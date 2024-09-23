Get Ready to Vote!

Voting can seem very daunting for first time voters and even those who have been through the process before. With the tension in politics, many voters feel isolated and ignored, prompting a refusal to take part in the presidential election.

However, the most direct way citizens have a say in the country’s future is through the ability to vote. While it may seem like one vote can’t change the election, imagine how many other Americans have the same thought in mind. In the 2020 election between current president Joe Biden and former president Donald Trump, Biden won by 7 million votes. To put this in perspective, 9.62 million people live in New Jersey, among which 6.92 million people are eligible to vote.

What is even more important to note is that 33% of eligible voters did not participate in the 2020 election, and 2020 had the highest turnout in the last 120 years of election in this country. This number continues to grow as people resent both candidates, Trump and current vice president Kamala Harris, and have lost hope that either candidate will ever truly meet the needs and promises made on the campaign trail.

With the goal of changing this narrative and encouraging more people to vote, people have turned to the youngest demographic that has just become of age to vote. For those who are now 18, 19, 20, 21, or 22, the most important thing to take care of is registering to vote. Because the deadline for registration is coming soon, it is critical that registration is done to provide one with the opportunity to cast their ballot.

Even if one is not optimistic about the presidential election this year, it is important to note many state and local elections are also taking place. Regardless of who wins the presidency, if they don’t have the same party controlling the House of Representatives and the Senate, they will have a difficult time passing any legislation. If not for the president, one can get registered to vote for the candidates in their district!

In New Jersey, for the 2024 presidential election, whether one registers in person, online, or by mail, the deadline to register to vote is Tuesday, Oct. 15. Note that the postmarked date on mail must be Tuesday, Sept. 15. If one prefers online voting, visit this link vote.gov/register, which provides step-by-step instructions for voters in all 50 states and all United States territories.

To vote in New Jersey, one must be a citizen of the United States, a resident of New Jersey, and at least 18 years of age. To register to vote, bring a driver’s license or state identification to the polling station. If one doesn’t have either, bring their Social Security number. If they provide identification while registering, they will not need it when they go to vote.

Early voting for the state of New Jersey is from Oct. 26 to Nov. 3, and in-person voting is on Nov. 5. Whether or not voters are decided on a particular party is not as urgent of a matter, as this can be decided when one is at the polling station.

For those who are out of state, there are three options. They may register to vote with their location being NJIT, travel home to cast their ballot, or request an absentee ballot, which provides the opportunity to cast their ballot without having to return to their home state to vote at a polling station.

For New Jersey voters who are trying to find the closest polling location, use the following link from the Division of Elections of the state of NJ, voter.svrs.nj.gov/polling-place-search. After entering their address, they will be provided with a list of nearby polling stations. For out-of-state voters, search for “how to find the closest polling state in [insert state]” if one chooses to cast their vote in person.

Once one is registered to vote, they can stay updated on candidates in all elections to understand the policies they will be voting for. The future of our nation depends on those reading this article.

Happy Voting!