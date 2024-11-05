Sabrina Keeps It “Short N’ Sweet” With Her Latest Album

On Aug. 23, American pop singer Sabrina Carpenter recently released her sixth studio album, “Short n’ Sweet”, adding more deserved success to some of her recently released singles. Songs such as “Espresso” and “Please Please Please” are a couple of the most listened-to songs added to the album. “Espresso,” a fan favorite song written to represent Sabrina’s energetic and happy persona, has been awarded “Song of the Year” by the VMA Awards hosted by MTV. The music is very upbeat and catchy, leaving its fans feeling like they are in a room full of sunshine.

“Espresso” reminds me of a sunny day at a beach, with its layering of various instruments to emulate a tropical vibe. This song earned its unofficial title as “Song of the Summer” for the energy Sabrina brought to her crowds, further establishing herself as a dedicated and hardworking singer. Carpenter emphasizes different uses of caffeine in the music to wake you up. Like many others, my favorite line of “Espresso” was when she sang, “I’m working late ‘cause I’m a singer.” This line demonstrates how much time she dedicates to her music, adding more to her success as an artist.

Another super catchy song in this album is “Please, Please, Please.” Her vocals were heavily involved when including the song’s title as the main chorus. This song has a country influence and is undoubtedly best performed live. Drums and acoustic guitars are the main contributors to the song’s production, forming a soothing melody for listeners. I enjoyed how smooth the guitar sounded throughout the track, as it felt like the centerpiece of the instrumental direction. It also helped emphasize the catchy melody of the chorus. That being said, the main selling point of this song was the chorus, which encourages us to sing with Sabrina. “Please Please Please” eventually became a great sing-along that eventually topped the charts.

“Bed Chem” was a track on the album that surprised me. The song was upbeat and catchy, and it had an exciting feel to it. Sabrina wrote and dedicated this song to someone special in her life. The song conveyed an open and clear message, both heartwarming and loving. The instruments and her vocals also add another layer of joy and cheer to the music. It further brought up memories she had previously mentioned in the song. Hands down, “Bed Chem” was an underrated song and probably one of the best songs she has ever released.

“Dumb and Poetic” is another track worth highlighting. As one of the deepest songs I’ve ever heard, its emotional delivery was aided by the use of guitars, violins, and a piano. The instruments set the music’s tone to be very gloomy yet emotional for the audience. Sabrina intentionally chose to be very direct about the lyrics for this song. The piano’s deep keys and the violin’s strums give this song a classical influence, adding depth to the song. Conversely, the light strum of the acoustic guitar and bass makes the song feel more like a powerful country ballad. This track may be more personal but it’s a sleeper that fans should listen to if they want to hear something powerful.

To sum it all up, “Short n’ Sweet” was a stellar album worth being enjoyed by fans and non-fans alike.

4.5/5 crabs