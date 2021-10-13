Campus Catalog: Filip Roth Trønnes-Christensen

How would you describe your style?

I wear any kind of fashion that I find looks good on me. My favorite type of fashion is dark wear and tech wear — so street wear that looks like it has a function but doesn’t have a function or street wear that has some function.

Was it always like that?

I had no fashion sense; I cared nothing about fashion until about two years ago. I went to Japan for a language trip for a few weeks. According to my friends, the person that came back wasn’t the same one that left.

Was that in terms of style or in general?

Well, in general. I was very introverted, then I came back, and I was very extroverted. I also think my style changed because Japan, Korea and Los Angeles are top places for fashion. You get to see a bunch of different people wearing different styles. I wanted to take that with me, and here I am now.

Has coming to the United States changed your style again, too?

Not yet, but people are more fashionable in a way. In Norway, you see 17 different people wearing a variation of the same outfit. In America, there’s a broader spectrum of people that wear experimental fashion. Tech wear wasn’t a big

thing back in Norway — here you see people wearing that or dark wear.

Tell me more about your shoes – they’re painted, right?

Yes. I am not creative at all unless it comes to fashion. A friend of mine was like, “Ey, yo, I wanna paint my own shoes, you wanna join?” So, we both went out and bought a pair of white Air Force 1s and these markers that are specifically

made to draw on leather. We spent seven, eight, nine hours just drawing our own shoes. I was even more into Japanese pop culture back then, so mine are inspired by Dragonball. The red one says Goku; the blue one says Vegeta.

I see you also paint your nails.

My dad painted his nails when he was younger because he’s a rockstar, and when I started liking fashion, I thought that was cool. For the Halloween right before the pandemic, the girls in my class put make-up on me, with eyeshadow, eyeliner, all that, and they painted my nails. I thought, “This looks pretty good!” So, I just kept on painting my nails black. Then, about a year ago, I bought purple and blue, and now I bought a top and base coat — it’s fun!

If you had to wear one outfit for the rest of your life, what would it be?

For the rest of my life? Probably these shoes with — I don’t own these pants — off-white parachute pants and an aesthetic white t-shirt, this red Supreme hoodie and my necklaces, rings and black-painted nails.

Do you take a long time to get ready?

I used to just slap on a pair of jeans and a hooded jacket back in the day when I didn’t have a fashion sense. I would still say I get ready in like five minutes. It’s just that I think more about what’s going to look good together. I put it on, and if I think it looks good, I go out. If it ends up not looking good, I try to swap it out with other pieces and roll with it.

What is fashion to you?

More people should care about fashion, even if you don’t like it. If you shower every day, if you have a small skin care routine, if you dress in clothes you think you look good in, you’ll be happy. You’ll feel good about yourself. It’s not a

necessity in life like food and water are, but it’s a good thing.