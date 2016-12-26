Making the Switch: Inside Nintendo’s Upcoming Console

Ever since the mention of an upcoming console by the late and former president Satoru Iwata, there has much been speculation about Nintendo’s latest upcoming device. Mentioned as the Nintendo NX, the console has left fans questioning every bit of possibility on what it will be, from hardware and features to the games that will release at launch. However, on October 20, an official teaser trailer was released on Nintendo’s website, showcasing the new console with its confirmed name—the Nintendo Switch.

Its main design is similar to the Wii U game pad, but its use is completely different. Its handheld contains all the parts necessary to play any game, much like the 3DS and other previous handhelds. It comes with a dock, primarily used to charge the console and show whatever’s on the pad on the big screen. The controllers, officially named the Joy-Con, detach on the sides, allowing local multiplayer. The handheld also includes a touchscreen as well as a gyroscope, GPS, compass, and motion-tracking abilities. Nintendo’s current president Tatsumi Kimishima mentioned that the company is interested in virtual reality, and when asked about it, he seemed more cautious about it rather than enthusiastic. “If you ask us whether there are any possibilities, we can’t say no,” stated Kimishima. “It may be that we will build VR software titles, I think that opportunity is available to us.”

According to Nintendo’s teaser trailer, the Switch is slated for a March 2017 release. More information concerning the Nintendo Switch will be released in mid-January, where Nintendo is expected to reveal more information at a press conference in Tokyo, Japan. “By no means was that everything,” says Kimishima. “One thing we still can’t show is the software lineup. We want people to touch the device in January and experience the software for themselves.”

The Nintendo Switch trailer received very positive reviews, and the trailer currently has 18 million views on YouTube. “I’m excited to see where the development leads as well as the games and more information involving the Switch,” states a student who wishes to remain anonymous. However, there are some negative reviews concerning it, especially when it comes to lack of third party games. Additionally, some believe the Switch is a desperate effort made by Nintendo. Regardless, this is a system that everyone seems to be looking forward to, especially since not a lot of information has been announced yet. However, as January comes, more information will be released, and from there, Nintendo will see if the hype of the Switch will still be there.