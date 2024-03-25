With ‘TEXAS HOLD ‘EM,’ Beyoncé Embraces Her Country Roots

Cultural icon and American singer-songwriter Beyoncé released her latest single on Super Bowl Sunday. What was meant to be a love letter to the state she was born and raised in has sparked controversy among country music fans, leaving a major impact on the community. Due to the difference in the nature of the genre the artist is known for and what the community’s claimed qualifications are, the latter has deemed Beyoncé’s song as not being country music, despite her background.

“TEXAS HOLD ‘EM” is the first single of Beyoncé’s second released album of a three-act long project release that’s meant for homage and empowerment in the Black community. A soft but driving song, the feeling of joy and camaraderie from the lyrics beckons the listener to join along and dance.

Immediately, the single became the top track on the Billboard’s US Hot Country Songs after its release. Country music fans were split on the matter of Beyoncé’s single success and over what should be deemed as acceptable in the country music community.

One half is claiming Beyoncé is ruining the image of country music due to her music and racial background not fitting the image of a western singer. Not only is she known for R&B and pop music — genres far removed from country — but for being an African-American woman in a white man’s field.

The other half recognizes why Beyoncé made the song “TEXAS HOLD ‘EM” and its merit as a country song. Beyoncé is African-American, and her birthplace is Texas; the fans that saw past skin-deep impressions could recognize the song as homage to her home state. Another factor was that they knew the majority of the music that is considered as country was created or taken from parts of the Black commentary during the Jim Crow era — one aspect being the banjo, an instrument heavily paired with country music.

The merit for “TEXAS HOLD ‘EM” as a country song still remains solid, as when a country radio station located in Oklahoma refused to play the song, the backlash to the station was quite strong, leading them to air the song under peer pressure. Fellow country artist Dolly Parton appreciated Beyoncé’s song. Parton said to The Hollywood Reporter, “I’m a big fan of Beyoncé and very excited that she’s done a country album.”

“TEXAS HOLD ‘EM” was meant to pay homage to her home state through the music she grew up with. The release of this song brought to light the stigmas that come from entering a field that has people of different identities in the forefront. The single’s success was not only able to push past pre-established barriers in the modern country genre, but also allow a mark of entry to a new genre through a familiar face.