Snapshots – Week of 10/13/24

The Murray Center Mobilizes the Youth
October 7, 2024
Graphic by Areej Qamar
Student Senate Square
October 7, 2024
We're Just The Best Radio
October 7, 2024
Association for Column Making
October 7, 2024
Maple Hall CityMD
Medic Clinic Opens in Maple Hall
September 3, 2024
Graphic by Allie He
Residents and Commuters Reflect on Their Views of Campus
October 8, 2024
By Nahid Sultan, Wikimedia Commons
The Clashes in Bangladesh – The Ties of Wealth
October 7, 2024
By New York Red Bulls Facebook
First-Year Students Spread the Red (Bulls)
October 7, 2024
We're Just The Best Radio
October 7, 2024
Club Spotlight: NJITFT
September 23, 2024
Between yoU & Me
October 7, 2024
Get Ready to Vote!
September 23, 2024
Wellness Days Don't Fit Everyone
September 21, 2024
Français : Épreuve de boxe aux Jeux Olympiques 2024, arena Paris Nord, Villepinte en Seine-Saint-Denis, 1 August 2024 by Chabe01
The 2024 Olympic Games Depict Hypocrisies of Womanhood
September 3, 2024
How to Talk with Your Roommate
April 24, 2024
Kinoe album cover
Beauty in the Normal with Yuichiro Fujimoto’s Album, Kinoe
October 7, 2024
Disney/Pixar's Inside Out 2
A Film about Healthy Emotional Processing? Sign Me Up!
September 3, 2024
Brighton v Spurs Amex Opening 30/7/11 and Manchester United v Everton (4-0) by James Boyes, Premier League, Old Trafford, Manchester, Greater Manchester, England, 17 September 2017 by Ardfern
Everton vs. Brighton Lineups, Standings, and Predictions
September 3, 2024
Circulating the Sports Sphere: Spring 2024
April 24, 2024
Image from Spotify
With ‘TEXAS HOLD ‘EM,’ Beyoncé Embraces Her Country Roots
March 25, 2024
By New York Red Bulls Facebook
October 7, 2024
Brighton v Spurs Amex Opening 30/7/11 and Manchester United v Everton (4-0) by James Boyes, Premier League, Old Trafford, Manchester, Greater Manchester, England, 17 September 2017 by Ardfern
Everton vs. Brighton Lineups, Standings, and Predictions
September 3, 2024
Circulating the Sports Sphere: Spring 2024
April 24, 2024
Circulating the Sports Sphere: Fall 2023
November 29, 2023
Kicking Off the NFL Season
September 29, 2023
Snapshots – Week of 10/13/24
October 16, 2024
Snapshots - Week of 10/6/24
October 8, 2024
Snapshots - Week of 9/29/24
October 3, 2024
Snapshots - Week of 9/22/24
September 25, 2024
Snapshots - Week of 9/15/24
September 18, 2024
Snapshots – Week of 10/13/24

October 16, 2024

Creepy Cute Craft Night at the Library — October 9, 2024

In the spirit of the spooky month, the NJIT Van Houten library hosted a creepy-cute arts and crafts night where students were able to create various items, including cryptid and black cat cozies!

SOMA Open Mic at Intrinsic — October 10, 2024

SOMA collaborated with Intrinsic Cafe to host a comfy open mic where people were able to chill out and destress from being a student.

Badminton Olympics — October 11, 2024

On Friday, October 11th, the Badminton Club hosted the “Badminton Olympics,” bringing together nine cultural clubs from across campus. Each club showed up with their top players and enthusiastic supporters, creating an exciting atmosphere. The event featured fun and competitive doubles matches that kept everyone engaged for hours. In the end, the top winners emerged — the Nepali Student Association claimed first place, followed by Indian Team A in second, and Indian Team B in third.

