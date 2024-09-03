NJIT's Student Newspaper

The Vector
Graphic by Areej Qamar
Rain NuttSeptember 3, 2024
We're Just The Best Radio

Vol. CI | Fall | Issue I

Welcome to NJIT — or welcome back, if this isn’t your first rodeo around the typical places The Vector ends up! Although you clearly know something about the campus, judging by your ownership of this edition of the newspaper, are you aware of the student radio club? We’re trying our best to make you aware of us, and what you do with that knowledge is up to you. 

You can tune into the radio at any time at https://wjtb.njit.edu/, for example. If you’d like to get more involved, we meet weekly on the fourth floor of the Campus Center in Room 460 — look for the big red poster. If you want to get the lay of the land before then, or find out what we’re up to, the door’s usually open, and we’d love to have you say hi! If you’d like to host a radio show, talk about music, or just get to know some new people in a calmer environment, our Discord server is open at njit.gg/wjtb

Alternatively, you can find us on campus tabling – keep an eye out for us if you’d like to get on the radio for a couple minutes on your way to GDS! You can also find us online on X at  @wjtb or on Instagram at @wjtb_radio. Have a great semester — hope to see you on the air!

 

Rain Nutt is the Public Relations Manager of the NJIT WJTB Radio.

 

