Club Spotlight: Tikkun Olam Makers (TOM) NJIT

Tikkun Olam Makers (TOM) NJIT is a maker community with the goal of providing affordable and accessible solutions for the needs of the elderly and those with disabilities, and mobility issues. Projects range from prosthetics and exoskeletons to modifying common items to make them more accessible.

The co-president, Arick Iglesias, fourth-year Mechanical Engineer, believes students should join the organization because of the real-world impact it brings. As students, we learn about critical-thinking skills and apply them to projects and homework that never make it further than our classes or college showcases. Iglesias shares that he is “motivated to see the support not only from the Newark College of Engineering, but also from local and global organizations outside of campus.”

TOM NJIT has two types of meetings: General Body Meetings (GBM) and Project Meetings. Project Meetings are held on Thursdays from 1 – 3 p.m. every week in the Makerspace, and GBM are held every other Friday starting February 7 in CKB 310 during common hour at 11:30 a.m. — 12:50 p.m.

To contact them, find them on Instagram @tom.njit or Discord at discord.gg/h4aCs7BH. You can also find their other forms of contact at https://linktr.ee/tomnjit.