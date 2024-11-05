NJIT's Student Newspaper

The Vector
Source: Dark Age Cinema
Terrifier 3 — A Terrifyingly Terrific Tale
November 5, 2024
Graphic by Areej Qamar
Student Senate Square
November 5, 2024
We're Just The Best Radio
We’re Just The Best Radio
November 5, 2024
Association for Column Making
Association for Column Making
November 5, 2024
Voter Education Guide 2024. All information presented in this post was provided courtesy of the Murray Center for Women in Technology. Graphics designed by Allie He, The Vector Design Editor.
U.S. Voter Education Guide 2024
November 3, 2024
We're Just The Best Radio
We’re Just The Best Radio
November 5, 2024
Petitioning for Time — The Case for Girl Gains
Petitioning for Time — The Case for Girl Gains
October 23, 2024
The Legacy of Branch Brook Park
The Legacy of Branch Brook Park
October 23, 2024
Graphic by Allie He
Residents and Commuters Reflect on Their Views of Campus
October 8, 2024
By Nahid Sultan, Wikimedia Commons
The Clashes in Bangladesh – The Ties of Wealth
October 7, 2024
Between yoU & Me
Between yoU & Me
November 5, 2024
The Menendez family photo, taken one year prior to the murders Source: RadarOnline (wikimedia commons)
Do the Menendez Brothers Stand a Chance at Being Released?
October 23, 2024
Get Ready to Vote!
Get Ready to Vote!
September 22, 2024
Wellness Days Don't Fit Everyone
Wellness Days Don’t Fit Everyone
September 20, 2024
Français : Épreuve de boxe aux Jeux Olympiques 2024, arena Paris Nord, Villepinte en Seine-Saint-Denis, 1 August 2024 by Chabe01
The 2024 Olympic Games Depict Hypocrisies of Womanhood
September 3, 2024
album cover of "Short n' Sweet"
Sabrina Keeps It “Short N’ Sweet” With Her Latest Album
November 5, 2024
Source: Dark Age Cinema
Terrifier 3 — A Terrifyingly Terrific Tale
November 5, 2024
The “hard” and “soft” in “HIT ME HARD AND SOFT”
The “hard” and “soft” in “HIT ME HARD AND SOFT”
October 23, 2024
Kinoe album cover
Beauty in the Normal with Yuichiro Fujimoto’s Album, Kinoe
October 7, 2024
Disney/Pixar's Inside Out 2
A Film about Healthy Emotional Processing? Sign Me Up!
September 3, 2024
By New York Red Bulls Facebook
First-Year Students Spread the Red (Bulls)
October 7, 2024
Brighton v Spurs Amex Opening 30/7/11 and Manchester United v Everton (4-0) by James Boyes, Premier League, Old Trafford, Manchester, Greater Manchester, England, 17 September 2017 by Ardfern
Everton vs. Brighton Lineups, Standings, and Predictions
September 3, 2024
Circulating the Sports Sphere: Spring 2024
Circulating the Sports Sphere: Spring 2024
April 23, 2024
Circulating the Sports Sphere: Fall 2023
Circulating the Sports Sphere: Fall 2023
November 29, 2023
Kicking Off the NFL Season
Kicking Off the NFL Season
September 29, 2023
Snapshots - Week of 11/3/24
Snapshots – Week of 11/3/24
November 5, 2024
Snapshots - Week of 10/27/24
Snapshots – Week of 10/27/24
October 29, 2024
Snapshots - Week of 10/20/24
Snapshots – Week of 10/20/24
October 22, 2024
Snapshots - Week of 10/13/24
Snapshots – Week of 10/13/24
October 16, 2024
Snapshots - Week of 10/6/24
Snapshots – Week of 10/6/24
October 8, 2024
  • Big changes are coming to The Vector! Please be patient as we update our website!
NJIT's Student Newspaper

The Vector
NJIT's Student Newspaper

The Vector
Categories:

U.S. Voter Education Guide 2024

Murray Center for Women in TechnologyNovember 3, 2024

“Voting isn’t the most we can do. But it is the least.” –Gloria Steinem

Your vote is your voice. If you want to be heard on the issues that affect your life, you need to vote on Election Day, November 5. If you haven’t registered yet, it’s too late. If you have already registered in NJ, you can still apply to vote by mail, but you need to do it now! Your application to vote by mail must be received by the County Clerk in your district by October 29! (You can also apply to vote by mail in person to the County Clerk in your district until 3:00 p.m., the day before the election.) To find out if you’re registered, what district you vote in, where your polling place is, and/or to apply to vote by mail, go to https://www.state.nj.us/state/elections/voting-information.html If you’re voting in person on November 5th, it’s a good idea to plan a specific time to vote and make sure you have transportation to your polling place. 

You’re a lot more likely to take the time to vote if you know what you’re voting for (or against), so NJIT’s Murray Center for Women in Technology has created a non-partisan NJ VOTER EDUCATION GUIDE around the four issues identified by NJIT community members as the most important: Education & Student Loans, Environmental Protection/Environmental Justice, Women’s & LGBTQ+ Rights, and Affordable Housing. You can use the Guide to find out what position the Democratic Party and Republican Party presidential candidates have taken on these issues—and the positions of the Senatorial and Congressional candidates as well. 

All of the position statements in the Guide (below) are quotes taken verbatim from the candidates’ official websites and/or non-partisan sites such as Ballotpedia and the League of Women Voters vote411.org . We’ve included the complete position statement whenever possible; if we’ve had to choose excerpts, we’ve so indicated and have referred you to the candidate’s website for more content. If the candidate is an incumbent, you can check their voting record on Ballotpedia

Remember, your vote is your voice. Make it loud!

View the full voter guide here!

U.S. Presidential Candidates

2
Voter Education Guide 2024 - U.S. Presidential Candidates. All information presented in this post was provided courtesy of the Murray Center for Women in Technology. Graphics designed by Allie He, The Vector Design Editor.

U.S. Senate Candidates

3
Voter Education Guide 2024 - U.S. Senate Candidates. All information presented in this post was provided courtesy of the Murray Center for Women in Technology. Graphics designed by Allie He, The Vector Design Editor.

New Jersey District Representative Candidates

4
Voter Education Guide 2024 - N.J. District Representative Candidates. All information presented in this post was provided courtesy of the Murray Center for Women in Technology. Graphics designed by Allie He, The Vector Design Editor.

 

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
Donate to The Vector

Your donation will support the student journalists of New Jersey Institute of Technology. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in News
Source: Dark Age Cinema
Terrifier 3 — A Terrifyingly Terrific Tale
Graphic by Areej Qamar
Student Senate Square
We're Just The Best Radio
We're Just The Best Radio
Association for Column Making
Association for Column Making
Highlander Off Campus Cash — A New Way to Support Newark Businesses
Highlander Off Campus Cash — A New Way to Support Newark Businesses
Skating — An Official Move to Practice
Skating — An Official Move to Practice
Donate to The Vector