaginary characters, and building spreadsheets, Hafsa’s other hobbies include photography, crochet, and consuming copious amounts of iced coffee. Feel free to reach out to her if you have any comments, questions, or commas in need of correction. Be sure to follow The Vector on Instagram and TikTok @njit_vector!
Esai Jacobson, Design Editor
Alisha Valentin, Audiovisual Editor
Hey! I’m Alisha, a Cyberpsychology student currently trying to land an internship this year and The Vector’s Audiovisual Editor for the 2025-2026 academic year. I’ve loved photography since I was little and The Vector has been the perfect place to grow that passion. Outside of snapping photos, you’ll probably catch me reading webtoons or working on my book scrap projects. I also stay busy in other clubs. I’m the secretary for the Society of Hispanic and Latine Appreciation this year (and last year I proudly repped Puerto Rico as cultural head). Overall, I like keeping life colorful, creative, and keeping myself occupied
Shreyal Sharma, Business Manager
Donate to The Vector