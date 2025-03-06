NJIT's Student Newspaper

The Vector
from the short film "DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS" by Bad Bunny
“DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS” – Heart for the Homeland
March 6, 2025
NJIT's First Presidential Apartment: Reasonings and Responses
November 21, 2024
source: https://news.njit.edu/njit-architecture-professors-and-students-help-launch-newarks-hope-village-ii
Newark’s Efforts to Create Affordable Housing Solutions
November 21, 2024
Graphic by Areej Qamar
Student Senate Square
November 20, 2024
We're Just The Best Radio
November 20, 2024
Club Spotlight: Lowlanders
March 6, 2025
Club Spotlight: Chinese Undergraduate Student Association (CUSA)
March 6, 2025
Club Spotlight: Out & United Together (OUT)
March 6, 2025
Club Spotlight: Tikkun Olam Makers (TOM) NJIT
February 19, 2025
When the Student Becomes the Teacher
February 19, 2025
from FreeMalaysiaToday
Kendrick Wins the Big Game
March 6, 2025
made with Undraw
A Waste of Wellness Days?
February 19, 2025
Between yoU & Me
December 9, 2024
Opinion – Writing Competition Fall 2024 Winners
November 27, 2024
source: Pixnio
A Letter to the Nation from a Stormbound Sailor
November 21, 2024
by Allie He
plant-Based
March 6, 2025
from the short film "DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS" by Bad Bunny
March 6, 2025
Entertainment – Writing Competition Fall 2024 Winners
November 27, 2024
graphic by Kinjal Gupta
Deadpool & Wolverine — A Review
November 20, 2024
album cover of "Short n' Sweet"
Sabrina Keeps It “Short N’ Sweet” With Her Latest Album
November 5, 2024
By New York Red Bulls Facebook
First-Year Students Spread the Red (Bulls)
October 7, 2024
Brighton v Spurs Amex Opening 30/7/11 and Manchester United v Everton (4-0) by James Boyes, Premier League, Old Trafford, Manchester, Greater Manchester, England, 17 September 2017 by Ardfern
Everton vs. Brighton Lineups, Standings, and Predictions
September 3, 2024
Circulating the Sports Sphere: Spring 2024
April 24, 2024
Circulating the Sports Sphere: Fall 2023
November 29, 2023
Kicking Off the NFL Season
September 29, 2023
Snapshots - Week of 3/2/25
March 5, 2025
Snapshots - Week of 2/23/25
February 26, 2025
Snapshots - Week of 2/16/25
February 19, 2025
Snapshots - Week of 2/9/25
February 12, 2025
Snapshots - Week of 11/24/24
November 27, 2024
Categories:

Jose Del Cid, Contributing WriterMarch 6, 2025
from the short film “DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS” by Bad Bunny

“Debi Tirar Mas Fotos,” translated as “I Should Have Taken More Pictures,” is a 13-minute short film directed and written by Baditio A. Martinez Ocasia, aka Bad Bunny, and Ari Maniel Cruz Suarez. It features actor Jacobo Morales as an elderly man and the Bad Bunny mascot Concho, a Puerto Rican toad called Sapo Concho, as his loyal friend. It was released on Jan. 5, 2025 on the Bad Bunny YouTube channel, which primarily posts music and music videos that blend contemporary pop with music from Ocasia and Suarez’s home country, Puerto Rico. The short film was made in conjunction with the release of the album of the same name, using the house from the film’s setting as its cover. 

“Debi Tirar Mas Fotos” is a slow-paced film about the culture of Puerto Rico fading over time due to globalization. The only traces of Puerto Rican culture left exist in  pictures taken by those who were born and raised there. The older man shares his memories with his little toad friend, drawing them from an old tin box or his own memory. The neighbors he knew have become strangers; new people now own the old stores he visits. When he tries to order food native to his home called “Papa Cheese,” the cashier can’t understand what he means, but the native man who stands working at the grill does. Noises that the older man hears do not resemble the sounds he heard in his youth, which have become rare as he ages and more new faces come to Puerto Rico. Though most of Puerto Rico is not the same as it was in the pictures the man took, he still wants to make memories with his friends in the land he loves the most. Just as the Puerto Rican delicacy quesito — a dish that mainly includes bread and cheese — often offers a cheese-less option, a Puerto Rico without Puerto Ricans loses the core of its existence and what it is known for.   

The staff responsible for creating the film originated from Puerto Rico. They wanted to pay tribute to the disappearing culture of their home while incorporating an aspect of modernity through sights of Puerto Rican towns and casual dialogue. The toad that starred in this short movie adds to the theme of the culture fading, as it is now an endangered Puerto Rican species due to overfishing from the United States.

The movie is free to watch on YouTube on the official Bad Bunny YouTube channel only, along with the latest album of the same name. Take in the sounds while you still can.

Tags:
by Allie He
Entertainment - Writing Competition Fall 2024 Winners
graphic by Kinjal Gupta
Deadpool & Wolverine — A Review
album cover of "Short n' Sweet"
Sabrina Keeps It “Short N’ Sweet” With Her Latest Album
Source: Dark Age Cinema
Terrifier 3 — A Terrifyingly Terrific Tale
The “hard” and “soft” in “HIT ME HARD AND SOFT”
We're Just The Best Radio
Shady's Back, Don't Tell a Friend
Evermore by Taylor Swift
Kali Uchis: “Sin Miedo”
Art in a New Age: NJIT/Rutgers’ Theatre Department Continues to Create (Safely)
Gorillaz "Song Machine": Chaos at a Tempo
