NJIT's Student Newspaper

The Vector
Source: Dark Age Cinema
Terrifier 3 — A Terrifyingly Terrific Tale
November 5, 2024
Graphic by Areej Qamar
Student Senate Square
November 5, 2024
We're Just The Best Radio
We’re Just The Best Radio
November 5, 2024
Association for Column Making
Association for Column Making
November 5, 2024
Voter Education Guide 2024. All information presented in this post was provided courtesy of the Murray Center for Women in Technology. Graphics designed by Allie He, The Vector Design Editor.
U.S. Voter Education Guide 2024
November 3, 2024
We're Just The Best Radio
We’re Just The Best Radio
November 5, 2024
Petitioning for Time — The Case for Girl Gains
Petitioning for Time — The Case for Girl Gains
October 23, 2024
The Legacy of Branch Brook Park
The Legacy of Branch Brook Park
October 23, 2024
Graphic by Allie He
Residents and Commuters Reflect on Their Views of Campus
October 8, 2024
By Nahid Sultan, Wikimedia Commons
The Clashes in Bangladesh – The Ties of Wealth
October 7, 2024
Between yoU & Me
Between yoU & Me
November 5, 2024
The Menendez family photo, taken one year prior to the murders Source: RadarOnline (wikimedia commons)
Do the Menendez Brothers Stand a Chance at Being Released?
October 23, 2024
Get Ready to Vote!
Get Ready to Vote!
September 22, 2024
Wellness Days Don't Fit Everyone
Wellness Days Don’t Fit Everyone
September 20, 2024
Français : Épreuve de boxe aux Jeux Olympiques 2024, arena Paris Nord, Villepinte en Seine-Saint-Denis, 1 August 2024 by Chabe01
The 2024 Olympic Games Depict Hypocrisies of Womanhood
September 3, 2024
album cover of "Short n' Sweet"
Sabrina Keeps It “Short N’ Sweet” With Her Latest Album
November 5, 2024
Source: Dark Age Cinema
Terrifier 3 — A Terrifyingly Terrific Tale
November 5, 2024
The “hard” and “soft” in “HIT ME HARD AND SOFT”
The “hard” and “soft” in “HIT ME HARD AND SOFT”
October 23, 2024
Kinoe album cover
Beauty in the Normal with Yuichiro Fujimoto’s Album, Kinoe
October 7, 2024
Disney/Pixar's Inside Out 2
A Film about Healthy Emotional Processing? Sign Me Up!
September 3, 2024
By New York Red Bulls Facebook
First-Year Students Spread the Red (Bulls)
October 7, 2024
Brighton v Spurs Amex Opening 30/7/11 and Manchester United v Everton (4-0) by James Boyes, Premier League, Old Trafford, Manchester, Greater Manchester, England, 17 September 2017 by Ardfern
Everton vs. Brighton Lineups, Standings, and Predictions
September 3, 2024
Circulating the Sports Sphere: Spring 2024
Circulating the Sports Sphere: Spring 2024
April 23, 2024
Circulating the Sports Sphere: Fall 2023
Circulating the Sports Sphere: Fall 2023
November 29, 2023
Kicking Off the NFL Season
Kicking Off the NFL Season
September 29, 2023
Snapshots - Week of 11/3/24
Snapshots – Week of 11/3/24
November 5, 2024
Snapshots - Week of 10/27/24
Snapshots – Week of 10/27/24
October 29, 2024
Snapshots - Week of 10/20/24
Snapshots – Week of 10/20/24
October 22, 2024
Snapshots - Week of 10/13/24
Snapshots – Week of 10/13/24
October 16, 2024
Snapshots - Week of 10/6/24
Snapshots – Week of 10/6/24
October 8, 2024
  • Big changes are coming to The Vector! Please be patient as we update our website!
NJIT's Student Newspaper

The Vector
NJIT's Student Newspaper

The Vector
Categories:

Terrifier 3 — A Terrifyingly Terrific Tale

Yllena Napiza, Contributing WriterNovember 5, 2024
Source: Dark Age Cinema

“Terrifier 3” is back with even more suspense and gore, and it doesn’t hold back. Directed by Damien Leone, this latest cinematic masterpiece brings us Art the Clown, a horror movie genre icon known for his creepy and brutal antics. As someone who enjoys a great horror movie, I expected scares, and it certainly delivered. However, it was giving “gore” more than “scare”. 

The start of the film sets an eerily dark tone. It begins with an intense sequence that builds suspense and puts you on the edge of your seat from the first note. I most certainly could not keep my eyes off the screen, anticipating each time Art did something creatively. It’s bizarre to think that Leone had considered every detail and decided, “Yeah, I am definitely going to add that to the movie screen.” The cinematography also enhances this eerie environment, with sneaky shots and lighting that keep you feeling strained throughout the film. 

Now let’s dive into the gore. “Terrifier 3” went crazy; there were times I had to cover my eyes because the intensity of the violence was unbelievable. The special effects were top-notch and detailed, showcasing the brutality in a captivating and surprising way. For those who love gory horror films, this should definitely be added to your next watch list. There were several “what the frick” moments that left me questioning what I had seen. These moments of pure shock added to the experience and highlighted the film’s commitment to shoving personal boundaries aside. However, to some viewers looking for traditional horror elements, this movie might not be the one to watch.

What caught my attention about “Terrifier 3” was its ability to create a sense of unpredictability. At no point could I have anticipated what was going to happen next. Just when you think you have a grasp on what’s happening, the film tosses a curveball that elevates the horror to the next level. This uncertainty reels you in, even when some moments felt predictable in a hostile film. The narrative kept getting more chaotic, twisting into surreal pieces and contributing to the unsettling experience.

For horror enthusiasts, this movie is, hands down, a must-watch film. It welcomes its identity fully, offering an over-the-top, gory experience ⏤ perfect for a movie night with friends and a great excuse to use a partner as a shield from witnessing the gore together. The sheer madness of the film can lead to interesting discussions afterward, especially when speaking about those jaw-dropping moments.

In conclusion, “Terrifier 3” places its spot in the horror scene by concentrating on shock principles and gore instead of textbook scares. While horror is not for everyone, it’s obvious that this film targets those who appreciate extreme horror. Art the Clown is as hysterical as ever, giving a chaotic vibe that leaves viewers with a memorable experience long after the credits roll. Whether you’re a fanatic of the series or a newbie seeking an intense horror experience, “Terrifier 3” provides a wild ride that will be stuck in your brain days ⏤ even weeks ⏤ after watching it.

? / 5 crabs

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
Donate to The Vector

Your donation will support the student journalists of New Jersey Institute of Technology. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in Entertainment
album cover of "Short n' Sweet"
Sabrina Keeps It “Short N’ Sweet” With Her Latest Album
The “hard” and “soft” in “HIT ME HARD AND SOFT”
The “hard” and “soft” in “HIT ME HARD AND SOFT”
Kinoe album cover
Beauty in the Normal with Yuichiro Fujimoto's Album, Kinoe
Disney/Pixar's Inside Out 2
A Film about Healthy Emotional Processing? Sign Me Up!
Brighton v Spurs Amex Opening 30/7/11 and Manchester United v Everton (4-0) by James Boyes, Premier League, Old Trafford, Manchester, Greater Manchester, England, 17 September 2017 by Ardfern
Everton vs. Brighton Lineups, Standings, and Predictions
Circulating the Sports Sphere: Spring 2024
Circulating the Sports Sphere: Spring 2024
Donate to The Vector