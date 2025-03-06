Club Spotlight: Lowlanders

While not an official club at NJIT, the LowLanders are a passionate organization operating under NJIT’s Society of Music and Arts (SOMA), representing an outlet for creative expression and art at this tech-focused school. Founded in 2022 by Paolo Nunez, Tyler Breun, and Louis Scafidi, LowLanders is a rock band specializing in contemporary music ranging from pop to heavy metal. There is a focus on musical accuracy and precision ⏤ the band typically chooses technically challenging or high energy songs, all while having fun along the way. The LowLanders hold practices from 5:30–7 p.m. every Tuesday and are looking for a new drummer to join their band, as the current one is graduating. LowLander leadership is grateful for the ongoing support of SOMA and their small but growing NJIT fanbase. For more information, follow the LowLanders @lowlandersnj on Instagram.