NJIT's Student Newspaper

The Vector
We're Just The Best Radio
We’re Just The Best Radio
September 23, 2024
Association for Column Making
Association for Column Making
September 22, 2024
Graphic by Areej Qamar
Student Senate Square
September 21, 2024
Maple Hall CityMD
Medic Clinic Opens in Maple Hall
September 3, 2024
Graphic by Areej Qamar
Student Senate Square
April 24, 2024
Brighton v Spurs Amex Opening 30/7/11 and Manchester United v Everton (4-0) by James Boyes, Premier League, Old Trafford, Manchester, Greater Manchester, England, 17 September 2017 by Ardfern
Everton vs. Brighton Lineups, Standings, and Predictions
September 3, 2024
Circulating the Sports Sphere: Spring 2024
Circulating the Sports Sphere: Spring 2024
April 24, 2024
Circulating the Sports Sphere: Fall 2023
Circulating the Sports Sphere: Fall 2023
November 29, 2023
Kicking Off the NFL Season
Kicking Off the NFL Season
September 29, 2023
Photo from Pixabay
Dr. Bruce Bukiet Explains Baseball Predictions 
April 21, 2023
We're Just The Best Radio
We’re Just The Best Radio
September 23, 2024
Club Spotlight: NJITFT
Club Spotlight: NJITFT
September 23, 2024
Club Spotlight: NJIT AIChE
Club Spotlight: NJIT AIChE
September 22, 2024
Club Spotlight: NJIT Girl Gains Club
Club Spotlight: NJIT Girl Gains Club
September 21, 2024
Meet The Vector’s 2024-2025 Eboard!
September 3, 2024
Get Ready to Vote!
Get Ready to Vote!
September 23, 2024
Between yoU & Me
Between yoU & Me
September 23, 2024
Wellness Days Don't Fit Everyone
Wellness Days Don’t Fit Everyone
September 21, 2024
Français : Épreuve de boxe aux Jeux Olympiques 2024, arena Paris Nord, Villepinte en Seine-Saint-Denis, 1 August 2024 by Chabe01
The 2024 Olympic Games Depict Hypocrisies of Womanhood
September 3, 2024
How to Talk with Your Roommate
How to Talk with Your Roommate
April 24, 2024
Disney/Pixar's Inside Out 2
A Film about Healthy Emotional Processing? Sign Me Up!
September 3, 2024
Brighton v Spurs Amex Opening 30/7/11 and Manchester United v Everton (4-0) by James Boyes, Premier League, Old Trafford, Manchester, Greater Manchester, England, 17 September 2017 by Ardfern
Everton vs. Brighton Lineups, Standings, and Predictions
September 3, 2024
Circulating the Sports Sphere: Spring 2024
Circulating the Sports Sphere: Spring 2024
April 24, 2024
Image from Spotify
With ‘TEXAS HOLD ‘EM,’ Beyoncé Embraces Her Country Roots
March 25, 2024
Photo from Netflix
The Imperfectly Perfect Portrayal of Love in Netflix’s ‘One Day’
March 10, 2024
Snapshots - Week of 9/15/24
Snapshots – Week of 9/15/24
September 18, 2024
Snapshots - Week of 9/8/24
Snapshots – Week of 9/8/24
September 10, 2024
  • Big changes are coming to The Vector! Please be patient as we update our website!
NJIT's Student Newspaper

The Vector
NJIT's Student Newspaper

The Vector
Categories:

Wellness Days Don’t Fit Everyone

Vaishnavi Kodali, Staff WriterSeptember 21, 2024

Mental wellness is about prevention and resilience. It is a preventive measure against stressors and mitigates unwanted emotions. 

Taking care of your mental health is just as important as caring for your physical health. I would argue that it is even more important. If you are not in the right mindset, how can you have the motivation to do things for your physical health? 

With the pandemic turning the world upside down, people have become more attuned to their needs — mental health included. Even large organizations, such as companies, colleges, and schools, have seen the importance of reconnecting and relaxing in order for employees and students to become more productive members of society. 

I understand why workplaces can implement these kinds of days. The companies run on their own schedule. If they wanted their employees to not work one day, they could make it happen without issue and any external clients would have to respect their practices. It gives a sense of relief to the employees — they can take a quick break from their work because they can pick up where they left off the following day with minimal consequences. But can that be said for colleges?

NJIT is not the first college to implement wellness days. Other colleges, such as Worcester Polytechnic Institute, William Paterson University, and some Ivy League universities have built wellness days into their academic calendars. The goals of these schools are similar — have the students take a break from their workload and stress. These universities also host different events throughout the day that focus on calming students, such as yoga sessions, meditation classes, painting events, and even offering stickers and snacks. 

However, I cannot help but be a bit overly critical in this initiation. While the administration might have their hearts in the right place, how can this be properly integrated into the academic system itself? 

The best way to think about this is to think about the semester like a train. You get on the train the day the semester starts. While there might be breaks here and there, such as fall or spring breaks, it is nothing more than a pit stop. The train only stops at the end of final exams because that is when students truly know that they have finished their workload. 

College is fast-paced, and for some people, myself included, taking a break means falling behind, and it is not something that I can afford. In fact, if I were to be given a day with no classes, I would use the time to get ahead or catch up on my academic or extracurricular responsibilities. There would be no “break,” as I fear that if I were to take one,  I would be unable to get back into the rhythm of the speeding train. Actually, in my case, being given a day to catch up on work would actually help and would decrease my stress concerning future responsibilities. I would not exactly be ‘taking a break,’ but I would be using that opportunity to give my future self some time to breathe. 

While this is a harsh characterization of a wellness day, it does prove to have benefits to the people who need them and are able to use them properly. For the students who really like the sudden break in their schedule, it would be really beneficial. Yet, wellness is not a one-size-fits all-solution and at the same time, the university/college cannot cater to each individual student’s needs. Perhaps different solutions could — and should — be explored. 

The root causes of stress, especially in academics, are the deadlines and grading systems. While some people say that classes need to move at a slower pace, this is really not a solution as there are certain topics that students need to know by the end of a semester in order to properly progress to higher classes. 

So, while the content and speed should not change, perhaps a more relaxed approach should be taken when it comes to grading and deadlines. They should not be too strict nor should they be too relaxed because, in the end, you are still paying to get a degree. 

However, a middle ground should be found so that both the students and the instructors can have an easier and more enjoyable time. In order for the whole idea of “student wellness” to truly take root at NJIT, the professors and students need to intimately work together to find a good balance, and this should not necessarily be a general campus-wide implementation. 

Even with wellness days, it would still be up to the individual student and instructor to see how it best works for and between them. 

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
Donate to The Vector

Your donation will support the student journalists of New Jersey Institute of Technology. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in Opinion
Get Ready to Vote!
Get Ready to Vote!
Between yoU & Me
Between yoU & Me
Français : Épreuve de boxe aux Jeux Olympiques 2024, arena Paris Nord, Villepinte en Seine-Saint-Denis, 1 August 2024 by Chabe01
The 2024 Olympic Games Depict Hypocrisies of Womanhood
How to Talk with Your Roommate
How to Talk with Your Roommate
Student Senate Logo
Make Democracy Work — Vote in the Student Senate Elections
Police officers check bags at the subway station | Photo by Adam Gray | The New York Times
National Guard Deployed in NYC Subways: A Commuter’s Concerns
About the Contributor
Vaishnavi Kodali, Staff Writer
Donate to The Vector