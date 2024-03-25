Latest Stories
An Amtrak Acela Express train passing through Old Saybrook, Connecticut in 2011. | Photo from Shreder 9100 | CC-BY-SA-3.0
Amtrak Retires the Original Acela Generation
March 25, 2024
March 25, 2024
Graphic by Areej Qamar
Student Senate Square
March 10, 2024
A Rising Metropolis: How Newarks Horizontal Housing Expansion Is Changing the City
A Rising Metropolis: How Newark's Horizontal Housing Expansion Is Changing the City
February 3, 2024
February 3, 2024
Image from SpaceX
SpaceX Test Flight Ends 2023 with a Bang
January 27, 2024
January 27, 2024
NJIT Provides Cybersecurity Training for All Community Members
NJIT Provides Cybersecurity Training for All Community Members
January 27, 2024
January 27, 2024
Circulating the Sports Sphere: Spring 2024
Circulating the Sports Sphere: Spring 2024
March 25, 2024
March 25, 2024
Circulating the Sports Sphere: Fall 2023
Circulating the Sports Sphere: Fall 2023
November 29, 2023
November 29, 2023
Kicking Off the NFL Season
Kicking Off the NFL Season
September 29, 2023
Photo from Pixabay
Dr. Bruce Bukiet Explains Baseball Predictions 
April 21, 2023 
April 21, 2023
Khalil Thompson: An Olympic Highlander
Khalil Thompson: An Olympic Highlander
August 25, 2021
August 25, 2021
Best Visuals awardees Smita More-Patdar and Kantida Nanon | Photo Courtesy of Graduate Student Association
NJIT Graduate Students Showcase Innovative Research
March 25, 2024
March 25, 2024
Graphic by Areej Qamar
Student Senate Square
March 10, 2024
Groundskeeper Omar Garcia stands next to a heart-shaped bush of his own creation on Summit Street.
The Unrecognized Importance of NJIT's Groundskeepers
February 24, 2024
February 24, 2024
Main entrance of Newark Penn Station in 2015 | Photo from King of Hearts | CC-BY-SA-3.0
The History of the NEC Line
February 15, 2024
‘Legally Blonde’
February 15, 2024
Despite Sparking Controversy around Ethics, Sora Can Be Beneficial with Proper Regulations
Despite Sparking Controversy around Ethics, Sora Can Be Beneficial with Proper Regulations
March 25, 2024
March 25, 2024
Legalizing Same-Sex Marriage
Legalizing Same-Sex Marriage
March 3, 2024
March 3, 2024
From left to right: Dr. Marybeth Boger, Vice President for Student Affairs and Dean of Students; Udochukwu (Laura) Nwanebu, first-year Newark Mayors Scholar and Albert Dorman Honors Scholar; Dr. Brittney Cooper; Dr. David E. Jones, Chief Diversity Officer; Dr. Angela Garretson, Chief Government and Community Relations Officer − Photo Courtesy of Black History Month speaker series organizers
Reflections on Black Feminism, As Told by Dr. Brittney Cooper
March 3, 2024
March 3, 2024
Valentine’s Day Is for the Birds
Valentine’s Day Is for the Birds
February 15, 2024
Flyer by NJIT Office of Prevention and Advocacy
Black Feminism
February 15, 2024
Image from Spotify
With 'TEXAS HOLD 'EM,' Beyoncé Embraces Her Country Roots
March 25, 2024
March 25, 2024
Circulating the Sports Sphere: Spring 2024
Circulating the Sports Sphere: Spring 2024
March 25, 2024
March 25, 2024
Photo from Netflix
The Imperfectly Perfect Portrayal of Love in Netflix's 'One Day'
March 10, 2024
March 10, 2024
Image from Spotify
‘Epic the Musical’
February 15, 2024
Image from Spotify
Scrutinizing 'Stick Season' Singles
February 3, 2024
February 3, 2024
NJIT Graduate Students Showcase Innovative Research

Mohitha Edupuganti, Contributing WriterMarch 25, 2024
Best+Visuals+awardees+Smita+More-Patdar+and+Kantida+Nanon+%7C+Photo+Courtesy+of+Graduate+Student+Association
Gallery3 Photos
“Best Visuals” awardees Smita More-Patdar and Kantida Nanon | Photo Courtesy of Graduate Student Association

The author is the vice president of public relations for the Graduate Student Association. 

The Graduate Student Association and PhD Club at NJIT hosted the 2024 edition of “Three Minute Research Presentations” on Wednesday, Feb. 28. This event provided a platform for graduate students to present their advanced research projects across various fields, including engineering, science, architecture, and management. Approximately 45 presenters shared their work, ranging from developing therapeutic methods for nerve regeneration to designing catalysts for carbon dioxide reduction reactions.  

Presenters, including both Ph.D. candidates and master’s students, were evaluated by faculty members from diverse departments; the event also featured a lecture by guest speaker, Dr. Elisa Kallioniemi, Assistant Professor in the Biomedical Engineering Department. 

The Three Minute Research Presentations exemplify NJIT’s commitment to fostering a vibrant research environment and providing graduate students with opportunities to showcase their work. Provost and Senior Vice President of Academic Affairs Dr. John Pelesko praised the event, highlighting the depth and breadth of research conducted by NJIT’s graduate students. 

The grand finale of the event was the much-anticipated announcement of the winners, a group of exceptional scholars who left the audience in awe with their groundbreaking research and eloquent presentations. 

Sun Kwon, a doctoral student in mechanical and industrial engineering, emerged as the champion. Kwon’s research, titled “Textured Nanofibers Inspired by Nature for Harvesting Biomechanical Energy and Sensing Biophysiological Signals,” is a game-changer in the field of wearable electronics. She is pioneering the development of self-powered, flexible, permeable, robust, and lightweight devices that can harvest biomechanical energy and sense biophysiological signals, all inspired by the textured nanofibers found in nature. 

In second place was Jarin Tusnim, a doctoral candidate in biomedical engineering. Tusnim’s research, “Drug Repurposing for Peripheral Nerve Repair,” is a beacon of hope that addresses the prevalent issue of peripheral nerve injury that affects millions annually in the US. 

Aseel Zeinati, a doctoral student in electrical and computer engineering, secured third place with her research on “Engineering High-K Switching Devices for In-Memory Computing.” Zeinati’s work is centered around exploring oxide-based Resistive Random Access Memory devices as promising non-volatile memories for in-memory computing. 

The “Best Visuals” category resulted in a tie between Smita More-Potdar, a doctoral candidate in Biological Sciences, and Kantida Nanon, a doctoral candidate in Informatics. More-Potdar’s investigation into neuronal network stability and plasticity, alongside Nanon’s exploration of augmented reality’s role in enhancing chemistry education, captivated audiences with their visually engaging content. Their innovative work not only pushes the boundaries of knowledge but also exemplifies the importance of effective visualization in academic research. 

The execution of the Three Minute Research Presentations 2024 owes much to the relentless efforts of Dr. Sotirios Ziavras, Vice Provost for Graduate Studies, and Clarisa Gonzalez-Lenahan, Director of Graduate Studies. Their unwavering dedication and commitment to nurturing a dynamic academic atmosphere have been pivotal in the success of graduate programs and events of this magnitude.  

NJIT stands as a beacon of support for graduate students embarking on research journeys, offering a wealth of resources. The university boasts state-of-the-art facilities, provides invaluable faculty mentorship, and opens doors to numerous funding opportunities. It continues to encourage its graduate students to partake in future research events, conferences, and competitions. This not only aids in honing their skills, but also plays a crucial role in pushing the boundaries of knowledge in their respective fields.
