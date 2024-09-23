Snapshots – Week of 9/29/24

Fall 2024 Career Fair — September 25, 2024

Students once again filled the WEC to meet with prospective employers during NJIT’s Career Fair. Students were able to have some face-to-face time with various representatives from numerous companies!

Latin Night — September 26, 2024

Students were able to enjoy some delicious food and learn to dance alongside members of SHPE, SHLA, HACCS, LUL, CARIBSO, LSU, and the Nucleus!

Carnaval! — September 27, 2024

Students were able to enjoy various crafts, activities, music, and dance performances on the Campus Green to kick off Hispanic and Latine Heritage Month.

Boba Game Night — September 27, 2024

NJIT Esports alongside the League of Legends club and the Black Student Union hosted a game night featuring Overwatch 2 matches and boba!

Pre-Health Fair — September 27, 2024

Pre-health students were able to learn about all of the on-campus organizations and opportunities that can help them in their career paths!

GirlHacks 2024 — September 28, 2024

GirlHacks, a 24-hour hackathon hosted by Women in Computing, brought together women and non-binary individuals to innovate and collaborate on various projects this past weekend.