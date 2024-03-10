The Imperfectly Perfect Portrayal of Love in Netflix’s ‘One Day’

Latest Stories
Graphic by Areej Qamar
March 10, 2024
A Rising Metropolis: How Newark’s Horizontal Housing Expansion Is Changing the City
February 3, 2024
Image from SpaceX
January 27, 2024
NJIT Provides Cybersecurity Training for All Community Members
January 27, 2024
Democrats Secure House in NJ Election
December 4, 2023
Circulating the Sports Sphere: Spring 2024
March 10, 2024
Circulating the Sports Sphere: Fall 2023
November 29, 2023
Kicking Off the NFL Season
September 29, 2023
Photo from Pixabay
Dr. Bruce Bukiet Explains Baseball Predictions 
April 21, 2023
Khalil Thompson: An Olympic Highlander
August 25, 2021
Graphic by Areej Qamar
March 10, 2024
Groundskeeper Omar Garcia stands next to a heart-shaped bush of his own creation on Summit Street.
February 24, 2024
Main entrance of Newark Penn Station in 2015 | Photo from King of Hearts | CC-BY-SA-3.0
February 15, 2024
February 15, 2024
First place awardees of GirlHacks 2023 and their winning token.
February 10, 2024
Legalizing Same-Sex Marriage
March 3, 2024
From left to right: Dr. Marybeth Boger, Vice President for Student Affairs and Dean of Students; Udochukwu (Laura) Nwanebu, first-year Newark Mayors Scholar and Albert Dorman Honors Scholar; Dr. Brittney Cooper; Dr. David E. Jones, Chief Diversity Officer; Dr. Angela Garretson, Chief Government and Community Relations Officer − Photo Courtesy of Black History Month speaker series organizers
March 3, 2024
Valentine’s Day Is for the Birds
February 15, 2024
Flyer by NJIT Office of Prevention and Advocacy
February 15, 2024
Professional Development Training Should Be Part of College Education
February 15, 2024
Circulating the Sports Sphere: Spring 2024
March 10, 2024
Photo from Netflix
March 10, 2024
Image from Spotify
February 15, 2024
Image from Spotify
February 3, 2024
Image from Spotify
January 27, 2024
Shreya Sureshkumar, Contributing WriterMarch 10, 2024
Photo+from+Netflix
Photo from Netflix

“One Day” is a 2024 series adaptation of the 2011 film of the same name — which was inspired by the 2009 novel of the same title by David Nicholls — starring Anne Hathaway and Jim Sturgess.  

The series features Leo Woodall as Dexter Mayhew and Ambika Mod as Emma Morley, who are two university students who meet on their graduation night. They pursue what seems to be a one-night stand initially but which ends up becoming a late-night conversation that sparks a lifetime connection. The show follows their early adulthood lives as they weave in and out of relationships, jobs, and aspirations, with their fates colliding on the same calendar day every year: July 15. 

Despite the movie version garnering a lukewarm response, its series adaptation has blown up in popularity on social media, particularly TikTok, where fans have posted clips of their tear-soaked faces after finishing the series. It has consistently held a spot in the Top 10 list on Netflix since its release. 

Indeed, there are key differences between the movie and limited series that make the latter much more compelling to watch. The episode structure of the 2024 adaptation allows viewers to easily track the developments in both characters’ lives. This framework allows more minute details of Morley’s and Mayhew’s lives to be illustrated, emphasizing the long period their relationship spans.  

Secondly, the decision to cast a South Asian female as the lead was quite notable. As a South Asian woman myself, it was refreshing to see someone like me be sought after in such a well-received romantic drama. The multitude of differences between Morley and Mayhew, whether it be race, socio-economic status, or personality, is what makes their chemistry so cherishable.  

Also, the soundtrack really drives this show home. The decision to opt for a soundtrack, in addition to a traditional background score, fits the ‘slice of life’ undertone the show seems to be emitting. Songs such as “These Days” by Nico, “Dreams” by The Cranberries, and “Brimful of Asha” by Cornershop send me back to a reality that feels lived through — these were definitely the songs to which confused English 20-somethings were jamming in the ‘90s. 

Produced by Nicholls and written by Nicole Taylor, “One Day” depicts a love that is raw, passionate, heartfelt, imperfect, and realistic. This love story feels like something straight out of your neighbor’s, your friend’s, or your uncle’s life, rather than a harmonious ideal handcrafted from a fairytale. If there is one thing that “One Day” did well, it’s presenting a love that feels utterly human. 
