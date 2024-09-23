Snapshots – Week of 9/22/24

Sand Art and Bubbles — September 18, 2024

Students were provided a way to destress by creating sand art and giant bubbles on the campus greens.

Guess the Flag — September 18, 2024

The Society for Hispanic and Latine Appreciation hosted an event where students guessed which flag belonged to which country in order to compete for prizes, including snacks.

Resume Day — September 19, 2024

With the Career Fair coming up soon, students were given the opportunity to have their resumes reviewed by professionals in the industry prior to handing them out to potential recruiters during the Career Fair. Best of luck to all the students searching for jobs and internships!

Arwa’s Birthday — September 20, 2024

Students filled the Vector Office (Campus Center Room 466) to review the storyboard for The Vector’s upcoming issues, but more importantly, to also celebrate Managing Editor Arwa’s birthday!

Sustainability Fair — September 20, 2024

NJIT’s Office of Sustainability hosted their Sustainability Fair alongside NJIT Green to highlight how our campus community can contribute to making the area eco-friendlier — like how The Vector went digital to save trees!