Meet Your 2021-2022 Student Senate Eboard

President

Anuja Badeti

Third year computer science major Anuja Badeti wanted to run for the position of President because of her drive to establish positive change in NJIT. She “felt that [she] found a community that was equally driven” to do so, and being in Senate would allow her to enforce these potential modifications. This is something she has understood through her past role as Vice President of Student Affairs, showing her “how impactful Senate can be in being the voices of change that students want to see.” Two of her completed and impactful initiatives include the dining services offering reusable bags and students’ ability to purchase introductory level textbooks at the library. Much of her platform for the next year includes working with other student organizations on certain events to increase engagement across campus. In the past, she has combined the Senate’s and organizations’ “ideas and resources to come up with highly sustainable solutions to our problems.” The most pressing concern at the moment, however, is the transition to completely in-person learning this fall, acknowledging that “[b]eing able to safely plan events all the while still enforcing guidelines will definitely be challenging, however, I’m confident that myself and the rest of Senate will be able to address any issues that arise in the best way that we can.” Badeti added she is excited to serve as President and “enact change from the moment that I start.”

Vice President of Administration

Mariam Sharobim

Mariam Sharobim is a second year biomedical engineering major who has served as the Newark College of Engineering Representative and a member of the academic affairs committee. These positions have given her “experience in leadership and collaboration, meeting with faculty and administrators, reviewing NJIT policies and documents and voicing student concerns.” She is passionate about academics and sees opportunities to make a difference in that area. One of her main objectives is to “expand NJIT’s tutoring program and collect student feedback on the curriculums of every major to ensure that our academic programs are up to date with their corresponding job fields.” Additionally, she would like to increase the communication between the Senate and the rest of the NJIT community. She added, “A final goal in relation to my role in Senate internally is to reach out to the students of unrepresented majors in order to fill up vacant positions.” Sharobim believes NJIT is the university it is today because of its students, so she wants to make sure she, along with the rest of the Senate, advocates for the students as much as possible.

Vice President of Finance

Mark Nashed

A second year forensic science and biology major, Mark Nashed served on the Finance Committee during his freshman year and found it highly rewarding to aid organizations financially to “function and flourish,” motivating him to run for Vice President of Finance. He also served as the Director of Public Relations this past year. With experience on the committee as well as the Eboard, he learned that “no matter what the committee’s task has at hand, the end goal is always for the amelioration and strengthening of student life on campus.” In the upcoming year, he would like to facilitate student organizations’ financial processes, meaning providing “easy-to-follow tutorials on our website that organizations can access at any time” and “working with administration to shorten and simplify” processes such as organizing credit information and inputting reimbursements for students. Nashed stated, “the primary goal is always to make every student’s life here on campus a safe, enjoyable and educational one.”

Vice President of Student Affairs

Lauren Azer

Lauren Azer is a first year biomedical engineering major, spending this past year as a freshman representative. For the next academic year, she aims to “focus not only on residential life, but also specifically on commuter life,” hoping to work with administration and public safety to lower the fees of the parking deck. Additionally, as a result of the pandemic, she noticed the detachment among students, so she wants to make sure events held in the upcoming year are accessible and enjoyable to students both on and off campus. Some of her goals include “maintaining to-go GDS meals, getting the charging stations around campus fully operational, implementing more water filling stations around campus, and lastly renovating worn out parts of campus as a whole,” Azer said. “While these aspirations may seem like an uphill battle, I am more than willing to put in the time and effort to make these goals into a reality.”

Director of Student Organizations

Lara Rios

Second year civil engineering major Lara Rios wants to bring back the vibrant campus life by promoting participation in organizations. She recognized that “[t]his past year, our current student organizations committee has worked hard to improve the ways we keep track of these organizations, and some of my first steps would work to build upon this system.” She wants to ensure that all organizations are able to fulfill their purpose and continue to grow, so students who are interested in getting involved on campus can find the right place for them. This includes commuters, as she is one herself. Rios included, “I know how hard it can be for commuters to feel at home here, but I also know that being a part of Senate these past two years,” as a freshman representative and then as Civil Engineering Representative, has really helped her.

Director of Public Relations

Michael Schober

A first year law, technology and culture major, Michael Schober wants to build student pride in NJIT. He acknowledged that the pandemic has robbed the the students of their college experience, so “[i]f safety guidelines permit, I want Senate to do everything in their power to bring back a sense of normalcy to campus.” This past year, he was a part of the Public Relations Committee, and its director at the time inspired him to run for the position. “I believe a university is only as good as the students attending it,” he said. “With depression at an all time high amidst the COVID-19 pandemic I want to focus on improving mental health for students.” Acknowledging this, he would like to concentrate on student growth, well-being and happiness, also wanting to promote diversity, inclusion and self-expression among students. Another challenge he would like to address is the disconnect between students and administration. Schober stated, “I want to reaffirm the fact that Senate has students’ best intentions in mind and is an outlet students can go to with any problem at all.”

Secretary

Philopateer Ibrahim

Philopateer Ibrahim is a second year biology and forensic science major who has reinstated his role as Secretary from this past year. He has taken his role very seriously, “never missing an assignment requested by the Executive Board, making sure that the Senators are attending the General Body Meeting to address the student’s issues and even making sure that the Senate come to their office hours to address students when they come to the Student Senate office for assistance.” He understands the importance of keeping documents organized, accessible, and up-to-date to help the Senate do its job. Having students’ positive experiences at NJIT in mind, Ibrahim said that “it is important to make sure everything is functional from the inside to work externally such as how the human body has to be healthy from the inside to function properly.”