Highlander Off Campus Cash — A New Way to Support Newark Businesses
Highlander Off Campus Cash — A New Way to Support Newark Businesses
October 23, 2024
Skating — An Official Move to Practice
October 23, 2024
Graphic by Areej Qamar
Student Senate Square
October 23, 2024
We're Just The Best Radio
We're Just The Best Radio
October 23, 2024
Association for Column Making
Association for Column Making
October 23, 2024
Petitioning for Time — The Case for Girl Gains?
Petitioning for Time — The Case for Girl Gains?
October 23, 2024
The Legacy of Branch Brook Park
The Legacy of Branch Brook Park
October 23, 2024
We're Just The Best Radio
We're Just The Best Radio
October 23, 2024
Graphic by Allie He
Residents and Commuters Reflect on Their Views of Campus
October 8, 2024
By Nahid Sultan, Wikimedia Commons
The Clashes in Bangladesh – The Ties of Wealth
October 7, 2024
The Menendez family photo, taken one year prior to the murders Source: RadarOnline (wikimedia commons)
Do the Menendez Brothers Stand a Chance at Being Released?
October 23, 2024
Between yoU & Me
Between yoU & Me
October 23, 2024
Get Ready to Vote!
Get Ready to Vote!
September 23, 2024
Wellness Days Don't Fit Everyone
Wellness Days Don't Fit Everyone
September 21, 2024
Français : Épreuve de boxe aux Jeux Olympiques 2024, arena Paris Nord, Villepinte en Seine-Saint-Denis, 1 August 2024 by Chabe01
The 2024 Olympic Games Depict Hypocrisies of Womanhood
September 3, 2024
The “hard” and “soft” in “HIT ME HARD AND SOFT”
The "hard" and "soft" in "HIT ME HARD AND SOFT"
October 23, 2024
Kinoe album cover
Beauty in the Normal with Yuichiro Fujimoto’s Album, Kinoe
October 7, 2024
Disney/Pixar's Inside Out 2
A Film about Healthy Emotional Processing? Sign Me Up!
September 3, 2024
Brighton v Spurs Amex Opening 30/7/11 and Manchester United v Everton (4-0) by James Boyes, Premier League, Old Trafford, Manchester, Greater Manchester, England, 17 September 2017 by Ardfern
Everton vs. Brighton Lineups, Standings, and Predictions
September 3, 2024
Circulating the Sports Sphere: Spring 2024
Circulating the Sports Sphere: Spring 2024
April 24, 2024
By New York Red Bulls Facebook
First-Year Students Spread the Red (Bulls)
October 7, 2024
Brighton v Spurs Amex Opening 30/7/11 and Manchester United v Everton (4-0) by James Boyes, Premier League, Old Trafford, Manchester, Greater Manchester, England, 17 September 2017 by Ardfern
Everton vs. Brighton Lineups, Standings, and Predictions
September 3, 2024
Circulating the Sports Sphere: Spring 2024
Circulating the Sports Sphere: Spring 2024
April 24, 2024
Circulating the Sports Sphere: Fall 2023
Circulating the Sports Sphere: Fall 2023
November 29, 2023
Kicking Off the NFL Season
Kicking Off the NFL Season
September 29, 2023
Snapshots - Week of 10/20/24
Snapshots – Week of 10/20/24
October 22, 2024
Snapshots - Week of 10/13/24
Snapshots – Week of 10/13/24
October 16, 2024
Snapshots - Week of 10/6/24
Snapshots – Week of 10/6/24
October 8, 2024
Snapshots - Week of 9/29/24
Snapshots – Week of 9/29/24
October 3, 2024
Snapshots - Week of 9/22/24
Snapshots – Week of 9/22/24
September 25, 2024
Highlander Off Campus Cash — A New Way to Support Newark Businesses

Arwa Ouali, Managing EditorOctober 23, 2024

For many NJIT students, HOCC is now one of the newest acronyms to be learned. HOCC, which stands for Highlander Off Campus Cash, is the latest initiative by the Student Senate to improve the campus dining experience.

What started as an idea proposed by Residence Life and the Senate resulted in three years of thought between former president Lauren Azer, current president Marina Samuel, and Vice President of Internal Student Affairs Brian Dong. Now, the idea of HOCC has finally come to life.

According to Dong, the goal of HOCC is to develop a program that would serve Newark. Looking down the street, Rutgers’ Raider Dollars gives students the option to spend through Grubhub for practically any location they are craving food from. However, Dong pointed out that this decision ended up hurting businesses that were part of the program as students also shopped at businesses outside of the local community. This is the motive behind why HOCC can only be spent in person, and mobile ordering is not an option.

Compared to TechBucks, which are limited to locations on-campus under Gourmet Dining Services (GDS), HOCC can be used both on and off campus.For students who have a GDS meal plan, HOCC can be added to their current plan and is also available to commuter students. Simply add funds to your HOCC account and you can easily start using HOCC at approved local businesses.

Some of the vendors where students can use HOCC include La Cocina, EZ Market, Cold Stone, Subway, Playa Bowls, Pita Square, Neighborhood Scoops Ice Cream, Sigri Indian BBQ, 7 Heaven Market, and Queen Pizza, which will be coming soon to 122 Halsey Street.

For those wondering how HOCC was agreed upon by businesses, Campus Cash, the vendor used for HOCC, reached out to determine interest in this program. Karen Quackenbush, the Director of Residence Life, recommended potential partners and helped spearhead this process. Campus Cash then handled the process of getting all the participating businesses onboard. Overall, the process was described by Quackenbush as “a collaborative effort to expand our network and offer more options to students.”

In the future, a survey from the Senate will allow direct input from students who have suggestions for other partnerships HOCC could develop to provide students with more dining options.

From Quackenbush’s perspective, “the future of HOCC looks promising as we continue to expand its usability and convenience for students. We aim to partner with more local businesses, providing students with a wider range of dining, shopping, and service options.”

Dong’s vision for the future of HOCC is one where students can spend money in the local shops and restaurants of Newark, “providing a vibrant ecosystem that benefits both students and the community.”

Donate to The Vector