Since the night of the election, protests against the election of president-elect Donald Trump have erupted across the entire country. Following Donald Trump’s election to the presidency, thousands of students and activists filled the streets surrounding Trump’s buildings in New York City and Chicago. Although there have been a few violent incidents, these nationwide protests have been largely peaceful. Demonstrations have taken place mainly in New York City, Los Angeles, Boston, Washington D.C, and Philadelphia. Many protestors marched through the streets chanting “Not my President,” “Black Lives Matter,” and “Hey, hey, ho, ho, Donald Trump has got to go.”

Demonstrations and protests have been used effectively to create change in society throughout the history of the United States of America. Such protests are a way for people to peacefully express their disapproval of the country’s next president. Groups have gathered to demonstrate against Trump’s policies regarding topics from immigration to the LGBT community. The students and activists are protesting President-elect Donald Trump’s call for the deportation of undocumented immigrants, repeal of the Affordable Care Act and construction of a wall along the border of Mexico and the U. S. “It is not just about what happens on our campus. We want to show the American public that we will not let Trump normalize deportations and hate crimes against the communities his campaign targeted,” said protest organizer Ramon Garibaldo.

These protests regarding the nation’s next leader have caught the attention of the nation’s current leader. President Obama, when asked to comment on the recent unrest stated, “…and I suspect that there’s not a president in our history that hasn’t been subject to these protests. So, I would not advise people who feel strongly or who are concerned about some of the issues that have been raised during the course of the campaign, I wouldn’t advise them to be silent.” On the contrary, President-elect Donald Trump had a very different view towards the protests that have broken out in cities across the United States. Trump and his campaign team criticized the protests due to their suspicions that the protesters are professionals who were paid. “Just had a very open and successful presidential election. Now professional protesters, incited by the media, are protesting. Very unfair!” Trump tweeted a couple days after the election. However, Trump’s team has not presented any evidence supporting this claim.