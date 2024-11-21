Deadpool & Wolverine — A Review

Since we are a couple of months out from the premiere of the third Deadpool movie, I think now is the appropriate time to give an official review. There was a significant amount of hype coming into this release, what with the promised introduction of Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine into the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). For years, since the original Deadpool movie was released in 2016, many fans wondered if the two would finally team up like they do in the comics. After eight years, we finally got the buddy movie we’ve been asking for, and overall, I’d say it stuck the landing.

The Deadpool franchise is built upon a certain brand of comedy ⏤ that signature fourth-wall-breaking, equal-parts-witty-and-dirty humor that helps the films stand out. Well, “Deadpool vs. Wolverine” has plenty of that, along with a whole lot of new Fox material for the movie to poke fun at. That’s not to say it is all perfect — there were moments when Ryan Reynolds overdid it and I found myself a bit put off. However, for the most part, those moments were outliers, and the movie does well to keep you moving and entertained.

Speaking of Ryan Reynolds, it has become a fact at this point that he is forever linked to the Deadpool character. Any criticisms I have of Deadpool in this film feel like criticisms of Reynolds himself, and THAT is a testament to his legacy. I have met those who don’t find him funny or entertaining, and those people have their points. However, when paired with another well-established superhero actor like Hugh Jackman, he strikes gold. By the end of the movie, it is obvious how much more complete their characters have been made through their pairing. Wolverine learns to care for others again and Deadpool learns what heroism truly is — lessons I’m not sure they would be able to come to on their own.

As great as that arc was for their characters, I did not love the rest of the story as much. The involvement of the Time Variance Authority (TVA) and the Sacred Timeline was a delight for me, as an avid binge-watcher of both “Loki” seasons. I even enjoyed most of the references to the Fox X-Men era, especially the ones towards the masterpiece that is the 2017 “Logan” movie. The rest? Somewhat forgettable and flawed, even with the cool scenarios the Void brought us. Many ideas and scenarios felt a bit underdeveloped, but I think such things didn’t affect my enjoyment too much

What certainly affected my enjoyment was the amazing action throughout this movie. The number of fun fight scenes was truly an embarrassment of riches. I mean, that first fight with Deadpool and Logan’s corpse has to take its place on MCU’s action Mount Rushmore just for the pure insanity of it. I also loved that final fight in the Void and seeing all these forgotten characters get one last good fight in. The action in Deadpool feels more creative than in other MCU films as if the muzzle has truly been taken off. I would love other films in the universe to follow this formula and have an occasional slapstick, gory fight.

Please let there be more of Wade and Logan being bros and destroying everyone. Despite its flaws, this is a movie I will never turn off.

4 out of 5 crabs!