Snapshots – Week of 10/13/24

Creepy Cute Craft Night at the Library — October 9, 2024

In the spirit of the spooky month, the NJIT Van Houten library hosted a creepy-cute arts and crafts night where students were able to create various items, including cryptid and black cat cozies!

SOMA Open Mic at Intrinsic — October 10, 2024

SOMA collaborated with Intrinsic Cafe to host a comfy open mic where people were able to chill out and destress from being a student.

Badminton Olympics — October 11, 2024

On Friday, October 11th, the Badminton Club hosted the “Badminton Olympics,” bringing together nine cultural clubs from across campus. Each club showed up with their top players and enthusiastic supporters, creating an exciting atmosphere. The event featured fun and competitive doubles matches that kept everyone engaged for hours. In the end, the top winners emerged — the Nepali Student Association claimed first place, followed by Indian Team A in second, and Indian Team B in third.