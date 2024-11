SHLA Canvas Painting Event — November 20, 2024

Students stopped by Kupfrian 205 to paint some canvases and enjoy snacks provided by SHLA. Participants were also able to donate their art to be displayed during SHLA’s upcoming Cafecito y Chisme event on Dec. 4.

Girl Up and NJIT Green Sips & Scents — November 21, 2024

Students visited CKB 124 to enjoy some high-quality tea while making their own candles using a variety of different scents.