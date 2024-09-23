NJIT's Student Newspaper

The Vector
We're Just The Best Radio
We’re Just The Best Radio
September 23, 2024
Association for Column Making
Association for Column Making
September 22, 2024
Graphic by Areej Qamar
Student Senate Square
September 21, 2024
Maple Hall CityMD
Medic Clinic Opens in Maple Hall
September 3, 2024
Graphic by Areej Qamar
Student Senate Square
April 24, 2024
Brighton v Spurs Amex Opening 30/7/11 and Manchester United v Everton (4-0) by James Boyes, Premier League, Old Trafford, Manchester, Greater Manchester, England, 17 September 2017 by Ardfern
Everton vs. Brighton Lineups, Standings, and Predictions
September 3, 2024
Circulating the Sports Sphere: Spring 2024
Circulating the Sports Sphere: Spring 2024
April 24, 2024
Circulating the Sports Sphere: Fall 2023
Circulating the Sports Sphere: Fall 2023
November 29, 2023
Kicking Off the NFL Season
Kicking Off the NFL Season
September 29, 2023
Photo from Pixabay
Dr. Bruce Bukiet Explains Baseball Predictions 
April 21, 2023
We're Just The Best Radio
We’re Just The Best Radio
September 23, 2024
Club Spotlight: NJITFT
Club Spotlight: NJITFT
September 23, 2024
Club Spotlight: NJIT AIChE
Club Spotlight: NJIT AIChE
September 22, 2024
Club Spotlight: NJIT Girl Gains Club
Club Spotlight: NJIT Girl Gains Club
September 21, 2024
Meet The Vector’s 2024-2025 Eboard!
September 3, 2024
Get Ready to Vote!
Get Ready to Vote!
September 23, 2024
Between yoU & Me
Between yoU & Me
September 23, 2024
Wellness Days Don't Fit Everyone
Wellness Days Don’t Fit Everyone
September 21, 2024
Français : Épreuve de boxe aux Jeux Olympiques 2024, arena Paris Nord, Villepinte en Seine-Saint-Denis, 1 August 2024 by Chabe01
The 2024 Olympic Games Depict Hypocrisies of Womanhood
September 3, 2024
How to Talk with Your Roommate
How to Talk with Your Roommate
April 24, 2024
Disney/Pixar's Inside Out 2
A Film about Healthy Emotional Processing? Sign Me Up!
September 3, 2024
Brighton v Spurs Amex Opening 30/7/11 and Manchester United v Everton (4-0) by James Boyes, Premier League, Old Trafford, Manchester, Greater Manchester, England, 17 September 2017 by Ardfern
Everton vs. Brighton Lineups, Standings, and Predictions
September 3, 2024
Circulating the Sports Sphere: Spring 2024
Circulating the Sports Sphere: Spring 2024
April 24, 2024
Image from Spotify
With ‘TEXAS HOLD ‘EM,’ Beyoncé Embraces Her Country Roots
March 25, 2024
Photo from Netflix
The Imperfectly Perfect Portrayal of Love in Netflix’s ‘One Day’
March 10, 2024
Snapshots - Week of 9/15/24
Snapshots – Week of 9/15/24
September 18, 2024
Snapshots - Week of 9/8/24
Snapshots – Week of 9/8/24
September 10, 2024
  • Big changes are coming to The Vector! Please be patient as we update our website!
NJIT's Student Newspaper

The Vector
NJIT's Student Newspaper

The Vector
Categories:

Get Ready to Vote!

Arwa Ouali, Managing EditorSeptember 23, 2024

Voting can seem very daunting for first time voters and even those who have been through the process before. With the tension in politics, many voters feel isolated and ignored, prompting a refusal to take part in the presidential election.

However, the most direct way citizens have a say in the country’s future is through the ability to vote. While it may seem like one vote can’t change the election, imagine how many other Americans have the same thought in mind. In the 2020 election between current president Joe Biden and former president Donald Trump, Biden won by 7 million votes. To put this in perspective, 9.62 million people live in New Jersey, among which 6.92 million people are eligible to vote.

