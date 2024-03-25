Latest Stories
Despite Sparking Controversy around Ethics, Sora Can Be Beneficial with Proper Regulations

Potri Abhisri Barama and Saidarsha KarunakaranMarch 25, 2024
OpenAI recently released an artificial intelligence tool called Sora that can convert text to video and generate extremely realistic content up to a minute long, while maintaining visual quality and accuracy to the user’s instructions. It can create complex scenes with accurate details, various motions, and multiple characters.  

The model considers both the prompt taken from the user and how things exist in the real world. It has been trained to understand language at a high level, so it can display motion from different perspectives, maintain accuracy, and vibrantly capture detail. 

The tool still has some areas for improvement, such as being able to simulate the physics or cause and effect of a situation. For example, as stated by OpenAI developers, “a person might take a bite out of a cookie, but afterward, the cookie may not have a bite mark.” It may also show motion that is impossible or does not maintain the number of characters throughout the scenes.  

The current concerns about deepfakes and their misuse of the technology can lead people to wonder whether OpenAI should have released this technology at all. After all, there seems to be more harm than good being done by deepfake technology. Though this is the sentiment that many internet users have, it is important to understand that Sora can be extremely beneficial to the public and may prove helpful if it is regulated properly.  

OpenAI has already been working on the product so that it can work against bias, misinformation, and hateful content. OpenAI should also look to better their policies on protecting well-known individuals and other people whose identities may be abused through the technology. This issue can be resolved through laws or regulations regarding artificial intelligence in general, which would reduce the abuse of such technologies.  

A few negative ramifications that could occur due to Sora is that it could produce false, biased, or hateful content. As seen with deepfake technology, much of the content created has been sexual or damaging, and there is a possibility that Sora could make it easier for people to create this kind of content. Therefore, there are many ethical concerns regarding the type of imagery that it could generate.  

Additionally, it can lead to more security and privacy issues; if Sora is able to create images of people’s faces, it will make it easier to break through facial recognition systems and mislead people and mechanisms. Furthermore, the ability of such technology to create hyper-realistic images raises significant ethical and legal concerns. It can be used to manipulate public opinion, interfere with elections, and even cause diplomatic incidents by presenting fabricated evidence or statements from influential figures.  

The potential for misuse in the financial markets is also alarming, as fake news can lead to stock market manipulation or fraudulent investment schemes. Furthermore, this technology could increase the challenges of digital identity verification, making it harder to trust online communications. The societal impact is significant, necessitating stringent regulatory frameworks and advanced detection tools to decrease the risks associated with such advanced artificial intelligence capabilities. 

Even with the ramifications of this technology, there are also benefits in areas such as education. Educators can use Sora to better engage students in the content that they are learning. Students can also use this as a medium to convert concepts into visual media, which they might find easier to connect with and consume.  

Of course, there would be limitations to how this technology can be used in an educational setting, especially regarding plagiarism, which is already an ongoing issue for educators today. However, when simply assessing Sora’s potential as an educational tool, the opportunities are endless.  

Similarly, Sora could prove to be useful to small businesses to create promotional content. Many businesses today gain customers through social media and creating content to connect with their customers. Considering that not many of these business owners have enough time to manage social media and their company at the same time, this could prove to be beneficial for them.  

With proper policies created by both OpenAI and lawmakers, Sora could be useful and a safe tool for users. Proper penalties for abusing such technology and well written laws would not only make Sora a safer tool but would reduce criticisms for all types of artificial intelligence. This could change the way that humans use technology, while also protecting those who may be at risk because of these tools. 
