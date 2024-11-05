U.S. Voter Education Guide 2024

“Voting isn’t the most we can do. But it is the least.” –Gloria Steinem

Your vote is your voice. If you want to be heard on the issues that affect your life, you need to vote on Election Day, November 5. If you haven’t registered yet, it’s too late. If you have already registered in NJ, you can still apply to vote by mail, but you need to do it now! Your application to vote by mail must be received by the County Clerk in your district by October 29! (You can also apply to vote by mail in person to the County Clerk in your district until 3:00 p.m., the day before the election.) To find out if you’re registered, what district you vote in, where your polling place is, and/or to apply to vote by mail, go to https://www.state.nj.us/state/elections/voting-information.html If you’re voting in person on November 5th, it’s a good idea to plan a specific time to vote and make sure you have transportation to your polling place.

You’re a lot more likely to take the time to vote if you know what you’re voting for (or against), so NJIT’s Murray Center for Women in Technology has created a non-partisan NJ VOTER EDUCATION GUIDE around the four issues identified by NJIT community members as the most important: Education & Student Loans, Environmental Protection/Environmental Justice, Women’s & LGBTQ+ Rights, and Affordable Housing. You can use the Guide to find out what position the Democratic Party and Republican Party presidential candidates have taken on these issues—and the positions of the Senatorial and Congressional candidates as well.

All of the position statements in the Guide (below) are quotes taken verbatim from the candidates’ official websites and/or non-partisan sites such as Ballotpedia and the League of Women Voters vote411.org . We’ve included the complete position statement whenever possible; if we’ve had to choose excerpts, we’ve so indicated and have referred you to the candidate’s website for more content. If the candidate is an incumbent, you can check their voting record on Ballotpedia.

Remember, your vote is your voice. Make it loud!

View the full voter guide here!

U.S. Presidential Candidates

Gallery • 4 Photos Voter Education Guide 2024 - U.S. Presidential Candidates. All information presented in this post was provided courtesy of the Murray Center for Women in Technology. Graphics designed by Allie He, The Vector Design Editor.

U.S. Senate Candidates

Gallery • 4 Photos Voter Education Guide 2024 - U.S. Senate Candidates. All information presented in this post was provided courtesy of the Murray Center for Women in Technology. Graphics designed by Allie He, The Vector Design Editor.

New Jersey District Representative Candidates