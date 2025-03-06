NJIT's Student Newspaper

from the short film "DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS" by Bad Bunny
“DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS” – Heart for the Homeland
March 6, 2025
NJIT's First Presidential Apartment: Reasonings and Responses
NJIT's First Presidential Apartment: Reasonings and Responses
November 21, 2024
source: https://news.njit.edu/njit-architecture-professors-and-students-help-launch-newarks-hope-village-ii
Newark’s Efforts to Create Affordable Housing Solutions
November 21, 2024
Graphic by Areej Qamar
Student Senate Square
November 20, 2024
We're Just The Best Radio
We're Just The Best Radio
November 20, 2024
Club Spotlight: Lowlanders
Club Spotlight: Lowlanders
March 6, 2025
Club Spotlight: Chinese Undergraduate Student Association (CUSA)
Club Spotlight: Chinese Undergraduate Student Association (CUSA)
March 6, 2025
Club Spotlight: Out & United Together (OUT)
Club Spotlight: Out & United Together (OUT)
March 6, 2025
Club Spotlight: Tikkun Olam Makers (TOM) NJIT
Club Spotlight: Tikkun Olam Makers (TOM) NJIT
February 19, 2025
When the Student Becomes the Teacher
When the Student Becomes the Teacher
February 19, 2025
from FreeMalaysiaToday
Kendrick Wins the Big Game
March 6, 2025
made with Undraw
A Waste of Wellness Days?
February 19, 2025
Between yoU & Me
Between yoU & Me
December 9, 2024
Opinion – Writing Competition Fall 2024 Winners
November 27, 2024
source: Pixnio
A Letter to the Nation from a Stormbound Sailor
November 21, 2024
by Allie He
plant-Based
March 6, 2025
from the short film "DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS" by Bad Bunny
"DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS" – Heart for the Homeland
March 6, 2025
Entertainment – Writing Competition Fall 2024 Winners
November 27, 2024
graphic by Kinjal Gupta
Deadpool & Wolverine — A Review
November 20, 2024
album cover of "Short n' Sweet"
Sabrina Keeps It “Short N’ Sweet” With Her Latest Album
November 5, 2024
By New York Red Bulls Facebook
First-Year Students Spread the Red (Bulls)
October 7, 2024
Brighton v Spurs Amex Opening 30/7/11 and Manchester United v Everton (4-0) by James Boyes, Premier League, Old Trafford, Manchester, Greater Manchester, England, 17 September 2017 by Ardfern
Everton vs. Brighton Lineups, Standings, and Predictions
September 3, 2024
Circulating the Sports Sphere: Spring 2024
Circulating the Sports Sphere: Spring 2024
April 24, 2024
Circulating the Sports Sphere: Fall 2023
Circulating the Sports Sphere: Fall 2023
November 29, 2023
Kicking Off the NFL Season
Kicking Off the NFL Season
September 29, 2023
Snapshots - Week of 3/2/25
Snapshots – Week of 3/2/25
March 5, 2025
Snapshots - Week of 2/23/25
Snapshots – Week of 2/23/25
February 26, 2025
Snapshots - Week of 2/16/25
Snapshots – Week of 2/16/25
February 19, 2025
Snapshots - Week of 2/9/25
Snapshots – Week of 2/9/25
February 12, 2025
Snapshots - Week of 11/24/24
Snapshots – Week of 11/24/24
November 27, 2024
Club Spotlight: Lowlanders

Shreya PalejwalaMarch 6, 2025

While not an official club at NJIT, the LowLanders are a passionate organization operating under NJIT’s Society of Music and Arts (SOMA), representing an outlet for creative expression and art at this tech-focused school. Founded in 2022 by Paolo Nunez, Tyler Breun, and Louis Scafidi, LowLanders is a rock band specializing in contemporary music ranging from pop to heavy metal. There is a focus on musical accuracy and precision ⏤ the band typically chooses technically challenging or high energy songs, all while having fun along the way. The LowLanders hold practices from 5:30–7 p.m. every Tuesday and are looking for a new drummer to join their band, as the current one is graduating. LowLander leadership is grateful for the ongoing support of SOMA and their small but growing NJIT fanbase. For more information, follow the LowLanders @lowlandersnj on Instagram.

