We’re Just The Best Radio

Vol. CI | Spring | Issue III

SO. MUCH. NEW. MUSIC. Joost released an album, Ghost released a single, and J.Cole released a single…We’re all so spoiled!

Joost’s new album, Unity, features songs we’ve already heard through singles, “Luchtballon”, “Friesenjung”, and “Europapa”, to name a couple. But “Gabberland”, the third track on the album, is an electric, modern take on happy hardcore. Of course, if you are familiar with Joost, you’ll hear this and go, “Yeah, it’s that guy.” It’s cheesy, full of piano melodies, weird vocals, and hard kicks.

So, have you ever wondered what Scooby Doo would sound like if all of its episodes got condensed into a single rock group? That’s a summary of what Ghost sounds like. Ghost’s single, “Satanized”, brings back the band’s signature style with heavy, distorted guitar riffs and punchy drums. They’ve got a very interesting chant playing in the middle of the song, and if anyone can transcribe what’s being said, please let me know! I wonder if they’ll play this while they tour.

J. Cole’s new single, “cLOUDS.”, takes a different approach with a stripped-back production. It’s very calm, something very nice for the ears as we start to approach spring break. It’s almost lullaby-like; I could definitely imagine myself falling asleep at my desk after finishing my studio project if this is playing…

Cecilia Herrmann is the Content Manager of the NJIT WJTB Radio.