What is even more important to note is that 33% of eligible voters did not participate in the 2020 election, and 2020 had the highest turnout in the last 120 years of election in this country. This number continues to grow as people resent both candidates, Trump and current vice president Kamala Harris, and have lost hope that either candidate will ever truly meet the needs and promises made on the campaign trail. 

With the goal of changing this narrative and encouraging more people to vote, people have turned to the youngest demographic that has just become of age to vote. For those who are now 18, 19, 20, 21, or 22, the most important thing to take care of is registering to vote. Because the deadline for registration is coming soon, it is critical that registration is done to provide one with the opportunity to cast their ballot.

Even if one is not optimistic about the presidential election this year, it is important to note many state and local elections are also taking place. Regardless of who wins the presidency, if they don’t have the same party controlling the House of Representatives and the Senate, they will have a difficult time passing any legislation. If not for the president, one can get registered to vote for the candidates in their district!

In New Jersey, for the 2024 presidential election, whether one registers in person, online, or by mail, the deadline to register to vote is Tuesday, Oct. 15.  Note that the postmarked date on mail must be Tuesday, Sept. 15. If one prefers online voting, visit this link vote.gov/register, which provides step-by-step instructions for voters in all 50 states and all United States territories. 

To vote in New Jersey, one must be a citizen of the United States, a resident of New Jersey, and at least 18 years of age. To register to vote, bring a driver’s license or state identification to the polling station. If one doesn’t have either, bring their Social Security number. If they provide identification while registering, they will not need it when they go to vote.

Early voting for the state of New Jersey is from Oct. 26 to Nov. 3, and in-person voting is on Nov. 5. Whether or not voters are decided on a particular party is not as urgent of a matter, as this can be decided when one is at the polling station.

For those who are out of state, there are three options. They may register to vote with their location being NJIT, travel home to cast their ballot, or request an absentee ballot, which provides the opportunity to cast their ballot without having to return to their home state to vote at a polling station. 

For New Jersey voters who are trying to find the closest polling location, use the following link from the Division of Elections of the state of NJ, voter.svrs.nj.gov/polling-place-search. After entering their address, they will be provided with a list of nearby polling stations. For out-of-state voters, search for “how to find the closest polling state in [insert state]” if one chooses to cast their vote in person.

Once one is registered to vote, they can stay updated on candidates in all elections to understand the policies they will be voting for. The future of our nation depends on those reading this article.

Happy Voting!

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
Donate to The Vector

Your donation will support the student journalists of New Jersey Institute of Technology. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in Front Page
Welcome Back to NJIT!
Welcome Back to NJIT!
Student Activities Fees per semester by university | Graphic by Ian Atkins
Student Activities Fees: What Its Approved Increase Means for Students
From left to right: Edie Westrich, Hope De Jesus, Samantha Montalbine, Namitha Yalla.
Experiences as Women at NJIT
Guest Speaker Ibrahim Jaaber addresses Halallywood attendees.
Halallywood Bedazzles the Ballroom
Recruitment specialists Adrian Ghilardi and Brian Lyke table in Weston Hall to capture interest in the brotherhood.
Phi Delta Theta Comes to NJIT
Central King Building's main entrance facing the clock tower.
Dean of Students Office Relocates to Agile Strategy Lab
More in Opinion
Français : Épreuve de boxe aux Jeux Olympiques 2024, arena Paris Nord, Villepinte en Seine-Saint-Denis, 1 August 2024 by Chabe01
The 2024 Olympic Games Depict Hypocrisies of Womanhood
How to Talk with Your Roommate
How to Talk with Your Roommate
Student Senate Logo
Make Democracy Work — Vote in the Student Senate Elections
Police officers check bags at the subway station | Photo by Adam Gray | The New York Times
National Guard Deployed in NYC Subways: A Commuter’s Concerns
The Top Three Tech Fails of 2023
The Top Three Tech Fails of 2023
Standardized Examinations Should Be Required — with Proper Preparation for Students
Standardized Examinations Should Be Required — with Proper Preparation for Students
Donate to The Vector