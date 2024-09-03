Association for Column Making

Vol. CI | Fall | Issue I

Oh, hey incoming and returning students, welcome to The Vector’s new Tech News column, written by the NJIT chapter of the Association for Computing Machinery! We’ll be using this space to provide you with quick updates on events on campus relating to Ying Wu College of Computing (YWCC) and on-campus technology, as well as discussing the global tech industry at large.

Speaking of YWCC, the association has recently collaborated with YWCC Reformation, a group of dedicated student senators, alumni, and independent student advocates looking to provide a space for students to give constructive feedback on their academic experience and stay updated on changes within YWCC. This project covers all of YWCC, including every undergraduate major, minor, and course offered by the college. Join the Discord server at https://discord.gg/e7mWzHH9cR to give your course and professor feedback, which will be used to help the group suggest changes and improvements to the university’s course offerings.

YWCC isn’t the only organization with reform in the future; outside of campus, a federal judge has ruled that Google’s search engine violated federal anti-monopoly law by paying browsers to keep Google as the default search engine. In 2021 alone, Google paid roughly $26 billion to remain the default search engine on various platforms. The ruling has officially labeled Google a monopoly, though appeals are still underway.

Remedies have been undecided thus far and may take years to be finalized, but reports indicate that the Department of Justice is considering breaking up Google. However, it is more likely that Google will be met with fines and forced to end its anti-competitive behavior. This ruling may just be the beginning, as the federal government is also launching investigations into Apple, Nvidia, and Microsoft for breach of federal regulations.

What companies do you think constitute a monopoly? Do you use a search engine other than Google? When will you get another chance to read such an amazing tech column? Join our Discord at https://njit.gg/acm to give your thoughts, and we’ll see you in the next issue of The Vector!

Abdullah Imran is the Webmaster of the NJIT Association for Computing Machinery.