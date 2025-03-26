We’re Just The Best Radio

NJIT's Student Newspaper

The Vector
March 26, 2025
Chopping Down Oak Hall
Chopping Down Oak Hall
March 24, 2025
from the short film "DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS" by Bad Bunny
“DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS” – Heart for the Homeland
March 6, 2025
NJIT's First Presidential Apartment: Reasonings and Responses
NJIT’s First Presidential Apartment: Reasonings and Responses
November 21, 2024
source: https://news.njit.edu/njit-architecture-professors-and-students-help-launch-newarks-hope-village-ii
Newark’s Efforts to Create Affordable Housing Solutions
November 21, 2024
photo by Jacob Weinzettel from Unsplash
Featuring the Industrial Design Major!
March 26, 2025
image from AIAS
The Future of HCAD
March 26, 2025
Club Spotlight: Lowlanders
Club Spotlight: Lowlanders
March 6, 2025
Club Spotlight: Chinese Undergraduate Student Association (CUSA)
Club Spotlight: Chinese Undergraduate Student Association (CUSA)
March 6, 2025
Club Spotlight: Out & United Together (OUT)
Club Spotlight: Out & United Together (OUT)
March 6, 2025
My Personal Favorites (Professor Edition)
March 26, 2025
from FreeMalaysiaToday
Kendrick Wins the Big Game
March 6, 2025
made with Undraw
A Waste of Wellness Days?
February 19, 2025
Between yoU & Me
Between yoU & Me
December 9, 2024
Opinion – Writing Competition Fall 2024 Winners
November 27, 2024
by Allie He
plant-Based
March 6, 2025
from the short film "DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS" by Bad Bunny
“DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS” – Heart for the Homeland
March 6, 2025
Entertainment – Writing Competition Fall 2024 Winners
November 27, 2024
graphic by Kinjal Gupta
Deadpool & Wolverine — A Review
November 20, 2024
album cover of "Short n' Sweet"
Sabrina Keeps It “Short N’ Sweet” With Her Latest Album
November 5, 2024
By New York Red Bulls Facebook
First-Year Students Spread the Red (Bulls)
October 7, 2024
Brighton v Spurs Amex Opening 30/7/11 and Manchester United v Everton (4-0) by James Boyes, Premier League, Old Trafford, Manchester, Greater Manchester, England, 17 September 2017 by Ardfern
Everton vs. Brighton Lineups, Standings, and Predictions
September 3, 2024
Circulating the Sports Sphere: Spring 2024
Circulating the Sports Sphere: Spring 2024
April 24, 2024
Circulating the Sports Sphere: Fall 2023
Circulating the Sports Sphere: Fall 2023
November 29, 2023
Kicking Off the NFL Season
Kicking Off the NFL Season
September 29, 2023
Snapshots - Week of 3/30/25
Snapshots – Week of 3/30/25
April 2, 2025
Snapshots - Week of 3/2/25
Snapshots – Week of 3/2/25
March 5, 2025
Snapshots - Week of 2/23/25
Snapshots – Week of 2/23/25
February 26, 2025
Snapshots - Week of 2/16/25
Snapshots – Week of 2/16/25
February 19, 2025
Snapshots - Week of 2/9/25
Snapshots – Week of 2/9/25
February 12, 2025
We're Just The Best Radio

Cecilia Herrmann, Contributing WriterMarch 26, 2025
We're Just The Best Radio

Vol. CI | Spring | Issue III

SO. MUCH. NEW. MUSIC. Joost released an album, Ghost released a single, and J.Cole released a single…We’re all so spoiled!

Joost’s new album, Unity, features songs we’ve already heard through singles, “Luchtballon”, “Friesenjung”, and “Europapa”, to name a couple. But “Gabberland”, the third track on the album, is an electric, modern take on happy hardcore. Of course, if you are familiar with Joost, you’ll hear this and go, “Yeah, it’s that guy.” It’s cheesy, full of piano melodies, weird vocals, and hard kicks.

So, have you ever wondered what Scooby Doo would sound like if all of its episodes got condensed into a single rock group? That’s a summary of what Ghost sounds like. Ghost’s single, “Satanized”, brings back the band’s signature style with heavy, distorted guitar riffs and punchy drums. They’ve got a very interesting chant playing in the middle of the song, and if anyone can transcribe what’s being said, please let me know! I wonder if they’ll play this while they tour.

J. Cole’s new single, “cLOUDS.”, takes a different approach with a stripped-back production. It’s very calm, something very nice for the ears as we start to approach spring break. It’s almost lullaby-like; I could definitely imagine myself falling asleep at my desk after finishing my studio project if this is playing…

 

Cecilia Herrmann is the Content Manager of the NJIT WJTB Radio.

