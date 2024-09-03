NJIT's Student Newspaper

The Vector
Graphic by Areej Qamar
Student Senate Square
September 3, 2024
We're Just The Best Radio
We’re Just The Best Radio
September 3, 2024
Maple Hall CityMD
Medic Clinic Opens in Maple Hall
September 3, 2024
Association for Column Making
Association for Column Making
September 3, 2024
Graphic by Areej Qamar
Student Senate Square
April 24, 2024
Brighton v Spurs Amex Opening 30/7/11 and Manchester United v Everton (4-0) by James Boyes, Premier League, Old Trafford, Manchester, Greater Manchester, England, 17 September 2017 by Ardfern
Everton vs. Brighton Lineups, Standings, and Predictions
September 3, 2024
Circulating the Sports Sphere: Spring 2024
Circulating the Sports Sphere: Spring 2024
April 24, 2024
Circulating the Sports Sphere: Fall 2023
Circulating the Sports Sphere: Fall 2023
November 29, 2023
Kicking Off the NFL Season
Kicking Off the NFL Season
September 29, 2023
Photo from Pixabay
Dr. Bruce Bukiet Explains Baseball Predictions 
April 21, 2023
Meet The Vector’s 2024-2025 Eboard!
September 3, 2024
We're Just The Best Radio
We’re Just The Best Radio
September 3, 2024
Meet the 2024-2025 Student Senate Eboard!
May 5, 2024
Graphic by Areej Qamar
Student Senate Square
April 24, 2024
How Blind Date with a Book Blossomed
How Blind Date with a Book Blossomed
April 8, 2024
Français : Épreuve de boxe aux Jeux Olympiques 2024, arena Paris Nord, Villepinte en Seine-Saint-Denis, 1 August 2024 by Chabe01
The 2024 Olympic Games Depict Hypocrisies of Womanhood
September 3, 2024
How to Talk with Your Roommate
How to Talk with Your Roommate
April 24, 2024
Student Senate Logo
Make Democracy Work — Vote in the Student Senate Elections
April 8, 2024
Police officers check bags at the subway station | Photo by Adam Gray | The New York Times
National Guard Deployed in NYC Subways: A Commuter’s Concerns
April 8, 2024
The Top Three Tech Fails of 2023
The Top Three Tech Fails of 2023
April 8, 2024
Disney/Pixar's Inside Out 2
A Film about Healthy Emotional Processing? Sign Me Up!
September 3, 2024
Brighton v Spurs Amex Opening 30/7/11 and Manchester United v Everton (4-0) by James Boyes, Premier League, Old Trafford, Manchester, Greater Manchester, England, 17 September 2017 by Ardfern
Everton vs. Brighton Lineups, Standings, and Predictions
September 3, 2024
Circulating the Sports Sphere: Spring 2024
Circulating the Sports Sphere: Spring 2024
April 24, 2024
Image from Spotify
With ‘TEXAS HOLD ‘EM,’ Beyoncé Embraces Her Country Roots
March 25, 2024
Photo from Netflix
The Imperfectly Perfect Portrayal of Love in Netflix’s ‘One Day’
March 10, 2024
Snapshots - Week of 9/8/24
Snapshots – Week of 9/8/24
September 10, 2024
  • Big changes are coming to The Vector! Please be patient as we update our website!
NJIT's Student Newspaper

The Vector
NJIT's Student Newspaper

The Vector
Categories:

Association for Column Making

Tech News
Abdullah ImranSeptember 3, 2024
Association for Column Making

Vol. CI | Fall | Issue I

Oh, hey incoming and returning students, welcome to The Vector’s new Tech News column, written by the NJIT chapter of the Association for Computing Machinery! We’ll be using this space to provide you with quick updates on events on campus relating to Ying Wu College of Computing (YWCC) and on-campus technology, as well as discussing the global tech industry at large. 

Speaking of YWCC, the association has recently collaborated with YWCC Reformation, a group of dedicated student senators, alumni, and independent student advocates looking to provide a space for students to give constructive feedback on their academic experience and stay updated on changes within YWCC. This project covers all of YWCC, including every undergraduate major, minor, and course offered by the college. Join the Discord server at https://discord.gg/e7mWzHH9cR to give your course and professor feedback, which will be used to help the group suggest changes and improvements to the university’s course offerings.

YWCC isn’t the only organization with reform in the future; outside of campus, a federal judge has ruled that Google’s search engine violated federal anti-monopoly law by paying browsers to keep Google as the default search engine. In 2021 alone, Google paid roughly $26 billion to remain the default search engine on various platforms. The ruling has officially labeled Google a monopoly, though appeals are still underway. 

Remedies have been undecided thus far and may take years to be finalized, but reports indicate that the Department of Justice is considering breaking up Google. However, it is more likely that Google will be met with fines and forced to end its anti-competitive behavior. This ruling may just be the beginning, as the federal government is also launching investigations into Apple, Nvidia, and Microsoft for breach of federal regulations.

What companies do you think constitute a monopoly? Do you use a search engine other than Google? When will you get another chance to read such an amazing tech column? Join our Discord at https://njit.gg/acm to give your thoughts, and we’ll see you in the next issue of The Vector!

 

Abdullah Imran is the Webmaster of the NJIT Association for Computing Machinery.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
Donate to The Vector

Your donation will support the student journalists of New Jersey Institute of Technology. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in News
Graphic by Areej Qamar
Student Senate Square
We're Just The Best Radio
We're Just The Best Radio
Maple Hall CityMD
Medic Clinic Opens in Maple Hall
Graphic by Areej Qamar
Student Senate Square
NJIT Researchers Find a Way to Efficiently Detect ‘Forever Chemicals’
NJIT Researchers Find a Way to Efficiently Detect ‘Forever Chemicals’
From left to right: Edie Westrich, Hope De Jesus, Samantha Montalbine, Namitha Yalla.
Experiences as Women at NJIT
More in Technology
TEDxNJIT: Resurgence
TEDxNJIT: Resurgence
Super Cash Bros. Why is Zelda still $59.99?
Super Cash Bros. Why is Zelda still $59.99?
Amazon Pharmacy: A Hard Pill to Swallow
Amazon Pharmacy: A Hard Pill to Swallow
NJIT Collaborates on Recycled Mobile Medical Care Unit
NJIT Collaborates on Recycled Mobile Medical Care Unit
Our Not-So-Dry Neighbor
Our Not-So-Dry Neighbor
NJIT Makerspace's PPE Shortage Initiative
NJIT Makerspace's PPE Shortage Initiative
Donate to The Vector