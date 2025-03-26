My Personal Favorites (Professor Edition)

NJIT is filled with many kindhearted and talented professors who work tirelessly to not only teach students textbook material but also how to think critically and prepare for successful careers. Here, professors leave a lasting impact on their students and inspire them through their lectures and willingness to help students achieve their full potential.

One of NJIT’s student body’s most admired professors is Dr. Phillip Barden, who is part of the Biology Department. Dr. Barden teaches the introductory level Ecology and Evolution course (BIO 205) as well as other higher level biology courses. He is the principal investigator for The Barden Lab, which focuses on insects and their evolution.

Dr. Barden started working in this field during his undergraduate education at Arizona State University, majoring in Biology with a concentration in Ecology and Evolution. During an interview, he expressed how growing up in New Mexico fostered his love for the outside world, animals, and living things. At ASU, he joined a lab that studied bees and ants and was encouraged by his mentor to complete independent projects, which opened the door to his career in research.

Dr. Barden completed graduate school at the American Museum of Natural History in New York City while teaching children about science. Currently his lab is working on two projects focusing on the impact of extinction on island ecosystems and advanced social behavior in shrimp.

Students of Dr. Barden admire his enthusiasm during lectures and praise his ability to make class funny and engaging. He is always open to feedback on homework assignments, taking note of student’s opinions on readings. During lectures, he tries to grab students’ attention by asking questions and sparking interest on the topic at hand.

As a student of his, I can attest to the fact that he shares a genuine passion for his field and wants to share that with others. He tries his best to tailor his lectures to his predominantly pre-health audience, making it digestible for them. When asked what he hopes students take away from his class, he expressed that he tries to teach so “students can carry [concepts] and apply them in new ways.” He hopes he can inspire a new generation of students to be excited about the natural world and other living things.

Another professor who many students look up to is Dr. Laura D. Dickerman, who is part of the Psychology Department at NJIT. She teaches the introductory level psychology course (PSY210) and also Race and Ethnicity (STS352). Dr. Dickerman has been inclined to understand and help others since high school and was encouraged by her mentor to work in a transitional shelter.

Realizing this was the path for her, she went on to complete her undergraduate education at California State University-Northridge. She majored in Social Welfare, eventually becoming licensed to work in clinical settings. Working as a supervisor in this field, she has provided substantial support to students pursuing licensure in social work.

Dr. Dickerman received her doctorate from University of Southern California. During her professional career, she worked to provide support to inmates in a prison. Currently, she is working to develop a new course which focuses on relationships and hopes it will be open for registration for the Spring 2026 semester.

Dr. Dickerman’s students appreciate her kindness and passion for the class. Her former students express how much they valued her commitment to making the class easy to understand. As one of her students, I feel that her class is very straightforward, and she prepares us well to think outside of the box.

She adapts to the needs of her students and provides us with homework that reinforces lecture’s concepts extremely well. Throughout her lectures, she includes anecdotes of her experiences working with inmates, which make the class engaging and interesting. As a professor, she wants students to be able to use her experiences to understand the subject better. She hopes to inspire students to “be open to different things that happen in society” and to have a love for understanding others.

As a student at NJIT, I am fortunate to have both of these amazing professors to guide and educate me during my undergraduate journey. To students looking to take classes with Dr. Barden and/or Dr. Dickerman, I could not recommend them enough!