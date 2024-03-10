The Imperfectly Perfect Portrayal of Love in Netflix’s ‘One Day’

“One Day” is a 2024 series adaptation of the 2011 film of the same name — which was inspired by the 2009 novel of the same title by David Nicholls — starring Anne Hathaway and Jim Sturgess.

The series features Leo Woodall as Dexter Mayhew and Ambika Mod as Emma Morley, who are two university students who meet on their graduation night. They pursue what seems to be a one-night stand initially but which ends up becoming a late-night conversation that sparks a lifetime connection. The show follows their early adulthood lives as they weave in and out of relationships, jobs, and aspirations, with their fates colliding on the same calendar day every year: July 15.

Despite the movie version garnering a lukewarm response, its series adaptation has blown up in popularity on social media, particularly TikTok, where fans have posted clips of their tear-soaked faces after finishing the series. It has consistently held a spot in the Top 10 list on Netflix since its release.

Indeed, there are key differences between the movie and limited series that make the latter much more compelling to watch. The episode structure of the 2024 adaptation allows viewers to easily track the developments in both characters’ lives. This framework allows more minute details of Morley’s and Mayhew’s lives to be illustrated, emphasizing the long period their relationship spans.

Secondly, the decision to cast a South Asian female as the lead was quite notable. As a South Asian woman myself, it was refreshing to see someone like me be sought after in such a well-received romantic drama. The multitude of differences between Morley and Mayhew, whether it be race, socio-economic status, or personality, is what makes their chemistry so cherishable.

Also, the soundtrack really drives this show home. The decision to opt for a soundtrack, in addition to a traditional background score, fits the ‘slice of life’ undertone the show seems to be emitting. Songs such as “These Days” by Nico, “Dreams” by The Cranberries, and “Brimful of Asha” by Cornershop send me back to a reality that feels lived through — these were definitely the songs to which confused English 20-somethings were jamming in the ‘90s.

Produced by Nicholls and written by Nicole Taylor, “One Day” depicts a love that is raw, passionate, heartfelt, imperfect, and realistic. This love story feels like something straight out of your neighbor’s, your friend’s, or your uncle’s life, rather than a harmonious ideal handcrafted from a fairytale. If there is one thing that “One Day” did well, it’s presenting a love that feels utterly human.