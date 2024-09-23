Club Spotlight: NJITFT

The NJIT Financial Technology Club is a club devoted to all things related to financial technology, also known as fintech. Run by fourth-year Financial Technology major Paolo Nunez, the organization focuses on cultivating professional development this upcoming academic year through hosting resume workshops and networking events. It also holds discussions analyzing industry trends and changes, ensuring you are up to date and ready to engage in conversations regarding a field as rapidly evolving as financial technology. Though a budding career path, fintech can be very inaccessible to the average student. Thankfully, this club is here to provide students with resources to make that first leap in their career.

If you would like to learn more, make sure to join its Discord at discord.gg/txxcAmRU and follow its account on Instagram @njitfintech.