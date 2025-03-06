Snapshots – Week of 2/16/25

Lunar New Year — February 4, 2025

Students joined CUSA and VSA to ring in the Lunar New Year with food, performances, and games!

Resume Day — February 12, 2025

Students were able to prepare for the upcoming career fair by having their resume reviewed and having a headshot taken, courtesy of NJIT Career Development Services.

Blind Date with a Book — February 14, 2025

NJIT’s Book Club hosted an event where avid readers were able to select a book at random based only on a few intriguing clues written on suspiciously familiar wrapping paper.